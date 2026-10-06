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WKN: A42BMN | ISIN: US26614N2018 | Ticker-Symbol: 6D8
Tradegate
06.10.26 | 13:50
116,16 Euro
-0,31 % -0,36
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,20117,1015:32
116,08117,1015:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 15:10 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nelipak Healthcare Packaging: Nelipak Wins 2026 DuPont Tyvek Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Award for Sustainability In-use

Nelipak's Ecovate header bag, featuring all-polyethylene construction and Tyvek with Renewable Attribution, recognized for helping the growing ready-to-fill/use market advance packaging circularity.

CRANSTON, R.I., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak Corporation ("Nelipak"), a leading global provider of healthcare packaging solutions, announced it has been named a Dupont Tyvek Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards winner in the Sustainability In-Use category for its innovative Ecovate header bag product platform.

The Tyvek Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards recognize industry leaders who embrace and drive sustainability innovations throughout the packaging lifecycle. Nelipak was recognized for its innovative Ecovate header bag product which is a recyclable[1], mono-material alternative to traditional mixed-material structures used in medical device and pharma drug delivery applications, including ready-to-fill/use (RTF/U) systems.

"The judges for theTyvek Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awardsfound that Nelipak's Ecovate header bag demonstrates how innovative packaging design can help advance greater circularity in healthcare packaging," said Lesley Aulick, global business director, DuPont Tyvek Roll Goods. "We are honored Tyvek has a role in Nelipak's Ecovate solution that shows packaging can be redesigned to reduce material waste and carbon emissions while maintaining performance and meeting regulatory requirements essential to healthcare applications."

Nelipak's Ecovate product line features healthcare packaging products designed to support circularity by incorporating recycle-ready certification and/or recycled material content. The Ecovate header bag product combines mono-axially oriented PE (MOPE), blown co-extruded PE, and Tyvek with Renewable Attribution. The structure is engineered to maintain the mechanical performance, pinhole resistance and sterile barrier protection required for automated filling while enabling improved end-of-life recyclability[1].

"Healthcare packaging must meet demanding performance and regulatory requirements, and sustainability can no longer be treated as an afterthought," said Nic Hunt, Head of Global Sustainability at Nelipak. "The Ecovate header bag was developed to address that challenge by rethinking the material structure of a widely used packaging format. This recognition from DuPont validates the potential of mono-material packaging to deliver sustainability in healthcare packaging without compromising product performance or regulatory compliance."

Key sustainability benefits of Nelipak's Ecovate header bags include:

  • Third-party certified recyclability[1]: certified by Institut Cyclos-HTP for recycling in the Flex PE stream.
  • Lower emissions: manufactured using renewable electricity and has the potential to reduce products greenhouse gas footprint by up to 40%, assuming end-of-life recycling.
  • Mono-material design: supports alignment with the European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) Article 6 requirements for mono-material packaging.

[1] Recyclability depends on local infrastructure and as a result all products sold as "recycle ready" may not in practice be recyclable in every place sold.

About Nelipak

Nelipak is a leading global provider of healthcare packaging solutions including rigid and flexible sterile-barrier packaging for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other demanding applications. To support the development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions, Nelipak offers in-house design, prototyping, tooling, simulation, validation, laboratory, and other value-added services as well as a line of tray sealing equipment. With over 1,600 employees, Nelipak operates at 14 sites globally, including 8 sites in the Americas (USA, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico), 5 sites in Europe (Ireland, Netherlands, UK), and 1 site in Asia (Singapore). Nelipak is committed to delivering superior quality, service, and customer experience through world-class cleanroom manufacturing. For more information, visit www.nelipak.com.

Follow us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nelipak
Twitter: www.twitter.com/nelipak1953

Nelipak Marketing Contact:
Seán Egan
Director of Global Marketing
Nelipak
+353-91-709-163
sean.egan@nelipak.com

Press Contact:
Jordan Bouclin
SVM Public Relations
401-490-9700
jordan.bouclin@svmpr.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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