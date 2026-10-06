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WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Xetra
06.10.26 | 17:35
17,940 Euro
-0,31 % -0,055
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17,80017,87519:28
17,75017,93019:28
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2026 18:38 Uhr
178 Leser
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KeyBank: Where'd the Money Go? Mastering Cash Flow

Virtual Event

Thursday, October 22, 2026
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Cash flow problems cause more small business failures than any other factor, even for profitable companies.

In this Key4Entrepreneurs session, we will help small business owners better understand how cash actually moves through their business, how to forecast future cash needs, and how to build stronger financial stability.

This session will cover:

  • The difference between profit and cash flow
  • Common cash flow traps by business type
  • How to build a 13-week cash flow forecast
  • Strategies to optimize cash inflows and manage outflows
  • Warning signs of cash flow stress and how to respond early

Join us for a practical discussion designed to help small business owners improve visibility, reduce uncertainty, and build healthier financial operations.

For more information, contact k4e@keybank.com

Registration required by Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Register Today

Key4Entrepreneurs
Engage, Educate, Empower

Lori Shao
CEO & Founder Finli Inc.

Lori Shao is Founder and CEO of Finli, a venture-backed Certified B Corp that helps nonprofits, credit unions, and banks better support small businesses. With more than 20 years of experience in financial services, including 16+ years in banking leadership across payments, treasury management, and portfolio growth, Lori is a dedicated advocate for small business owners. Outside of work, she is a proud mom of two children and caretaker to eleven animals.

The content provided is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. We make no guarantees regarding its accuracy or relevance to your specific circumstances. Some examples are hypothetical and provided for illustrative purposes only. For guidance tailored to your personal financial situation, we strongly recommend consulting qualified professionals regarding all personal financial matters.

The link(s) specified may not be owned or operated by KeyBank.

KeyBank is not responsible for scheduling conflicts, cancellations, postponement, access or connectivity issues, or event of force majeure. KeyBank is not responsible or liable for, and is hereby released from, any and all costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in the event.

©2026 KeyCorp. All rights reserved. 260928-5039833

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/whered-the-money-go-mastering-cash-flow-1233604

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.