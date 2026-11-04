NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:05 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Curis, Inc. (CRIS) - up 173% at $1.95
- Darkiris Inc. (DKI) - up 47% at $2.20
- AI OKTO CORP. (AIOK) - up 22% at $12.14
- Alight, Inc. (ALIT) - up 21% at $12.34
- Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) - up 18% at $151.44
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) - up 18% at $29.43
- CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) - up 18% at $4.10
- Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) - up 16% at $6.95
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) - up 15% at $57.23
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) - up 11% at $9.51
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Amdocs Limited (DOX) - down 38% at $38.60
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) - down 33% at $17.26
- Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) - down 21% at $2.68
- Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) - down 19% at $179.00
- Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) - down 17% at $6.75
- CeriBell, Inc. (CBLL) - down 16% at $23.88
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) - down 13% at $12.99
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) - down 12% at $75.11
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) - down 10% at $29.54
- Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (PXED) - down 9% at $21.20
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