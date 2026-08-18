Fortun Holdings, Corp: Fortun Holdings Reports Q2 2026 Revenue Growth of 18% and 82% Increase in Income

Pretax margin expands to approximately 29%; first-half funded volume increases 37%; July funding reaches a company record.

Q2 amount received increased 29.2% to $3.89 million and GAAP revenue increased 17.9% to $1.67 million.

Q2 income before income taxes increased 81.6% to $489,540; pretax margin expanded to 29.4% from 19.1%.

First-half amount funded increased 36.5% to $6.84 million, amount received increased 49.1% to $7.16 million, and revenue increased 42.2% to $3.21 million.

June 2026 funding applications increased approximately 120%; July 2026 funding reached approximately $1.45 million, the highest monthly volume in Company history.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:FRTU) ("Fortun" or the "Company"), a financial technology company focused on providing revenue-based financing to underserved small businesses, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Q2 results were led by a 29.2% increase in amount received, a 17.9% increase in GAAP revenue and an 81.6% increase in income before income taxes. Pretax margin expanded to 29.4% from 19.1% in the prior-year quarter. For the first six months of 2026, amount funded increased 36.5%, GAAP revenue increased 42.2% and income before income taxes increased 84.3%.

"Q2 was a quarter in which the operating leverage of our model became increasingly visible. We increased amount funded despite limited new capital deployment during the quarter and while moving our AI-enabled underwriting and workflow platform through its initial production rollout. At the same time, amount received increased 29%, revenue increased 18%, and income before taxes increased 82%. Taken together, these results demonstrate the strength and resilience of our operating model, with substantial growth in receipts, revenue and profitability even during a period of disciplined capital deployment". - Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer

Q2 2026 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Amount funded increased 5.3% to $3,388,200, compared with $3,217,598 in Q2 2025.

Amount received increased 29.2% to $3,886,261, compared with $3,008,397 in Q2 2025.

GAAP revenue increased 17.9% to $1,667,048, compared with $1,414,086 in Q2 2025.

Income before income taxes increased 81.6% to $489,540, compared with $269,539 in Q2 2025.

Pretax margin increased to 29.4% from 19.1%, an expansion of approximately 10.3 percentage points.

Non-GAAP accounts receivable increased 68.3% to $10,490,021 at June 30, 2026, compared with $6,234,136 at June 30, 2025.

TRANSPARENT CONTEXT FOR THE Q2 COMPARISON

The Company reported 463 deals in Q2 2026, compared with 535 in Q2 2025, a decrease of 13.5%. The prior-year quarter included transactions added through a portfolio acquisition, which elevated the reported Q2 2025 deal count and makes that comparison less representative of the Company's organic origination activity. On a six-month basis, the number of deals increased 16.2% to 925 from 796.

Q2 2025 also reflected a different capital deployment profile. During the first half of 2026, Fortun received $750,000 of new capital; however, those proceeds did not begin supporting new fundings until Q3. As a result, Q2 2026 funded volume was generated primarily from the Company's existing capital base and portfolio receipts rather than from newly deployed external capital. Management believes the 5.3% year-over-year increase in amount funded, viewed in that context, demonstrates disciplined capital utilization.

Q2 2026 also included the initial rollout of Fortun's proprietary AI-enabled underwriting and workflow platform, moving the system from concept-stage development in Q1 into production testing and implementation. The rollout required system testing, underwriting calibration and employee adoption. Management believes the implementation period, together with the timing of capital deployment, moderated near-term transaction throughput while the Company prioritized underwriting integrity, operating controls and platform scalability.

Management believes Q2 funding activity was shaped more by deployment capacity and implementation timing than by a lack of market demand. In June 2026, the Company received approximately 495 funding applications, up approximately 120% from its prior monthly average. Following quarter-end, Fortun funded approximately $1.45 million in July 2026, the highest monthly funding volume in Company history and approximately 28% above the updated first-half monthly average based on the results reported in this release. July results are not included in Q2 or first-half financial results, and one month does not establish a trend.

