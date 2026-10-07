Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.: Nurix Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 1b/2 Combination Study of Bexobrutideg in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

First patient enrolled in cohort combining bexobrutideg with venetoclax

Initial cohort to focus on relapsed/refractory CLL, with potential expansion to first-line CLL

Strategy includes evaluation of bexobrutideg given in combination with venetoclax and selected antibodies in the Roche portfolio of B-cell malignancy therapies

BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX) today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the Phase 1b/2 NX-5948-203 study evaluating bexobrutideg, an investigational oral Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, in combination with venetoclax, a standard-of-care therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL).

The study is being conducted under the global collaboration between Nurix and Roche and is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and clinical activity of bexobrutideg in combination with venetoclax, a BCL2 inhibitor. Data from the trial are expected to inform future registrational development strategies across lines of therapy in CLL, including evaluating bexobrutideg in combination with the anti-CD20 antibodies rituximab and obinutuzumab across multiple cohorts of patients with relapsed or refractory and previously untreated CLL, and potential expansion into other B-cell malignancies.

"The initiation of this study marks another important milestone in our effort to realize the full potential of bexobrutideg across B-cell malignancies," said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of Nurix. "Combination therapies are becoming increasingly important in the treatment of CLL, especially in earlier lines of therapy, and we believe bexobrutideg's differentiated mechanism of action, robust single-agent activity and favorable tolerability make it an attractive partner for combination approaches to deliver deep, durable responses with fixed-duration therapy."

About Bexobrutideg (NX-5948)

Bexobrutideg (NX-5948) is an investigational, orally bioavailable, brain-penetrant, highly selective small-molecule degrader of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) being developed by Nurix and Roche as a potential best-in-class therapy across oncology, immunology and neurology.

???Bexobrutideg is currently being evaluated in a broad clinical development program in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), including the DAYBreak CLL-201 clinical trial (NCT07221500), a pivotal single-arm Phase 2 study in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL previously treated with covalent and noncovalent BTKi and a BCL2i; the DAYBreak CLL-306 clinical trial (NCT07516093), a randomized Phase 3 trial comparing bexobrutideg to pirtobrutinib in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL previously treated with a covalent BTKi; the NX-5948-203 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial (NCT07520006), assessing the combination of bexobrutideg with venetoclax in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL and potentially treatment-naïve CLL; and the NX-5948-301 Phase 1a/1b clinical trial (NCT05131022) in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. Additional information about these clinical trials can be found at clinicaltrials.gov.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, a new frontier in drug discovery aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nurix's clinical-stage oncology pipeline includes bexobrutideg, a degrader of BTK being co-developed with Roche, and NX-1607, an inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix's autoimmune disease pipeline includes bexobrutideg in collaboration with Roche and clinical-stage degraders of IRAK4 in collaboration with Gilead and STAT6 in collaboration with Sanofi. Nurix is also advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates in its wholly owned preclinical pipeline and under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Powered by an AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling virtually any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix's dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care, writing medicine's next chapter with a new script to outmatch disease. Nurix is headquartered in Brisbane, California. For additional information, visit www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When or if used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "should," "will," and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Nurix, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect Nurix's expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nurix's plans for the development of bexobrutideg and the potential of bexobrutideg to serve as a foundational component of future combination regimens. Forward-looking statements reflect Nurix's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Although Nurix believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Nurix can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause Nurix's actual activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) whether Nurix and Roche will be able to successfully conduct and complete clinical development of bexobrutideg pursuant to the Nurix-Roche collaboration; (ii) the unexpected emergence of adverse events or other undesirable side effects during clinical development; (iii) whether Nurix will have adequate resources to fund its obligations under the Nurix-Roche collaboration; (iv) whether the parties will be able to successfully co-commercialize bexobrutideg in the United States; and (v) other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nurix's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2026, and other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Nurix on its website or otherwise. Nurix disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Media & Investors

Kris Fortner

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

kfortner@nurixtx.com