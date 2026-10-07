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WKN: 884637 | ISIN: GB0003292009 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 08:06 Uhr
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ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 31 July 2026

ICG Enterprise Trust plc
Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 31 July 2026
7 October 2026

Highlights
  • Six-month period demonstrating growth across multiple investment areas, positive net Portfolio cashflow and selective investment
  • NAV per Share of 2,091p at 31 July 2026. HY NAV per Share Total Return of 3.3% and 5-year annualised return of 8.4%
  • Portfolio Return on a Sterling Basis of 3.6% over the six months, driven by Directs
  • Portfolio reporting LTM revenue growth of 11% and EBITDA growth of 16%1
  • Total Proceeds of £84m, of which £32m came from exits of two of our top 30 companies (Curium, Yudo). A further ~£70m of proceeds expected to be received in coming quarters from two further large exits (Exail, Ambassador Theatre Group)
  • 24 Full Exits at a weighted-average Multiple of Cost of 3.0x and Uplift to Carrying Value of 9.4%
  • Continuing to invest selectively: Total New Investments of £65m and New Fund Commitments of £104m
  • £20m buybacks executed in H1, increasing NAV per Share by 14.9p (0.7%). Q2 dividend of 9.5p per share; Board intention remains to pay total FY27 dividends of at least 42p per share (FY26: 39p)
Oliver Gardey
Portfolio Manager, ICG Enterprise Trust
ICGT's Portfolio demonstrated the resilient growth we seek against a volatile market backdrop. The Portfolio Return on a Sterling Basis was 3.6% for the six months, with Portfolio performance strengthening in Q2.

Supporting this growth is our diversification across multiple investment areas. Notable strong performers in Q2 include Brooks Automation (benefitting from demand for semiconductors), Greenix (pest control) and CohnReznick (accounting) - returns were not reliant on any single sector or investment thesis. Underlying portfolio companies continued to grow, with LTM revenue and EBITDA increasing by 11% and 16% respectively1-

We generated Total Proceeds of £84m in the period, and we have been selective in how we allocate our capital. We have a progressive dividend policy, executed £20m in buybacks in the period and are continuing to invest across the cycle, making Total New Investments of £65m.

Economic and geopolitical uncertainty continue to impact private equity, which as an asset class is experiencing lower levels of transaction activity than it did in the decade running up to 2021. This environment makes our capital even more important to our underlying managers and reinforces the long-term nature of our partnership with them. With high liquidity and low net debt, ICGT has flexibility for new investments, buybacks and dividends to continue to optimise returns for shareholders.

1 EBITDA, based on Enlarged Perimeter covering 69% of the Portfolio

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Annualised
Performance to 31 July 20263 months6 months1 year3 years5 years10 years
Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis3.3%3.2%6.1%6.8%10.2%14.7%
NAV per Share Total Return3.3%3.3%4.4%5.0%8.4%12.2%
Share Price Total Return8.9%(4.8)%(0.6)%10.0%8.7%12.2%
FTSE All-Share Index Total Return5.6%7.9%21.6%15.6%11.6%8.6%
Half-year ended:Jul 2022Jul 2023Jul 2024Jul 2025Jul 2026
Fund performance

Portfolio return (local currency)7.4%4.6%3.8%2.1%3.2%
Portfolio return (sterling)12.4%1.6%2.6%0.1%3.6%
NAV£1,269m£1,290m£1,274m£1,286m£1,272m
NAV per Share Total Return (%)10.9%0.8%2.8%(0.7)%3.3%
Investment activity

New Investments£144m£64m£104m£113m£65m
As % opening Portfolio12%5%8%7%5%
Total Proceeds£107m£94m£86m£222m£84m
As % opening Portfolio9%7%6%15%6%
Shareholder returns

Closing share price1,166p1,174p1,340p1,488p1,440p
Total declared dividends per share14p16p17p18p19p
Share Price Total Return(1.6)%2.9%10.3%12.6%(4.8)%
Total shareholder distributions£15m£17m£33m£28m£33m
As % opening NAV1%1%3%2%3%
Period ended 31 July 2026PrimaryDirectSecondaryTotalICG-managed
Local Currency return2.6%6.8%(3.2)%3.2%6.2%
Sterling return2.8%7.4%(2.2)%3.6%6.5%
New Investments£32m£14m£19m£65m£21m
Total Proceeds£49m£22m£13m£84m£39m
New Fund Commitments£104m- - £104m£22m
Closing Portfolio value£703m£483m£197m£1,383m£407m
% Total Portfolio50.9%34.9%14.2%100.0%29.4%

COMPANY TIMETABLE
A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 11:30 BST today. A link for the presentation can be found on the Results & Reports page of the Company website. A recording of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

FY27 Second Interim Dividend
Ex-dividend date12 November 2026
Record date13 November 2026
Dividend payment date27 November 2026

ENQUIRIES
Institutional investors and analysts: Martin Li, Shareholder Relations +44 (0) 20 3545 1816
Nathan Brown, Deutsche Numis +44 (0) 20 7260 1426
David Harris, Cadarn Capital +44 (0) 20 7019 9042
Media: Clare Glynn, Corporate Communications +44 (0) 20 3545 1850

ABOUT ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST
ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable, cash-generative private companies, primarily in Europe and the US, while offering the added benefit to shareholders of daily liquidity.

We invest in companies directly as well as through funds managed by ICG plc and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

NOTES

Included in this document are Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs"). APMs have been used if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company, and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers and its previously reported results. The Glossary includes further details of APMs and reconciliations to UK-adopted International Accounting Standards ("IFRS") measures, where appropriate.

In the Manager's Review and Supplementary Information, all performance figures are stated on a Total Return basis (i.e. including the effect of re-invested dividends). ICG Alternative Investment Limited, a regulated subsidiary of Intermediate Capital Group plc, acts as the Manager of the Company.

DISCLAIMER
The information contained herein and on the pages that follow does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to acquire or subscribe for, any securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is unlawful or would impose any unfulfilled registration, qualification, publication or approval requirements on ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (the "Company") or its affiliates or agents. Equity securities in the Company have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa (each an "Excluded Jurisdiction"). The equity securities in the Company referred to herein and on the pages that follow may not be offered or sold within an Excluded Jurisdiction, or to any U.S. person ("U.S. Person") as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or to any national, resident or citizen of an Excluded Jurisdiction.

The information on the pages that follow may contain forward looking statements. Any statement other than a statement of historical fact is a forward looking statement. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward looking statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward looking statement, which speaks only as of the date of its issuance.

CHAIR'S FOREWORD

Dear fellow shareholders,

ICG Enterprise Trust's NAV per Share Total Return was 3.3% for the six months to 31 July 2026. The growth was driven by a number of co-investments spread across multiple investment areas as well as by the £20m of accretive buybacks we executed during the period. The performance is discussed in more detail in the Investment Manager's Review.

I believe our portfolio composition remains one of the key attractions of ICGT. We are not a sector-specific or theme-specific investor; instead we focus on company characteristics, such as profitability and strong cash generation. This should offer more resilience in the face of market headwinds.

As a Board we are focused on ensuring ICGT is positioned to deliver attractive long-term growth, with disciplined capital allocation across new investments, buybacks and dividends. During the period we made £65m Total New Investments, and returned £33m to shareholders: £13m through our progressive dividend policy and £20m through our two buyback programmes.

