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WKN: A1CVWJ | ISIN: CA38216R1001 | Ticker-Symbol: O3Z
Frankfurt
07.10.26 | 08:50
6,850 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOODFELLOW INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOODFELLOW INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8507,15009:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 23:12 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goodfellow Inc.: Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2026 and Declares a Dividend

DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2026.

For the three months ended August 31, 2026, Goodfellow reported net earnings of $2.3 million or $0.27 per share compared to net earnings of $3.7 million or $0.45 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $145.7 million compared to $141.9 million last year.

For the nine months ended August 31, 2026, the Company reported net earnings of $1.2 million or $0.14 per share compared to net earnings of $3.9 million or $0.47 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $397.1 million compared to $406.0 million last year.

At the close of the third quarter of 2026, Goodfellow's performance reflected mixed conditions across Canada's lumber and building materials sector. Uncertainty surrounding trade policies weighed significantly on residential construction activity and consumer confidence in certain regions, while demand remained relatively stable in select commercial, industrial and infrastructure-related markets.

The Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.10 per share payable on November 3, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 20, 2026. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months endedFor the nine months ended
August 31
2026
August 31
2025
(Restated)1		August 31
2026
August 31
2025
(Restated)1
- - - -
Sales145,719141,910397,134406,030
Expenses
Cost of goods sold117,759112,218322,679330,183
Selling, administrative and general expenses23,537 23,25169,477 67,130
Net financial costs1,299 1,2423,354 3,240
142,595136,711395,510400,553
Earnings before income taxes3,1245,1991,6245,477
Income taxes8741,4564541,534
Total comprehensive income 2,250 3,7431,170 3,943
Net earnings
-per share -Basic0.270.450.140.47
-per share -Diluted0.270.440.140.47

1 In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company corrected an error in presentation for certain production-related expenses that were recognized as selling, administrative and general expenses instead of cost of goods sold (with no impact to any associated subtotals or totals). The comparative financial information for the second quarter 2025 has been restated for this presentation adjustment. The impact was a decrease to selling, administrative and general expenses for the three months ended August 31, 2025 of $5,528 and for the nine months ended August 31, 2025 of $17,589, with a corresponding increase to cost of goods sold. This presentation adjustment has no impact on earnings before income taxes or net earnings. The presentation adjustment also had no impact on the consolidated statement of financial position, statement of cash flows and statement of changes in Shareholders' Equity.

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
As atAs atAs at
August 31
2026		November 30
2025		August 31
2025
- - -
Assets
Current Assets
Cash4,3253,7674,098
Trade and other receivables66,87055,47164,632
Income taxes receivable2,9351,3605,003
Inventories164,128144,484148,403
Prepaid expenses5,3573,1681,640
Total Current Assets243,615208,250223,776
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment43,04842,62542,545
Intangible assets56381483
Right-of-use assets19,77519,30420,356
Defined benefit plan asset21,15621,73921,385
Deferred income taxes744744-
Other assets1,9581,8751,885
Total Non-Current Assets86,73786,66886,654
Total Assets330,352294,918310,430
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Bank indebtedness39,85617,56422,000
Trade and other payables55,60442,62950,234
Provision587624804
Current portion of lease liabilities6,8636,4856,562
Total Current Liabilities102,91067,30279,600
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liabilities14,79814,55115,447
Deferred income taxes5,4365,4368,303
Total Non-Current Liabilities20,23419,98723,750
Total Liabilities123,14487,289103,350
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital9,1239,1849,214
Retained earnings198,085198,445197,866
207,208207,629207,080
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity330,352294,918310,430
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
For the three months endedFor the nine months ended
August 31
2026		August 31
2025		August 31
2026		August 31
2025
- - - -
Operating Activities
Net earnings2,2503,7431,1703,943
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of:
Property, plant and equipment1,2631,3083,7083,857
Intangible assets155147457438
Right-of-use assets1,5731,5974,5644,607
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment31(3)21(12)
Provision(15)16(37)(126)
Income taxes8741,4564541,534
Interest expense6556101,6471,442
Interest on lease liabilities3583621,0251,068
Funding in excess of pension plan expense174169583540
Share-based compensation1818954589
Other4(4)(27)(185)
7,5039,49014,11017,195
Changes in non-cash working capital items27,97230,034(20,345)(21,600)
Interest paid(1,015)(979)(2,821)(2,447)
Income taxes paid(1,219)107(2,029)97
25,73829,162(25,195)(23,950)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities33,24138,652(11,085)(6,755)
Financing Activities
Net increase in bank loans1,000- 3,0002,000
Net (decrease) increase in CORRA loans(30,000)(35,000)18,00020,000
Payment of lease liabilities(1,509)(1,488)(4,454)(4,307)
Redemption of shares(176)(216)(650)(1,055)
Dividends paid- - (1,249)(2,105)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities(30,685)(36,704)14,64714,533
Investing Activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(1,382)(1,009)(4,162)(2,519)
Acquisition of intangible assets(28)(15)(132)(25)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment- 31012
Other assets(39)9(12)(549)
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities(1,449)(1,012)(4,296)(3,081)
Net increase (decrease) in cash1,107936(734)4,697
Cash (bank indebtedness), beginning of period1,3623,1623,203(599)
Cash : bank indebtedness: - end of period2,4694,0982,4694,098
Cash position is comprised of:
Cash4,3254,0984,3254,098
Bank overdraft(1,856)- (1,856)-
2,4694,0982,4694,098
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the nine months ended August 31, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
Share
Capital		Retained
Earnings		Total
$- -
Balance as at November 30, 20249,309196,899206,208
Net earnings- 3,9433,943
Total comprehensive income- 3,9433,943
Dividend- (2,105)(2,105)
Share-based compensation- 8989
Redemption of Shares(95)(960)(1,055)
Balance as at August 31, 20259,214197,866207,080
Balance as at November 30, 20259,184198,445207,629
Net earnings- 1,1701,170
Total comprehensive income- 1,1701,170
Dividend- (1,249)(1,249)
Share-based compensation- 308308
Redemption of Shares(61)(589)(650)
Balance as at August 31, 20269,123198,085207,208
From: Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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