

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), a materials engineering company, said on Tuesday that it is working with Intel Corporation (INTC) to boost development of chipmaking innovations for the next-generation transistors, interconnects, and advanced packaging technologies.



The collaboration will bring together expertise from Applied's Equipment and Process Innovation and Commercialization (EPIC) Center in Silicon Valley and Intel's research and development campus in Hillsboro, Oregon, to cut time-to-market of advanced semiconductor technologies essential for AI computing.



Applied's new EPIC Center, which is scheduled to be operationally ready this year, is designed to reduce the time it takes to commercialize technologies. For chipmakers, the EPIC Center will provide earlier access to Applied's research and development portfolio, faster cycles of learning, and others.



AMAT was up by 0.72% at $546.20 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.



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