Over the last five years, ICGT has generated a cumulative 49% NAV per Share Total Return and a 52% Share Price Total Return, representing 8.4% and 8.7% respectively on an annualised basis.

In June 2026, the Company announced a 20% reduction in the management fee cap, to be implemented over the next two financial years. From 1 February 2027 the management fee cap will be reduced to 1.125% of NAV and from 1 February 2028 the cap will be reduced to 1.00% of NAV.

There has been significant attention recently on structures that give individual investors access to alternative investments, including private equity. While much of the debate has focused on newer fund structures, investment trusts have provided access to private markets for many years and continue to offer a differentiated proposition for long-term investors. As a Board and Manager, we continue to work hard to increase demand for our shares and welcome efforts across the industry to improve awareness, understanding and accessibility of investment trusts.

On behalf of the Board, thank you for your continued support.

Jane Tufnell
Chair
6 October 2026

MANAGER'S REVIEW

Alternative Performance Measures
The Board and the Manager monitor the financial performance of the Company on the basis of Alternative Performance Measures (APM), which are non-IFRS measures. The APM predominantly form the basis of the financial measures discussed in this review, which the Board believes assists shareholders in assessing their investment and the delivery of the investment strategy.

The Company holds certain investments in subsidiary entities. The substantive difference between APM and IFRS is the treatment of the assets and liabilities of these subsidiaries. The APM basis "looks through" these subsidiaries to the underlying assets and liabilities they hold, and it reports the investments as the Portfolio APM, gross of the liability in respect of the Co-investment Incentive Scheme. Under IFRS, the Company and its subsidiaries are reported separately. The assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries, which include the liability in respect of the Co-investment Incentive Scheme, are presented on the face of the IFRS balance sheet as a single carrying value. The same is true for the IFRS and APM basis of the Cash flow statement.

The following table sets out IFRS metrics and the APM equivalents:

IFRS (£m)31 July 202631 July 2025APM (£m)31 July 202631 July 2025
Investments1,341.61,361.5Portfolio1,382.91,415.6
NAV1,271.91,286.3
Cash flows from the sale of portfolio investments14.642.5Total Proceeds83.8222.2
Cash flows related to the purchase of portfolio investments18.617.5Total New Investment65.0113.1

The Glossary includes definitions for all APM and, where appropriate, a reconciliation between APM and IFRS.

Why private equity
Every day the lives of those living and working in the US and Western Europe are touched by companies owned by private equity: retailers, payments processors, home security, pet food, health services - the list is long. What typically unites these businesses is that they are profitable and cash generative. These businesses are actively managed by their shareholders, with management teams heavily incentivised to generate returns. Increasingly companies with these characteristics are choosing to grow under private equity ownership and to stay private for longer. Within that, ICGT focuses on a subset of those companies that we expect will generate resilient growth. As more businesses are owned by private equity, we believe it is a structurally attractive allocation within an investment portfolio, with a track record of attractive returns, and significant opportunity to continue that trajectory.

A share in ICGT gives you access to a unique portfolio of private companies.

Our investment strategy
Within developed markets, we focus on investing in buyouts of profitable, cash-generative businesses that exhibit resilient growth characteristics, which we believe will generate strong long-term compounding returns across economic cycles.

We take an active approach to Portfolio construction, with a flexible mandate that enables us to deploy capital in Primary, Secondary and Direct Investments. Geographically, we focus on the developed markets of North America and Europe which have deep and mature private equity markets.

Medium-term targetFive-year average231 July 2026
Target Portfolio composition1
Investment category
Primary~40-50%53%51%
Direct~30-35%31%35%
Secondary~25-30%16%14%
Geography
North America~50%46%49%
Europe (inc. UK)~50%48%46%
Other- 6%5%
1. As a percentage of Portfolio
2. Five year average is the linear average of FY exposures for FY23 - FY26 and H1 FY27

ICG Enterprise Trust benefits from access to ICG-managed funds and Direct investments, which represented 29.4% of the Portfolio value at period end and generated a 6.2% return on a local currency basis.

Performance overview

At 31 July 2026, our Portfolio was valued at £1,383m, and the Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis for the first half of the financial year was 3.2% (H1 FY26: 2.1%).

Due to the geographic diversification of our Portfolio, the reported value is impacted by changes in foreign exchange rates. During the period, FX movements affected the Portfolio positively by £5.7m, driven primarily by appreciation of the US Dollar. In Sterling terms, Portfolio growth during the period was 3.6%.

The net result for shareholders was that ICG Enterprise Trust generated a NAV per Share Total Return of 3.3% during H1 FY27, ending the period with a NAV per Share of 2,091p.

Movement in the Portfolio
£m		Six months to 31 July 2026Six months to 31 July 2025
Opening Portfolio1,352.91,523.1
Total New Investments65.0113.1
Total Proceeds(83.8)(222.2)
Portfolio net cashflow(18.8)(109.1)
Valuation movement143.131.7
Currency movement5.7(30.1)
Closing Portfolio1,382.91,415.6
1 92% of the Portfolio valuations are dated 30 June 2026 or later (H1 FY26: 92%)
NAV per Share Total ReturnSix months to
31 July 2026		Six months to
31 July 2025
% Portfolio growth (local currency)3.2%2.1%
% currency movement0.4%(2.0)%
% Portfolio growth (Sterling)3.6%0.1%
Impact of gearing0.2%-%
Finance costs and other expenses(0.4)%(0.7)%
Management fee(0.5)%(0.6)%
Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual(0.3)%(0.2)%
Impact of share buybacks0.7%0.7%
NAV per Share Total Return3.3%(0.7)%

For Q2 the Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis was 3.3% and the NAV per Share Total Return was 3.3%.

Executing our investment strategy

Commitments
in the period		Total New Investments
in the period		Growth
in the period		Total Proceeds
in the period
Making commitments to funds, which expect to be drawn over 3 to 5 yearsCash deployments into portfolio companies, either through funds or directlyDriving growth and value creation of our portfolio companiesCash realisations of investments in Portfolio companies, plus Fund Disposals
£104m
(H1 FY26: £108m)		£65m
(H1 FY26: £113m)		,43m
(H1 FY26: £32m)		,84m
(H1 FY26: £222m)

Commitments
Our structure and flexible investment mandate enables us to commit through the cycle, maintaining vintage diversification for our Portfolio and sowing the seeds for future growth.