"We are not presenting Q2 as a pure volume quarter. The more important takeaway is that Fortun generated higher receipts, revenue and earnings from an existing capital base while completing a major technology transition. June application activity and record July funding are encouraging early indicators that demand remains strong and that the platform is positioned to convert additional deployment capital into growth." - Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer

FIRST-HALF 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Amount funded increased 36.5% to $6,835,100, compared with $5,006,198 in H1 2025.

Amount received increased 49.1% to $7,164,855, compared with $4,806,010 in H1 2025.

Number of deals increased 16.2% to 925, compared with 796 in H1 2025.

GAAP revenue increased 42.2% to $3,209,001, compared with $2,256,022 in H1 2025.

Income before income taxes increased 84.3% to $910,898, compared with $494,195 in H1 2025.

Pretax margin increased to 28.4% from 21.9%, an expansion of approximately 6.5 percentage points.

"Income growth substantially outpaced revenue growth in both the quarter and the first half, demonstrating the earnings leverage in the Fortun platform. In Q2, amount received also outpaced funded-volume growth, and pretax margin expanded by more than ten percentage points. As additional capital is deployed, our focus remains on preserving underwriting discipline, portfolio performance and operating controls rather than pursuing volume at the expense of returns." - Juan M. Sese, Chief Financial Officer

Q2 2026 VS. Q2 2025 - KEY METRICS

Metric Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YoY Amount Funded $ 3,388,200 $ 3,217,598 +5.3 % Amount Received $ 3,886,261 $ 3,008,397 +29.2 % Number of Deals 463 535 -13.5 % GAAP Revenue $ 1,667,048 $ 1,414,086 +17.9 % Income Before Income Taxes $ 489,540 $ 269,539 +81.6 % Pretax Margin 29.4 % 19.1 % +10.3 pts Non-GAAP Accounts Receivable

at June 30 $ 10,490,021 $ 6,234,136 +68.3 %

H1 2026 VS. H1 2025 - KEY METRICS

Metric H1 2026 H1 2025 YoY Amount Funded $ 6,835,100 $ 5,006,198 +36.5 % Amount Received $ 7,164,855 $ 4,806,010 +49.1 % Number of Deals 925 796 +16.2 % GAAP Revenue $ 3,209,001 $ 2,256,022 +42.2 % Income Before Income Taxes $ 910,898 $ 494,195 +84.3 % Pretax Margin 28.4 % 21.9 % +6.5 pts

OPERATING METRICS AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

Amount funded, amount received, number of deals and non-GAAP accounts receivable are operating metrics used by management to evaluate portfolio activity, capital deployment, collections and operating performance. These metrics are not measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review these operating metrics together with the Company's GAAP financial results.

Application volume is an operating indicator and does not necessarily translate proportionately into approvals, completed transactions, funded volume, revenue or profitability. The July funding result represents a single month and may not be indicative of future monthly performance.

ABOUT FORTUN HOLDINGS, CORP.

Fortun Holdings, Corp. is a financial technology company focused on expanding access to revenue-based financing for underserved small businesses. Through its operating subsidiaries and technology-enabled platform, the Company originates, underwrites, funds and services financing transactions designed to support the working-capital needs of entrepreneurs across the United States and Puerto Rico.

For additional information, visit www.frtu.com and www.fortunfunding.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's technology and workflow investments, expected market demand, future capital deployment, the Company's ability to scale its platform, future funding volumes, portfolio performance, margins, profitability, business strategy and objectives, and the timing and completion of financial close, audit or review processes. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "outlook," "may," "should," or similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, and there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will be achieved.

Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others: the Company's ability to execute its business strategy and achieve anticipated operating results; the preliminary and unaudited nature of certain operating metrics referenced in this release, which are subject to revision and may change, potentially materially, as the Company completes its financial close and audit or review processes; the Company's ability to obtain or maintain adequate liquidity and financing on acceptable terms, or at all; changes in competitive, economic, market or regulatory conditions; risks relating to counterparties, vendors and strategic partners; risks associated with acquisitions, integrations, technology implementation or other strategic initiatives; and volatility in the Company's stock price and trading volume, including risks associated with trading on the OTC markets. This list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Fortun Holdings, Corp.

www.frtu.com

info@fortunco.com Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-reports-q2-2026-revenue-growth-of-18-and-82-increase-1208696