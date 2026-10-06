Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Novra Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NVI) ("Novra" or "Company") is issuing this notice to provide an update on its previously announced loan agreements with SNAPS Holding Company ("SNAPS").

At an Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2026, Novra shareholders approved the settlement of US $3,200,000, or CA $4,352,000, of the Company's convertible debt through the issuance of 12,800,000 common shares to SNAPS at a deemed price of CA $0.34 per share. Following issuance of these shares, and together with shares previously held, SNAPS owned 14,802,944 shares, representing 29.5% of Novra's issued and outstanding common shares. As a result, SNAPS became an insider and control person of Novra.

The previously announced binding US $5.3 million convertible loan agreement between Novra and SNAPS, announced on February 11, 2026, has expired. Novra did not receive any funds from SNAPS under this agreement. Accordingly, Novra considers SNAPS to be in default of its funding obligations under the agreement. Novra anticipates that SNAPS will bring forward a proposal to address this default. However, Novra is not currently engaged in discussions with SNAPS regarding financing arrangements.

All principal balances of loans owed to SNAPS have been fully converted into equity and no amounts remain payable to SNAPS. All accrued interest associated with these loans was forgiven as part of the conversion process.

Novra's directors and officers are currently subject to a trading blackout related to these transactions. Following the expiry of the US $5.3 million loan agreement, this blackout will end on October 13, 2026, being one week after the date of this update.

About Novra Technologies Inc.:

Novra (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF) is an international technology provider of products, systems and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The Novra Group of companies includes Novra Technologies Inc, International Datacasting Corporation, and Wegener Corporation. The companies in the group are known for a strong focus on applications, including: broadcast video and radio, digital cinema, digital signage, and highly reliable data communications.

For more information visit: www.novragroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, concerning but not limited to: potential future transactions or anticipated developments in our operations in future periods. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "outlook", "opportunity", "momentum", "potential", "proposed", "targeted", "plans" "possible", "positive indication for", "looking forward to", "commitment to", "is starting to", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. As such, forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect our current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. These are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Novra's MD&A.

For the above reasons, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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