During the period we made nine new fund Commitments totalling £104m, including £22m to funds managed by ICG plc, as detailed below:

FundManagerCommitment during the period
Local currency,
ICG Europe IXICG€25.0m£21.5m
Gridiron VIGridiron$25.0m£18.7m
The Resolute Fund VIITJC$20.0m£14.9m
Archimed Med Platform IIIArchimed€15.0m£12.8m
Valeas IIValeas$15.0m£11.2m
SkyKnight VSkyKnight$10.0m£7.5m
Cinven Strategic Fund 2Cinven€10.0m£8.6m
Archimed Med IVArchimed€5.0m£4.3m
InvestIndustrial LMM IVInvestindustrial€5.0m£4.3m

At 31 July 2026, ICG Enterprise Trust had outstanding Undrawn Commitments of £701m, of which £522m were to funds within their Investment Periods and £179m to funds outside their Investment Periods:

Movement in outstanding CommitmentsYear to 31 July 2026 £m
Undrawn Commitments as at 1 February 2026635.3
New Fund Commitments104.0
New Commitments relating to Co-investments15.0
Drawdowns(65.0)
Currency and other movements, including repayment of commitments which can be reinvested11.7
Undrawn commitments as at 31 July 2026701.0
Undrawn Commitments - funds in Investment Period522.0
Undrawn Commitments - funds outside Investment Period179.0

ICGT's overcommitment ratio at 31 July 2026 was 40.2% (31 July 2025: 30.6%), with the increase driven by maintaining commitments to our managers against a backdrop of continued lower investment activity:

31 July 2026
£m		31 July 2025
£m
Total Undrawn Commitments701.0581.5
Total available liquidity (including facility)(190.2)(187.4)
Overcommitment net of total available liquidity510.8394.1
Overcommitment % of net asset value40.2%30.6%

Commitments are made in the funds' underlying currencies. The currency split of the undrawn commitments at 31 July 2026 was as follows:

31 July 202631 July 2025
Undrawn Commitments£m,£m,
US Dollar412.458.8%320.955.2%
Euro263.137.6%234.740.4%
Sterling25.53.6%25.94.4%
Total701.0100.0%581.5100.0%

Investments
Total New Investments of £65m were made during the period, of which £21m (32%) were into ICG managed investments. New investment by category detailed in the table below:

Investment Category
Cost (£m)		% of New Investments
Primary31.849.0%
Direct14.221.8%
Secondary19.029.2%
Total65.0100.0%

The largest underlying company new investment is listed below. No other new underlying company investments in the period were above £1.0m:

InvestmentDescriptionManagerCountryCost £m1
Pharmacy2UOperator of an online pharmacy businessG SquareUnited Kingdom13.0

1 Represents ICG Enterprise Trust's indirect investment (share of fund cost) plus any direct investments in the period.

Growth
The portfolio grew by £43 million (+3.2%) on a Local Currency Basis in the six months to 31 July 2026.

Growth across the Portfolio was split as follows:

  • By investment type: growth was spread across Direct 6.8% and Primary 2.6%, offset by Secondary (3.2)%
  • By geography: North America and Europe experienced growth of 0.6% and 6.5% respectively

Key contributors to portfolio growth in the period include Exail and Ambassador Theatre Group, where valuations were marked up to the expected sale price.

The growth in the Portfolio is underpinned by the performance of our Portfolio companies, which delivered robust financial performance during the period:

Top 30Enlarged Perimeter
Portfolio coverage38%69%
Last Twelve Months ('LTM') revenue growth8.4%11.3%
LTM EBITDA growth13.7%16.2%
Net Debt / EBITDA4.8x4.8x
Enterprise Value / EBITDA16.7x15.8x
Note: values are weighted averages for the respective portfolio segment; see Glossary for definition and calculation methodology

Quoted company exposure

We do not actively invest in publicly quoted companies but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used as a route to exit an investment. In these cases, exit timing typically lies with the manager with whom we have invested.

At 31 July 2026, ICG Enterprise Trust's exposure to quoted companies was valued at £31.3m, equivalent to 2.3% of the Portfolio value (31 January 2026: 3.9%). Exposure to Chewy, our largest listed exposure, decreased from 1.2% of Portfolio Value at 31 January 2026 to 0.8% at 31 July 2026, driven predominantly by a 23% decline in its share price in the period.

At 31 July 2026 Chewy was the only quoted investment that individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:

CompanyTicker31 July 2026
% of Portfolio value
ChewyCHWY-US0.8%
Other companies 1.5%
Total 2.3%

Realisations
During the first half of FY27, the ICG Enterprise Trust Portfolio generated Total Proceeds of £84m. The biggest contributor was the exit of Curium Pharma, a Direct investment alongside ICG Strategic Equity III, which generated proceeds of £23m in the period.

Realisation activity during the period included 24 Full Exits generating proceeds of £55m. These were completed at a weighted average Uplift to Carrying Value of 9.4% and represent a weighted average Multiple to Cost of 3.0x for those investments. Realisation activity over the last twelve months included 60 Full Exits, which were completed at a weighted average Uplift to Carrying Value of 10% and represented a weighted average Multiple to Cost of 3.1x.

The five largest underlying realisations in the period were as follows:

RealisationDescriptionManagerCountryProceeds £m1
Curium PharmaSupplier of nuclear medicine diagnostic pharmaceuticalsICGUnited Kingdom23.3
YudoManufacturer of hot runner systemsICGSouth Korea8.5
SGB-SMITManufacturer of transformers for electricity power transmission and distributionOne Equity PartnersGermany5.1
PSB AcademyProvider of private tertiary educationICGSingapore4.1
Hanson WadeOrganiser of B2B conferences for pharmaceutical and biotech industriesGraphiteUnited Kingdom3.4
Total of 5 largest underlying realisations 44.4

1 Represents the total direct and indirect proceeds received from each investment by ICG Enterprise Trust

Balance sheet and liquidity

Net assets at 31 July 2026 were £1,271.9m, equal to 2,091p NAV per share.

At 31 July 2026, the drawn debt was £85.8m (31 January 2026: £66.6m), resulting in a net debt position of £66.4m (31 January 2026: £32.8m). At 31 July 2026, the Portfolio represented 109% of net assets (31 January 2026: 106%).

£m% of net assets
Portfolio1,382.9108.7%
Cash19.41.5%
Drawn debt(85.8)(6.7)%
Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual(41.6)(3.3)%
Other net current liabilities(3.0)(0.2)%
Net assets1,271.9100.0%

Our objective is to be fully invested through the cycle, while ensuring that we have sufficient financial resources to be able to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities as they arise.

ICG Enterprise Trust has access to a €300m credit facility. During the period the maturity was extended by a year to May 2030. The drawn margin has decreased to 290bps (from 300-320bps). The fee on undrawn amounts remains 115bps.

At 31 July 2026, ICG Enterprise Trust had a cash balance of £19.4m (31 January 2026: £33.8m) and total available liquidity of £190.2m (31 January 2026: £227.1m).

£m
Cash at 31 January 202633.8
Total Proceeds83.8
New investments(65.0)
Net debt drawn down19.2
Dividends and buybacks(32.7)
Management fees(7.9)
FX and other expenses(11.8)
Cash at 31 July 202619.4
Available undrawn debt facilities170.8
Total available liquidity190.2

Dividend and share buyback
ICG Enterprise Trust has a progressive dividend policy alongside two share buyback programmes to return capital to shareholders.

Dividends
The Board has declared a dividend of 9.5p per share in respect of the second quarter, taking total dividends for the period to 19p (H1 FY26: 18p). It remains the Board's intention to declare total dividends of at least 42p per share for the financial year, which would be an increase of 8% on the previous financial year (FY26: 39p).

Share buybacks
The following purchases have been made under the Company's share buyback programme:

Long-term OpportunisticTotal
H1 FY273Since inception1H1 FY273Since inception2H1 FY273Since
inception
Number of shares purchased504,4214,258,610894,7353,418,1311,399,1567,676,741
% of opening shares since buyback started 2.0%11.2%
Capital returned to shareholders£7.2m£53.6m£12.8m£45.0m£20.0m£98.6m
Number of days shares have been acquired40304103350337
Weighted average discount to last reported NAV30.9%35.9%31.0%33.8%31.0%34.9%
NAV per Share accretion (p) 14.990.3
NAV per Share accretion (% of NAV) 0.7%4.5%

1. Since October 2022 (which was when the long-term share buyback programme was launched) up to and including 31 July 2026.
2. Since May 2024 (which was when the opportunistic buyback programme was launched) up to and including 31 July 2026.
3. Based on date of settlement.
Note: aggregate consideration excludes commission, PTM and SDRT.

