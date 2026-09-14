Fortun Holdings, Corp. to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference 2026

Management to Present at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 15, 2026

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:FRTU) ("Fortun" or the "Company"), a financial technology company focused on providing revenue-based financing to underserved small businesses, today announced that the Company is participating in the upcoming iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference 2026. The conference is being held September 15-16, 2026.

Yoel, Damas, Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company presentation at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 15 followed by one-on-one meetings with pre-qualified investors on September 16.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring companies recommended by investors. These two-day events include webcast presentations on Day 1, followed by one-on-one meetings between company management teams and pre-qualified investors on Day 2.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference 2026, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Fortun, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

About Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Fortun Holdings, Corp. is a financial technology company focused on expanding access to revenue-based financing for underserved small businesses. Through its operating subsidiaries and technology-enabled platform, the Company originates, underwrites, funds and services financing transactions designed to support the working-capital needs of entrepreneurs across the United States and Puerto Rico.

For additional information, visit www.frtu.com and www.fortunfunding.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Fortun Holdings, Corp.

www.frtu.com

info@fortunco.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-corp.-to-participate-in-the-iaccess-alpha-virtual-be-1220400