Goodfellow Inc.: Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2026 and Declares a Dividend

DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2026.

For the three months ended August 31, 2026, Goodfellow reported net earnings of $2.3 million or $0.27 per share compared to net earnings of $3.7 million or $0.45 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $145.7 million compared to $141.9 million last year.

For the nine months ended August 31, 2026, the Company reported net earnings of $1.2 million or $0.14 per share compared to net earnings of $3.9 million or $0.47 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $397.1 million compared to $406.0 million last year.

At the close of the third quarter of 2026, Goodfellow's performance reflected mixed conditions across Canada's lumber and building materials sector. Uncertainty surrounding trade policies weighed significantly on residential construction activity and consumer confidence in certain regions, while demand remained relatively stable in select commercial, industrial and infrastructure-related markets.

The Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.10 per share payable on November 3, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 20, 2026. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Unaudited For the three months ended For the nine months ended August 31

2026

August 31

2025

(Restated)1 August 31

2026

August 31

2025

(Restated)1 - - - - Sales 145,719 141,910 397,134 406,030 Expenses Cost of goods sold 117,759 112,218 322,679 330,183 Selling, administrative and general expenses 23,537 23,251 69,477 67,130 Net financial costs 1,299 1,242 3,354 3,240 142,595 136,711 395,510 400,553 Earnings before income taxes 3,124 5,199 1,624 5,477 Income taxes 874 1,456 454 1,534 Total comprehensive income 2,250 3,743 1,170 3,943 Net earnings -per share -Basic 0.27 0.45 0.14 0.47 -per share -Diluted 0.27 0.44 0.14 0.47

1 In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company corrected an error in presentation for certain production-related expenses that were recognized as selling, administrative and general expenses instead of cost of goods sold (with no impact to any associated subtotals or totals). The comparative financial information for the second quarter 2025 has been restated for this presentation adjustment. The impact was a decrease to selling, administrative and general expenses for the three months ended August 31, 2025 of $5,528 and for the nine months ended August 31, 2025 of $17,589, with a corresponding increase to cost of goods sold. This presentation adjustment has no impact on earnings before income taxes or net earnings. The presentation adjustment also had no impact on the consolidated statement of financial position, statement of cash flows and statement of changes in Shareholders' Equity.

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited As at As at As at August 31

2026 November 30

2025 August 31

2025 - - - Assets Current Assets Cash 4,325 3,767 4,098 Trade and other receivables 66,870 55,471 64,632 Income taxes receivable 2,935 1,360 5,003 Inventories 164,128 144,484 148,403 Prepaid expenses 5,357 3,168 1,640 Total Current Assets 243,615 208,250 223,776 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 43,048 42,625 42,545 Intangible assets 56 381 483 Right-of-use assets 19,775 19,304 20,356 Defined benefit plan asset 21,156 21,739 21,385 Deferred income taxes 744 744 - Other assets 1,958 1,875 1,885 Total Non-Current Assets 86,737 86,668 86,654 Total Assets 330,352 294,918 310,430 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 39,856 17,564 22,000 Trade and other payables 55,604 42,629 50,234 Provision 587 624 804 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,863 6,485 6,562 Total Current Liabilities 102,910 67,302 79,600 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities 14,798 14,551 15,447 Deferred income taxes 5,436 5,436 8,303 Total Non-Current Liabilities 20,234 19,987 23,750 Total Liabilities 123,144 87,289 103,350 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 9,123 9,184 9,214 Retained earnings 198,085 198,445 197,866 207,208 207,629 207,080 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 330,352 294,918 310,430

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited

For the three months ended For the nine months ended August 31

2026 August 31

2025 August 31

2026 August 31

2025 - - - - Operating Activities Net earnings 2,250 3,743 1,170 3,943 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 1,263 1,308 3,708 3,857 Intangible assets 155 147 457 438 Right-of-use assets 1,573 1,597 4,564 4,607 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 31 (3) 21 (12) Provision (15) 16 (37) (126) Income taxes 874 1,456 454 1,534 Interest expense 655 610 1,647 1,442 Interest on lease liabilities 358 362 1,025 1,068 Funding in excess of pension plan expense 174 169 583 540 Share-based compensation 181 89 545 89 Other 4 (4) (27) (185) 7,503 9,490 14,110 17,195 Changes in non-cash working capital items 27,972 30,034 (20,345) (21,600) Interest paid (1,015) (979) (2,821) (2,447) Income taxes paid (1,219) 107 (2,029) 97 25,738 29,162 (25,195) (23,950) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 33,241 38,652 (11,085) (6,755) Financing Activities Net increase in bank loans 1,000 - 3,000 2,000 Net (decrease) increase in CORRA loans (30,000) (35,000) 18,000 20,000 Payment of lease liabilities (1,509) (1,488) (4,454) (4,307) Redemption of shares (176) (216) (650) (1,055) Dividends paid - - (1,249) (2,105) Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities (30,685) (36,704) 14,647 14,533 Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,382) (1,009) (4,162) (2,519) Acquisition of intangible assets (28) (15) (132) (25) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 3 10 12 Other assets (39) 9 (12) (549) Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (1,449) (1,012) (4,296) (3,081) Net increase (decrease) in cash 1,107 936 (734) 4,697 Cash (bank indebtedness), beginning of period 1,362 3,162 3,203 (599) Cash : bank indebtedness: - end of period 2,469 4,098 2,469 4,098 Cash position is comprised of: Cash 4,325 4,098 4,325 4,098 Bank overdraft (1,856) - (1,856) - 2,469 4,098 2,469 4,098

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the nine months ended August 31, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ - - Balance as at November 30, 2024 9,309 196,899 206,208 Net earnings - 3,943 3,943 Total comprehensive income - 3,943 3,943 Dividend - (2,105) (2,105) Share-based compensation - 89 89 Redemption of Shares (95) (960) (1,055) Balance as at August 31, 2025 9,214 197,866 207,080 Balance as at November 30, 2025 9,184 198,445 207,629 Net earnings - 1,170 1,170 Total comprehensive income - 1,170 1,170 Dividend - (1,249) (1,249) Share-based compensation - 308 308 Redemption of Shares (61) (589) (650) Balance as at August 31, 2026 9,123 198,085 207,208