Voting of shares held in CT Savings Plans
In line with the majority of other investment trusts with substantial CT Savings Plan shareholdings, the Board has accepted the application of proportional voting by the plan administrator of the various CT Savings Plans. This will be applied in accordance with the terms of such plans.

Foreign exchange rates

The details of relevant FX rates applied in this report are provided in the table below:

Average rate for six months toPeriod end rate
31 July 202631 July 202531 July 202631 July 2025
GBP:EUR1.15631.18071.16961.1571
GBP:USD1.34241.31711.34831.3207
EUR:USD1.16101.11611.15271.1416

Activity since the period end
Notable activity between 1 August 2026 and 31 August 2026 included: One new fund commitment of £45m; Total New Investments of £2.5m; and Total Proceeds of £6.7m.

ICG Private Equity Fund Investments Team
6 October 2026

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

This section presents supplementary information regarding the Portfolio (see Manager's Review and the Glossary for further details and definitions).

Portfolio composition

Portfolio by calendar year of investment% of value of underlying investments
31 July 2026		% of value of underlying investments
31 July 2025
20265.0%-%
202511.6%5.2%
202411.5%10.8%
20238.3%8.0%
202218.7%19.0%
202122.3%24.1%
20206.4%8.6%
20197.5%9.6%
20183.0%4.4%
2017 and older5.7%10.3%
Total100.0%100.0%
Portfolio by sector% of value of underlying investments
31 July 2026		% of value of underlying investments
31 July 2025
TMT27.7%29.0%
Consumer goods and services15.3%17.1%
Healthcare12.3%13.3%
Industrials10.3%8.6%
Business services10.0%10.2%
Financials8.8%9.3%
Education4.9%5.8%
Leisure2.2%3.2%
Other8.6%3.5%
Total100.0%100.0%
Portfolio by fund currency131 July 2026
£m		31 July 2026
%		31 July 2025
£m		31 July 2025
,
USD778.756.3%780.955.2%
EUR491.735.6%507.835.9%
GBP112.58.1%126.89.0%
Total1,382.9100.0%1,415.6100.0%
1 Currency exposure by reference to the reporting currency of each fund or direct investment.

Portfolio Dashboard

The tables below provide disclosure on the composition and dispersion of financial and operational performance for the Top 30 and the Enlarged Perimeter. At 31 July 2026, the Top 30 Companies represented 38% of the Portfolio by value and the Enlarged Perimeter represented 69% of total Portfolio value. This information is prepared on a value-weighted basis, based on contribution to Portfolio value at 31 July 2026.

% of value at 31 July 2026
Sector exposureTop 30Enlarged Perimeter
TMT36.6%29.7%
Consumer goods and services11.0%13.2%
Business services19.0%12.9%
Industrials15.8%15.4%
Healthcare8.0%11.0%
Leisure3.1%3.2%
Education6.5%6.8%
Financials-%4.2%
Other- %3.6%
Total100.0%100.0%
% of value at 31 July 2026
Geographic exposure1Top 30 Enlarged Perimeter
North America47.7%46.2%
Europe52.3%52.9%
Other-%0.9%
Total100.0%100.0%
1 Geographic exposure is calculated by reference to the location of the headquarters of the underlying Portfolio companies
% of value at 31 July 2026
LTM revenue growthTop 30 Enlarged Perimeter
<0%20.4%20.0%
0-10%48.3%40.0%
10-20%10.0%14.0%
20-30%12.1%9.1%
>30%6.9%10.4%
n.a2.3%6.6%
Weighted average8.4%11.3%
Note: for consistency, any excluded investments are excluded for all dispersion analysis.
% of value at 31 July 2026
LTM EBITDA growthTop 30 Enlarged Perimeter
<0%17.9%17.3%
0-10%42.9%34.0%
10-20%15.6%18.5%
20-30%3.2%7.0%
>30%18.3%16.3%
n.a2.3%6.9%
Weighted average13.7%16.2%
Note: for consistency, any excluded investments are excluded for all dispersion analysis.
% of value at 31 July 2026
EV/EBITDA multipleTop 30 Enlarged Perimeter
0-10x6.3%10.9%
10-12x14.1%13.9%
12-13x8.1%7.3%
13-15x15.6%17.1%
15-17x14.6%14.0%
17-20x13.2%11.3%
>20x28.1%21.1%
n.a.-%4.5%
Weighted average16.7x15.8x
Note: for consistency, any excluded investments are excluded for all dispersion analysis.
% of value at 31 July 2026
Net Debt / EBITDATop 30 Enlarged Perimeter
<2x14.7%12.1%
2-4x13.4%15.7%
4-5x21.3%21.4%
5-6x21.1%18.3%
6-7x18.2%14.5%
>7x11.3%12.1%
n.a.-%6.0%
Weighted average4.8x4.8x
Note: for consistency, any excluded investments are excluded for all dispersion analysis.

Top 30 companies

The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise Trust had the largest investments by value at 31 July 2026. The valuations are gross of underlying managers fees and carried interest.

CompanyManagerYear of investmentCountryValue as a % of Portfolio
1Exail
Provider of autonomous systems for the aerospace and maritime sectorsICG2022France3.4%
2Circana
Provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturersNew Mountain2022United States2.2%
3Visma
Provider of business management software and outsourcing servicesHg / ICG2017/ 2020 / 2024Norway2.0%
4Ambassador Theatre Group
Operator of theatres and ticketing platformsICG2021United Kingdom1.7%
5Davies Group
Provider of speciality business process outsourcing servicesBC2021United Kingdom1.6%
6Vistage
Provider of CEO leadership and coaching for small and mid-size businesses in the USGridiron2022United States1.6%
7Crucial Learning
Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership developmentLeeds Equity2019United States1.4%
8Minimax
Supplier of fire protection systems and servicesICG2018 / 2024 / 2025Germany1.4%
9Leaf Home Solutions
Provider of home maintenance servicesGridiron2016 / 2025United States1.4%
10DomusVi
Operator of nursing homesICG2017 / 2021France1.3%
11Brooks Automation
Provider of semiconductor manufacturing solutionsTH Lee2021 / 2022United States1.3%
12KronosNet
Provider of tech-enabled customer engagement and business solutionsICG2022Spain1.2%
13Audiotonix
Manufacturer of audio mixing consolesPAI2024United Kingdom1.2%
14European Camping Group
Operator of premium campsites and holiday parksPAI2021 / 2022 / 2023 / 2025France1.2%
15Planet Payment
Provider of integrated payments services focused on hospitality and luxury retailEurazeo / ICG2021Ireland1.2%
16Class Valuation
Provider of residential mortgage appraisal management servicesGridiron2021United States1.2%
17Precisely
Provider of enterprise softwareClearlake / ICG2021 / 2022United States1.2%
18DigiCert
Provider of enterprise security solutionsICG2021United States1.1%
19Multiversity
Provider of online higher educationCVC / ICG2024Italy1.0%
20Newton
Provider of management consulting servicesICG2021 / 2022United Kingdom1.0%
21Archer Technologies
Developer of governance, risk and compliance software intended for risk managementCinven2023United States0.9%
22Pharmacy2U
Operator of an online pharmacy businessG Square2026United Kingdom0.9%
23Ping Identity
Provider of cyber security solutionsThoma Bravo2022 / 2023United States0.9%
24Dayforce
Provider of human capital management solutionsThoma Bravo2026United States0.9%
25Chewy
Online retailer of pet food and productsBC2014 / 2015 / 2022United States0.8%
26Global Market Foods
Speciality distributor of international foodsAudax2026United States0.8%
27Greenix
Provider of pest control servicesGridiron Capital2025United States0.8%
28AMEOS Group
Operator of private hospitalsICG2021Switzerland0.8%
29AML RightSource
Provider of compliance and regulatory services and solutionsGridiron Capital2020United States0.7%
30Ivanti
Provider of IT management solutionsCharlesbank Capital Partners / ICG2021United States0.7%
Total of the 30 largest underlying investments 37.7%

The 30 largest fund investments by value

The table below presents the 30 largest fund investments by value at 31 July 2026. The valuations are net of underlying managers' fees and carried interest.

