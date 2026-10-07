

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CRH (CRH, CRH.L) has signed an agreement to acquire NCC Industry's operations in Denmark and Finland from NCC AB. Completion is expected during 2027. Until completion, the businesses will continue to operate independently. NCC Industry develops, produces and sells stone materials and asphalt products for construction and infrastructure projects.



Peter Buckley, President, CRH International, said: 'NCC Industry's extensive operating footprint and strong customer relationships in Denmark and Finland will strengthen our business in the Nordics, enhancing our ability to support customers across key high-growth urban markets and infrastructure end-segments.'



At last close on NYSE, CRH shares were trading at $83.60.



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