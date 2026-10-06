Medical Care Technologies Inc. Advances Infinite Auctions Supply Talks With Fanatics / Topps After Knicks Championship

Subsidiary Deepens Game-Worn Memorabilia Path Into a Multi-Billion-Dollar Collectibles Platform, With Historic New York Knicks Material Now in Negotiation

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Infinite Auctions, is advancing its sales arrangement with Fanatics / Topps and is in negotiations to supply historic New York Knicks game-worn memorabilia for potential use in Topps sports card products, following the Knicks' 2026 NBA championship - the franchise's first title since 1973.

This update follows the Company's September announcement that Infinite Auctions completed an initial sale of game-worn memorabilia to Topps, with Real Game Used providing photo-match authentication on the items supplied. That first cycle established the path. The current work is a deeper commercial step: more game-worn supply for card products, with Knicks championship-era material now under discussion.

Fanatics is a global sports commerce company that reported approximately $8.1 billion in revenue in 2024. Its collectibles business, built around the Topps acquisition, is a multi-billion-dollar operation. Industry reporting has described that division as generating several billion dollars in recent years and as one of Fanatics' fastest-growing lines, alongside exclusive card licenses that include the NBA. The global sports trading card market is itself a multi-billion-dollar category. Infinite Auctions is positioning game-worn, photo-matched memorabilia as source material inside that product chain.

The Knicks hook is specific. New York ended a 53-year championship drought in June 2026, beating the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the NBA Finals. Championship-year Knicks artifacts - game-worn jerseys, warm-ups, and related team-issued pieces with documented provenance - are the category now being discussed for Topps card products. No Knicks supply agreement has been signed. Terms, item selection, and authentication scope remain in negotiation.

Under the operating model already used in the first completed transaction:

Infinite Auctions sources and sells game-worn memorabilia intended for Topps sports card products.

sources and sells game-worn memorabilia intended for Topps sports card products. Real Game Used, also a wholly owned MDCE subsidiary, provides photo-match authentication on items Infinite Auctions supplies, documenting game use before material moves into a card program.

"The first sale showed the lane is open," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Fanatics and Topps sit on a multi-billion-dollar collectibles platform. Infinite Auctions sells the game-worn piece. Real Game Used authenticates it. We are now negotiating Knicks game used memorabilia into that same path, because a title the city waited 53 years for is exactly the kind of artifact card collectors want in hand."

This announcement describes an existing commercial relationship and ongoing negotiations. It does not constitute a binding purchase order, a guaranteed volume commitment, or a forecast of revenue from Fanatics / Topps.

Investors can review the subsidiaries at https://infiniteauctions.com and https://realgameused.com.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Infinite Auctions

Infinite Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in premium sports memorabilia auctions and related inventory transactions. Visit: https://infiniteauctions.com

About Real Game Used

Real Game Used is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in photo-match authentication for sports and entertainment memorabilia. Visit: https://realgameused.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding negotiations, potential supply arrangements, and future commercial activity. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

Websites: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-advances-infinite-auctions-1232608