FundYear of commitmentValue £mOutstanding commitment £m
1ICG Europe VIII
Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buy-outs202132.711.1
2ICG Strategic Equities Fund IV
GP-led secondary transactions202131.56.7
3ICG LP Secondaries I
LP-led secondary transactions202228.022.2
4Advent Global Private Equity X
Large buyouts202220.55.2
5ICG Strategic Equities Fund V
GP-led secondary transactions202319.424.9
6Seventh Cinven
Large buyouts201918.71.7
7PAI Europe VII
Mid-market and large buyouts201718.61.4
8ICG Ludgate Hill (Feeder) Domino SCSp
Secondary portfolio202517.84.2
9CVC European Equity Partners VII
Large buyouts201717.73.1
10Oak Hill V
Mid-market buyouts201917.60.4
11Gridiron Capital Fund V
Mid-market buyouts202216.61.7
12Investindustrial VII
Mid-market buyouts201916.33.9
13ICG Augusta Partners Co-Investor**
Secondary fund restructurings201816.116.1
14Gridiron Capital Fund III
Mid-market buyouts201615.91.2
15ICG Ludgate Hill (Feeder B) Waterfall SCSp
Secondary portfolio202115.913.9
16Resolute V
Mid-market buy-outs202115.70.6
17ICG Strategic Equities Fund III
GP-led secondary transactions201814.710.3
18Graphite Capital Partners VIII*
Mid-market buyouts201314.64.1
19BC Partners Fund XI
Large Buyouts202114.51.3
20CVC Capital Partners VIII
Large buyouts202014.50.5
21ICG Europe Mid-Market Fund
Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts201914.44.9
22ICG Ludgate Hill (Feeder) II Boston SCSp
Secondary portfolio202214.35.0
23Gridiron Capital Fund IV
Mid-market buyouts201914.00.4
24PAI Europe VIII
Mid-market and large buyouts202213.89.8
25Thomas H Lee Equity Fund IX
Mid-market and large buyouts202113.64.0
26ICG Ludgate Hill (Feeder) IIIA Porsche SCSp
Secondary portfolio202213.45.2
27Advent Global Private Equity IX
Large buyouts201913.40.4
28Graphite Capital Partners IX
Mid-market buyouts201813.10.5
29ICG Europe VII
Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts201812.65.8
30Oak Hill VI (Offshore)
Mid-market buy-outs202411.91.7
Total of the largest 30 fund investments 512.2172.5
Percentage of total investment Portfolio 37.0%

* Includes the associated top up funds

** All or part of interest acquired through a secondary purchase

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company are substantially the same as those disclosed in the Strategic Report and in the notes to the Financial Statements in the Company's latest Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2026 which was approved by the Board on 6 May 2026.

The Company considers its principal risks (as well as several underlying risks comprising each principal risk) in four categories:

Investment risks: the risk to performance resulting from ineffective or inappropriate investment selection, execution or monitoring.

External risks: the risk of failing to deliver the Company's investment objective and strategic goals due to external factors beyond the Company's control.

Operational risks: the risk of loss resulting from inadequate or failed internal processes, people or systems and external event, including regulatory risk.

Financial risks: the risks of adverse impact on the Company due to having insufficient resources to meet its obligations or counterparty failure and the impact any material movement in foreign exchange rates may have on underlying valuations.

A comprehensive risk assessment process is undertaken regularly to re-evaluate the impact and probability of each risk materialising and the strategic, financial and operational impact of the risk. Where the residual risk is determined to be outside of appetite, appropriate action is taken.

In addition to these, emerging risks are regularly considered to assess any potential impact on the Company and to
determine whether any actions are required. The Board also regularly considers the evolution of requirements and standards
relating to ESG and responsible investing.

Related Party Transactions

There have been no material changes in the related party transactions described in the 31 January 2026 Annual Report.

Directors' Responsibility Statement

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Interim Report, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge:

  • The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted IAS 34 Interim condensed financial statements and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company;

  • The Chair's Statement and Manager's Review includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed interim financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

  • The interim financial statements include a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period, and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so.

The Interim Report was approved by the Board and the above Directors' Responsibility Statement was signed on its behalf by the Chair.

Jane Tufnell
Chair

7 October 2026

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31 July 2026

INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Income statement

Half year to 31 July 2026
(Unaudited)		Half year to 31 July 2025
(Unaudited)
Notes
Revenue
return
£'000
Capital return
£'000
Total

£'000
Revenue
return
£'000
Capital return
£'000
Total

£'000
Investment returns
Income, gains and losses on investments7(54)45,57845,524491(5,875)(5,384)
Deposit interest 85- 8554- 54
Other income - - - 96- 96
Foreign exchange gains and losses - (802)(802)- 2,2052,205
3144,77644,807641(3,670)(3,029)
Expenses
Investment management charges (787)(7,088)(7,875)(800)(7,204)(8,005)
Other expenses including finance costs (1,320)(3,362)(4,682)(1,889)(5,188)(7,077)
(2,107)(10,450)(12,557)(2,689)(12,392)(15,081)
Profit/(loss) before tax (2,076)34,32632,250(2,048)(16,062)(18,110)
Taxation - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) for the period (2,076)34,32632,250(2,048)(16,062)(18,110)
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders (2,076)34,32632,250(2,048)(16,062)(18,110)
Basic and diluted earnings per share5 52.67p (28.47p)

The columns headed 'Total' represent the income statement for the relevant financial periods and the columns headed 'Revenue return' and 'Capital return' are supplementary information in line with guidance published by the AIC. There is no Other Comprehensive Income.

All profits are from continuing operations.

