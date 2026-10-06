KeyBank: Where'd the Money Go? Mastering Cash Flow

Virtual Event

Thursday, October 22, 2026

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Cash flow problems cause more small business failures than any other factor, even for profitable companies.

In this Key4Entrepreneurs session, we will help small business owners better understand how cash actually moves through their business, how to forecast future cash needs, and how to build stronger financial stability.

This session will cover:

The difference between profit and cash flow

Common cash flow traps by business type

How to build a 13-week cash flow forecast

Strategies to optimize cash inflows and manage outflows

Warning signs of cash flow stress and how to respond early

Join us for a practical discussion designed to help small business owners improve visibility, reduce uncertainty, and build healthier financial operations.

For more information, contact k4e@keybank.com

Registration required by Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Register Today

Key4Entrepreneurs

Engage, Educate, Empower

Lori Shao

CEO & Founder Finli Inc.

Lori Shao is Founder and CEO of Finli, a venture-backed Certified B Corp that helps nonprofits, credit unions, and banks better support small businesses. With more than 20 years of experience in financial services, including 16+ years in banking leadership across payments, treasury management, and portfolio growth, Lori is a dedicated advocate for small business owners. Outside of work, she is a proud mom of two children and caretaker to eleven animals.

The content provided is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. We make no guarantees regarding its accuracy or relevance to your specific circumstances. Some examples are hypothetical and provided for illustrative purposes only. For guidance tailored to your personal financial situation, we strongly recommend consulting qualified professionals regarding all personal financial matters.

The link(s) specified may not be owned or operated by KeyBank.

KeyBank is not responsible for scheduling conflicts, cancellations, postponement, access or connectivity issues, or event of force majeure. KeyBank is not responsible or liable for, and is hereby released from, any and all costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in the event.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/whered-the-money-go-mastering-cash-flow-1233604