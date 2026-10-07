In addition to Libra's existing Word Add-in, Drafting in Libra gives customers the flexibility to choose the drafting environment that best suits their workflow, while automatically applying their firm's existing templates

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory today announced the launch of Drafting, a major new capability within Libra by Wolters Kluwer, the company's legal AI workspace. Drafting enables legal professionals to create, edit, review, and collaborate on Word documents directly within the workspace, reducing the need to switch between separate applications throughout the drafting process. Together with Libra's existing Word Add-in, which is already widely used by legal professionals today, the new capability provides customers with a second, fully integrated way to draft their documents. Depending on their preferences and workflow, they can either remain within the Microsoft Word environment or work end-to-end in the Libra legal AI workspace.

At the core of Drafting is the Libra Editor, a Word-style editing environment that enables users to work directly on legal documents while leveraging Libra's AI capabilities. Lawyers can draft new documents, revise existing content, collaborate with colleagues, manage tracked changes, leave comments, and conduct legal research without leaving the workspace.

"We built Libra around a simple idea: meet lawyers where they are and support the way they already work," said Viktor von Essen, Co-Founder and CEO of Libra by Wolters Kluwer. "Our Word Add-in has already become an important part of many customers' daily workflows. With Drafting, we are extending that experience and bringing research, review and drafting together in a single integrated workspace. This enables legal professionals to automate more of the end-to-end process while staying firmly in control of the final outcome."

A key differentiator of the new capability is its ability to work directly with Word documents and existing law firm templates. Firms can upload their Word templates, and Libra automatically recognizes, stores and applies their formatting to new documents, ensuring every draft aligns with the firm's house style without requiring manual reformatting.

Working directly within a document, users can ask Libra to revise a specific clause, improve language, populate templates, or suggest alternative wording while keeping all changes visible and reviewable. Changes can be applied immediately or presented as suggestions that can be accepted or rejected, similar to Track Changes in Microsoft Word.

In addition, the new feature integrates Libra's trusted legal research capabilities directly into the drafting workflow. Lawyers can research legal questions, access supporting sources, and apply findings to individual sections of a document without switching between tools or applications.

The launch of Drafting represents a significant step in the continued evolution of Libra by Wolters Kluwer as an integrated and connected legal AI workspace. By bringing research, review and drafting together in a single workspace, Libra helps legal professionals move more efficiently from first question to final document while maintaining full transparency and oversight throughout the process. Looking ahead, it will be further enhanced with additional drafting capabilities, workflow automation, knowledge-driven document intelligence, and integrations with legal systems and document management environments.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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Contacts:

Frederick Assmuth

Director Communications Branding

Legal Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer

frederick.assmuth@wolterskluwer.com