The notes on pages 26 to 29 form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

Balance sheet


Notes
31 July
2026
(unaudited)

£'000
31 January
2026
(audited)

£'000
Non-current assets
Investments held at fair value71,341,6241,308,900
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 19,43933,837
Prepayments and receivables 1,4611,486
20,90035,323
Current liabilities
Borrowings 85,80666,570
Payables 4,7925,081
90,59871,651
Net current assets/(liabilities) (69,698)(36,328)
Total assets less current liabilities 1,271,9261,272,572
Capital and reserves
Share capital 6,3556,355
Capital redemption reserve 3,0493,049
Share premium 12,93612,936
Capital reserve 1,259,5761,258,146
Revenue reserve (9,990)(7,914)
Total equity 1,271,9261,272,572
Net asset value per share (basic and diluted)62,090.6p2,044.6p

The notes on pages 26 to 29 form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

The financial statements on pages 22 to 29 were approved by the Board of Directors on 06 October 2026 and signed on its behalf by:

Jane TufnellAlastair Bruce
Director Director

Cash flow statement

NoteHalf year to
31 July 2026
(unaudited)
£'000		Half year to
31 July 2025
(unaudited)
£'000
Operating activities
Sale of portfolio investments 14,57842,464
Purchase of portfolio investments (18,583)(17,549)
Cash flow to subsidiaries' investments (52,535)(101,245)
Cash flow from subsidiaries' investments 69,060179,266
Interest income received from portfolio investments 27212
Dividend income received from portfolio investments 91286
Other income received 59150
Investment management charges paid (7,878)(8,139)
Other expenses paid (1,069)(2,117)
Net cash inflow from operating activities 3,75093,328
Financing activities
Credit facility fee paid (941)(1,294)
Interest paid (2,731)(769)
Credit Facility utilised 39,42188,055
Credit Facility repaid (20,184)(137,139)
Purchase of shares into treasury (20,029)(15,937)
Equity dividends paid4(12,867)(12,086)
Net cash outflow from financing activities (17,331)(79,170)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (13,581)14,158
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 33,8373,927
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (13,581)14,158
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates (817)2,767
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 19,43920,852

The notes on pages 26 to 29 form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

Statement of changes in equity


Share capital
£'000		Capital redemption
reserve
£'000
Share premium
£'000
Capital reserve
£'000
Revenue
reserve
£'000		Total
shareholders'
equity
£'000
Half year to 31 July 2026
(Unaudited)
Opening balance at 1 February 20266,3553,04912,9361,258,146(7,914)1,272,572
Profit for the period and total comprehensive income- - - 34,326(2,076)32,250
Transfer to capital redemption reserve- - - - - -
Dividends paid or approved- - - (12,867)- (12,867)
Purchase of shares into treasury- - - (20,029)- (20,029)
Closing balance at 31 July 20266,3553,04912,9361,259,576(9,990)1,271,926

Share capital
£'000		Capital redemption
reserve
£'000
Share premium
£'000		Capital reserve
£'000
Revenue
reserve
£'000		Total
shareholders'
equity
£'000
Half year to 31 July 2025
(Unaudited)
Opening balance at 1 February 20257,2922,11212,9361,315,727(5,674)1,332,393
Loss for the period and total comprehensive income- - - (16,062)(2,048)(18,110)
Transfer to capital redemption reserve(937)937- - -
Dividends paid or approved- - - (12,086)- (12,086)
Purchase of shares into treasury- - - (15,937)- (15,937)
Closing balance at 31 July 20256,3553,04912,9361,271,642(7,722)1,286,260

The notes on pages 26 to 29 form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the period ended 31 July 2026

1 GENERAL INFORMATION

These interim condensed financial statements relate to ICG Enterprise Trust plc ('the Company'). ICG Enterprise Trust plc is registered in England and Wales and is incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Company is domiciled in the United Kingdom and its registered office is Procession House, 55 Ludgate Hill, London EC4M 7JW. The Company's objective is to provide long-term growth by investing in private companies managed by leading private equity managers.

2 FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The interim condensed financial statements are unaudited and do not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Within the notes to the interim condensed financial statements, all current and comparative data covering the period to (or as at) 31 July 2026 is unaudited. Data given in respect of the year to 31 January 2026
is audited. The statutory accounts for the year to 31 January 2026 have been reported on by Ernst & Young LLP and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph, and (iii) did not contain any statements under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

3 BASIS OF PREPARATION

The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") and on the basis of the accounting policies and methods of computation set out in the financial statements of the Company for the year to 31 January 2026.

The financial information for the year ended 31 January 2026 was prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards ('IFRS') and the Statement of Recommended Practice ('SORP') for investment trusts issued by the Association of Investment Companies in July 2022.

The Company comprises one operating segment which is also a reporting segment.

Going concern

These financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. In making their going concern assessment, the Directors have considered the potential impact of principal risks on the Company's business activities; the Company's net cash position; the availability of the Company's credit facility and compliance with its covenants; and the Company's cash flow projections, in particular those arising from committed but undrawn commitments.

The Directors have concluded based on the above assessment that the preparation of the interim condensed financial statements on a going concern basis, to 31 October 2027, a period of more than 12 months from the signing of the interim condensed financial statements, continues to be appropriate.

4 DIVIDENDS

Half year to
31 July
2026
£'000		Half year to
31 July
2025
£'000
Third quarterly dividend in respect of year ended 31 January 2026: 9p per share (2025: 8.5p)5,5675,460
Final dividend in respect of year ended 31 January 2026 of 12p per share (2025: 10.5p)7,3006,626
Total12,86712,086

The interim dividend for the quarter to 30 April 2026 was 9.5p per share (totalling £5.77m), paid on 28 August 2026 to shareholders on the register on 14 August 2026. The Board has approved a second interim dividend of 9.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 January 2027 which will be paid on 27 November 2026 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 13 November 2026.

5 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per shareHalf year to 31 July 2026Half year to 31 July 2025
Revenue return per ordinary share(3.39p)(3.22p)
Capital return per ordinary share56.06p(25.25p)
Earnings per ordinary share (basic and diluted)52.67p(28.47p)
Weighted average number of shares61,232,98263,601,224

Revenue return per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the revenue return attributable to equity shareholders of £(2.1)m (2025: £(2.0)m) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.

Capital return per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the capital return attributable to equity shareholders of £34.3m (2025: £(16.1)m) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share are calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to equity shareholders of £32.2m (2025: £(18.1)m) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.

The weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (excluding those held in treasury) during the year was 61,232,982 (2025: 63,601,224). There were no potentially dilutive shares, such as options or warrants, in either period.

6 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

The net asset value per share is calculated on equity attributable to equity holders of £1,271.9m (31 January 2026: £1,272.6m) and on 60,840,314 (31 January 2026: 62,239,470) ordinary shares in issue at the period end. There were no potentially dilutive shares, such as options or warrants, at either period end. Calculated on both the basic and diluted basis the net asset value per share was 2,090.6p (31 January 2026: 2,044.6p).

7 FAIR VALUE ESTIMATION

IFRS 13 requires disclosure of fair value measurements of financial instruments categorised according to the following fair value measurement hierarchy:

  • Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1).
  • Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) (level 2).
  • Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs) (level 3).

The valuation techniques applied to level 3 assets are described in note 1(c) of the annual financial statements. No investments were categorised as level 1 or level 2.

The Company's policy is to recognise transfers into and transfers out of fair value hierarchy levels at the end of the reporting year when they are deemed to occur.

The following table presents the assets that are measured at fair value at 31 July 2026 and 31 January 2026:

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total
31 July 2026£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000
Investments held at fair value
Unquoted investments- - 342,874 342,874
Subsidiary undertakings- - 998,750 998,750
Total investments held at fair value, , 1,341,624 1,341,624
Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total
31 January 2026£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000
Investments held at fair value
Unquoted investments- - 314,939 314,939
Subsidiary undertakings- - 993,961 993,961
Total investments held at fair value- , 1,308,900 1,308,900

Investments in level 3 securities are in respect of private equity fund investments and co-investments and are held at fair value. The primary basis for determining the fair value of an investment is the valuation estimate provided by the underlying manager of that investment. Adjustments are then made to that valuation for cash flow events occurring after the date of the manager's valuation, such as realisations or liquidity-related adjustments.

The tables below analyse the movement in the carrying value of the Company's investments in the year. In accordance with accounting standards, subsidiary undertakings of the Company are reported at fair value rather than on a 'look-through' basis.

An investee fund is considered to generate realised gains or losses if it is more than 85% drawn and has returned at least the amount invested by the Company. All gains and losses arising from the underlying investments of such funds are presented as realised. All gains and losses in respect of fund investments that have not satisfied the above criteria are presented as unrealised.

Direct Investments are considered to generate realised gains or losses when they are sold. Investments are held by both the Company and through its subsidiaries.

Quoted
£'000		Unquoted
£'000		Subsidiary
undertakings
£'000		Total
£'000
Cost at 1 February 2026- 183,897160,089343,986
Unrealised appreciation at 1 February 2026- 131,042833,872964,914
Valuation at 1 February 2026- 314,939993,9611,308,900
Movements in the period:
Purchases- 18,55252,48371,035
Sales
- capital proceeds- (14,775)(69,060)(83,835)
- realised gains/(losses) based on carrying value at previous
balance sheet date		- (2,412) (2,412)
Movement in unrealised appreciation- 26,57021,36647,936
Valuation at 31 July 2026,342,874998,7501,341,624
Cost at 31 July 2026- 187,674143,511331,185
Unrealised appreciation/ (depreciation) at 31 July 2026- 155,200855,2391,010,439
Valuation at 31 July 2026,342,874998,7501,341,624
Quoted
£'000		Unquoted
£'000		Subsidiary
undertakings
£'000		Total
£'000
Cost at 1 February 2025- 193,458325,637519,095
Unrealised appreciation at 1 February 2025- 111,771838,683950,454
Valuation at 1 February 2025- 305,2291,164,3201,469,549
Movements in the period:
Purchases- 21,39891,665113,063
Sales
- capital proceeds- (42,463)(179,266)(221,729)
- realised gains/(losses) based on carrying value at previous
balance sheet date		- (1,002) (1,002)
Movement in unrealised appreciation- (5,234)6,8851,651
Valuation at 31 July 2025,277,9281,083,6041,361,532
Cost at 31 July 2025- 172,393238,036410,429
Unrealised appreciation/ (depreciation) at 31 July 2025- 105,535845,568951,103
Valuation at 31 July 2025,277,9281,083,6041,361,532
31 July 202631 July 2025
£'000£'000
Realised losses based on carrying values at previous balance sheet date(2,412)(1,002)
Increase/(decrease) in unrealised appreciation47,9361,651
Gains/(losses) on investments45,524649

Gains on investments includes the 'Realised loss based on carrying values at previous balance sheet date', which meet the criteria set out on the previous page, together with the net fair value movement on the balance of the investee funds.

8 POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS

There have been no material events since the balance sheet date.

GLOSSARY

TermShort formDefinition
Alternative Performance Measures

APMsAlternative Performance Measures are a term defined by the European Securities and Markets Authority as "financial measures of historical or future performance, financial position, or cash flows, other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework".
APMs are used in this report if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers, taking into account industry practice.
Definitions and reconciliations to IFRS measures are provided in the main body of the report or in this Glossary, where appropriate.

Carried Interest Carried interest is equivalent to a performance fee. This represents a share of the profits that will accrue to the underlying private equity managers, after achievement of an agreed Preferred Return.
Cash drag Cash drag is the negative impact on performance arising as a result of the allocation of a portion of the entity's assets to cash.
Co-investment Co-investment is a Direct Investments in a company alongside a private equity fund.
Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual represents the estimated value of interests in the Co-investment Incentive Scheme operated by the subsidiary partnerships of the Company.
Commitment Commitment represents the amount of capital that each investor agrees to contribute to a fund or a specific investment.
Compound Annual Growth RateCAGRThe rate of return that would be required for an investment to grow from its beginning balance to its ending balance, assuming the profits were reinvested at the end of each period of the investment's life span.
Deployment Please see 'Total new investment'.
Direct Investments An investment in a portfolio company held directly, not through a private equity fund. Direct Investments are typically co-investments with a private equity fund.
Discount Discount arises when the Company's shares trade at a price below the Company's NAV per Share. In this circumstance, the price that an investor pays or receives for a share would be less than the value attributable to it by reference to the underlying assets. The Discount is the difference between the share price and the NAV, expressed as a percentage of the NAV. For example, if the NAV was 100p and the share price was 90p, the Discount would be 10%.
Dividend Dividend is a distribution of a portion of a Company's earnings to its shareholders. Dividends are usually paid in cash, and are determined by the Company's board of directors.
Drawdowns Drawdowns are amounts invested by the Company when called by underlying managers in respect of an existing Commitment.
EBITDA Stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, which is a widely used performance measure in the private equity industry.
Enlarged Perimeter As well as performance metrics for our Top 30 companies, we include data for our "Enlarged Perimeter", which represents the aggregate value of the Top 30 Companies and as many of the managers from within the Top 30 funds as practicable.
Enterprise ValueEVEnterprise Value is the aggregate value of a company's entire issued share capital and Net Debt.
Exclusion List The Exclusion List defines the business activities which are excluded from investment.
FTSE All-Share Index Total Return The change in the level of the FTSE All-Share Index, assuming that dividends are re-invested on the day that they are paid.
Full Exits Full Exits are exit events (e.g., trade sale, sale by public offering, or sale to a financial buyer) following which the residual exposure to an underlying company is zero or immaterial; this does not include Fund Disposals. See 'Fund Disposals'.
Fund Disposals Fund Disposals are where the Company receives sales proceeds from the full or partial sale of a fund position within the secondary market.
General PartnerGPThe General Partner is the entity managing a private equity fund. This is commonly referred to as the manager.
Hedging Hedging is an investment technique designed to offset a potential loss on one investment by purchasing a second investment that is expected to perform in the opposite way.
Initial Public OfferingIPOAn Initial Public Offering is an offering by a company of its share capital to the public with a view to seeking an admission of its shares to a recognised stock exchange.
Internal Rate of ReturnIRRInternal Rate of Return is a measure of the rate of return received by an investor in a fund. It is calculated from cash drawn from and returned to the investor, together with the residual value of the investment.
Investment Period Investment Period is the period in which funds are able to make new investments under the terms of their fund agreements, typically up to five years after the initial Commitment.
Last Twelve MonthsLTMLast Twelve Months refers to the timeframe of the immediately preceding 12 months in reference to financial metrics used to evaluate the Company's performance.
Limited Partner

LPThe Limited Partner is an institution or individual who commits capital to a private equity fund established as a Limited Partnership. These funds are generally protected from legal actions and any losses beyond the original investment.
Limited Partnership

 A Limited Partnership includes one or more General Partners, who have responsibility for managing the business of the partnership and have unlimited liability, and one or more Limited Partners, who do not participate in the operation of the partnership and whose liability is ordinarily capped at their capital and loan contribution to the partnership. In typical fund structures, the General Partner receives a priority share ahead of distributions to Limited Partners.

Net Asset Value per ShareNAV per Share
Net Asset Value per Share is the value of the Company's net assets attributable to one Ordinary share. It is calculated by dividing 'shareholders' funds' by the total number of ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders' funds are calculated by deducting current and long-term liabilities, and any provision for liabilities and charges, from the Company's total assets.
Net Debt
 Net Debt is calculated as the total short-term and long-term debt in a business, less cash and cash equivalents.
Ongoing Charges Ongoing Charges are calculated in line with guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') and capture management fees and expenses, excluding finance costs, incurred at the Company level only. The calculation does not include the expenses and management fees incurred by any underlying funds.
Other Net Liabilities Other Net Liabilities at the aggregated Company level represent net other liabilities per the Company's balance sheet. Net other liabilities per the balance sheet of the subsidiaries include amounts payable under the Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual.
Overcommitment Overcommitment refers to where private equity fund investors make Commitments exceeding the amount of cash immediately available for investment. When determining the appropriate level of Overcommitment, careful consideration needs to be given to the rate at which Commitments might be drawn down, and the rate at which realisations will generate cash from the existing Portfolio to fund new investment.
Portfolio Portfolio represents the aggregate of the investment Portfolios of the Company and of its subsidiary Limited Partnerships. This APM is consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports. The Board and the Manager consider that disclosing our Portfolio assists shareholders in understanding the value and performance of the underlying investments selected by the Manager. It is shown before the Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual to avoid being distorted by certain funds and Direct Investments on which ICG Enterprise Trust Plc does not incur these costs (for example, on funds managed by ICG plc). Portfolio is related to the NAV, which is the value attributed to our shareholders, and which also incorporates the Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual as well as the value of cash and debt retained on our balance sheet.
The value of the Portfolio at 31 July 2026 is £1,382.9m (31 July 2025: £1,415.6m).
31 July 2026 £mIFRS balance sheet fair valueNet assets of subsidiary limited partnershipsCo-investment Incentive Scheme AccrualTotal Company and subsidiary Limited Partnership
Investments11,341.6(0.4)41.61,382.9
Cash19.4- - 19.4
Other Net Liabilities(89.1)0.4(41.6)(130.3)
Net assets1,271.9- - 1,271.9
31 July 2025 £mIFRS balance sheet fair valueBalances receivable from subsidiary Limited Partnerships

Co-investment Incentive Scheme AccrualTotal Company and subsidiary Limited Partnership
Investments11,361.5(0.4)54.41,415.6
Cash20.9- - 20.9
Other Net Liabilities(96.1)0.4(54.4)(150.1)
Net assets1,286.3- - 1,286.3
1Investments as reported on the IFRS balance sheet at fair value comprise the total of assets held by the Company and the net asset value of the Company's investments in the subsidiary Limited Partnerships.
Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis represents the change in the valuation of the Company's Portfolio before the impact of currency movements and the Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual. The Portfolio return is calculated as follows:
£m31 July 202631 July 2025
Income, gains and losses on Investments 34.264.2
Foreign exchange (losses) and gains included in losses and gains on investments 5.6(30.1)
Incentive accrual valuation movement 3.3(2.4)
Total gains on Portfolio investments excluding impact of foreign exchange 43.131.7
Opening Portfolio valuation 1,352.91,523.1
Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis 3.2%2.1%
TermShort formDefinition
Portfolio Company Portfolio Company refers to an individual company in an investment portfolio.
Premium Premium occurs when the share price is higher than the NAV and investors would therefore be paying more than the value attributable to the shares by reference to the underlying assets.
Primary Investment A Primary Investment is a Commitment to a private equity fund.
Quoted Company
 A Quoted Company is any company whose shares are listed or traded on a recognised stock exchange.
Realisation Proceeds

 Realisation Proceeds are amounts received in respect of underlying realisation activity from the Portfolio and exclude any inflows from the sale of fund positions via the secondary market.
Realisations - Multiple to Cost

 Multiple of Cost is the average return since inception on Full Exits from the Portfolio during the period, weighted by cost. It compares total cumulative proceeds, including proceeds received in prior periods, with the original cost of each investment. The calculation excludes publicly listed companies exited through share sell-downs
Of Full Exits in the period (£m) 31 July 202631 July 2025
Realisation Proceeds in the period 55.062.1
Realisation Proceeds received in prior periods 15.47.9
Realisation Proceeds from inception 70.470.0
Cost from inception 23.323.8
Average total Multiple to Cost 3.0x2.9x
Realisations - Uplift To Carrying Value Uplift to Carrying Value is the aggregate uplift on Full Exits from the Portfolio during the period. It compares Realisation Proceeds to the most recent valuation prior to the announcement of the disposal. The calculation excludes publicly listed companies that were exited via sell downs of their shares
£m 31 July 202631 July 2025
Uplift on Prior Carrying Value 5.67.9
Prior Carrying Value (most recent valuation prior to the announcement of the disposal) 59.758.5
Realisations - Uplift To Carrying Value 9.4%13.5%
Secondary Investments Secondary Investments occur when existing private equity fund interests and Commitments are purchased from an investor seeking liquidity.
Share buyback Share buybacks, or stock repurchases, occur when a company uses its own funds to buy its outstanding shares in the open market, thereby reducing the number of shares in circulation. As a result of buybacks, existing shareholders own a greater percentage of the company's assets and profits. If share buybacks are executed at a discount to NAV, the buyback will increase the NAV per Share of the remaining shares outstanding.
Share Price Total Return Share Price Total Return is the change in the Company's share price, assuming that dividends are re-invested on the day that they are paid.
Total New Investment Total New Investment is the total of direct Co-investment and fund investment Drawdowns in respect of the Portfolio. In accordance with IFRS 10, the Company's subsidiaries are deemed to be investment entities and are included in subsidiary investments within the financial statements.

Movements in the cash flow statement within the financial statements reconcile to the movement in the Portfolio as follows:
£m 31 July 202631 July 2025
Purchase of Portfolio investments per cash flow statement 18.617.5
Purchase of Portfolio investments within subsidiary investments 52.5101.2
Return of cost/expenses (6.1)(5.6)
Total New Investment 65.0113.1
TermShort formDefinition
Total Proceeds Total Proceeds are amounts received by the Company in respect of the Portfolio, which may be in the form of capital proceeds or income such as interest or dividends. In accordance with IFRS 10, the Company's subsidiaries are deemed to be investment entities and are included in subsidiary investments within the financial statements.
£m 31 July 202631 July 2025
Sale of Portfolio investments per cash flow statement 14.642.4
Sale of Portfolio investments, interest received, and dividends received within subsidiary investments 69.1179.2
Interest income per cash flow statement 0.00.2
Dividend income per cash flow statement 0.10.3
Other income per cash flow statement 0.10.2
Return of invested cost (0.1)3.8
Deal costs arising from Secondary Sales 0.0(3.9)
Total Proceeds 83.8222.2
Fund Disposals 0.0(66.3)
Realisation Proceeds 83.8155.9
Total Return The change in the Company's Net Asset Value per Share, assuming that dividends are re-invested at the
end of the quarter in which the dividend was paid.
Undrawn Commitments Undrawn Commitments are Commitments that have not yet been drawn down (please see 'Drawdowns').
Unquoted Company An Unquoted Company is any company whose shares are not listed or traded on a recognised stock exchange.
Valuation Date The date of the valuation report issued by the underlying manager.
Valuation Multiples Valuation Multiples are earnings (EBITDA), or revenue multiples applied in determining the value of a business enterprise.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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