Kilometer-scale gold-in-soil anomalies coincide with previously reported rock samples up to 39.4 g/t Au; three priority target areas advance toward inaugural drilling

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Silver47 Exploration (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQX: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of a property-wide soil geochemical survey at its wholly owned high-grade Kennedy gold-silver Project in Nevada (the "Kennedy Project"). Results support the Company's interpretation of prospective gold and silver targets across the project.

Key Highlights:

Anomalies Directly Over High-Grade Veins: Strong gold and multi-element (Ag-Sb-As-Cu-Zn-Pb) soil anomalies coincide with the ~15 km high-grade vein network. They include a continuous ~1.3 km gold-in-soil anomaly along the Cricket-Accident trend, of the vein field mapped at surface.

High-Grade Gold-Silver at Surface: Previous reported vein samples associated with the soil anomalies returned up to 39.4 g/t Au with 370 g/t Ag (Cricket-Accident), plus 19.5 g/t Au with 273 g/t Ag and 3.8 g/t Au with 554 g/t Ag (Danneburg), amongst many others. Together they show high-grade gold and silver across the vein field 1 . These selective samples are not necessarily representative of mineralization across the vein field but support follow-up work in areas with coincident soil anomalies.

Extending Soil Anomalies Near Known Veins: Gold-in-soil anomalies extend ~1 km north of the historic Gold Note mine, the district's principal historical gold producer, toward the Chromo, Hidden Treasure and Varrell vein targets. They also extend ~600 m northwest of the Danneburg veins, and both extensions are now priority areas for follow-up exploration.

New Disseminated Gold Target: At Lamberson, a ~500 m × 600 m gold anomaly with a Mo-Cu-Bi-Sb pathfinder signature sits over broad pyrite and propylitic alteration. It may indicate an intrusion-related disseminated gold target alongside the high-grade veins, and the area has seen limited historical exploration.

Advancing Target Prioritization and Drilling: 2,924 soil samples over ~18 km² are being integrated with geological mapping, rock sampling and drone magnetics to rank targets. An IP survey is planned over the main mineralized corridors to define targets for inaugural drilling.

Galen McNamara, CEO, stated: "Each phase of exploration at Kennedy is advancing toward target definition. These results in conjunction with high rock sample grades continue to demonstrate strong prospectivity and highlight our systematic approach in pin-pointing drill targets and maximizing discovery efficiency. As we advance Kennedy, we see it as an important exploration component of our broader portfolio alongside the pending Bunker Hill merger."







Figure 1: Plan map of Kennedy highlighting completed soil grids on northeastern vein field

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/317767_0053abf104f01892_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan map of Kennedy highlighting completed soil grids on Gold Note and Lamberson targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/317767_0053abf104f01892_003full.jpg

Refining High-Priority Drill Targets

A project-wide, grid-based soil geochemical survey consisting of 2,924 samples was recently completed across the Kennedy Project, 70 km south of Winnemucca, Nevada. Samples were collected by Rangefront Mining Services at 50 meter intervals along northeast-southwest trending survey lines spaced 100 meters apart. The sample grid was designed to cover the main mineralized corridors defined in recent mapping (see May 7th, 2026 News Release). The purpose of the survey was to investigate the surficial expression and potential extent of known high-grade veins as well as to inform project-scale geochemical zoning, vectoring and target prioritization. Highlights from the soil survey include:

The Northeastern Vein Field: Numerous high-grade veins have been traced in sparse outcrop and historical disturbances across the northeastern portion of the Kennedy Project1. Vein targets include; Fourth of July, Imperial, Wallace, Accident, Cricket and Danneburg (Figure 1). All of the vein systems are associated with strong gold and multi-element (e.g., Ag, Sb, As, Cu, Zn and Pb) soil anomalies. For example, the 1.2 km Cricket-Accident trend, with previously reported selective rock samples up to 39.4 g/t Au and 370 g/t Ag, is spatially coincident with an elevated and consistent gold-in-soil anomaly that extends for ~ 1.3 km (Figure 1). The Danneburg target, on the northern extent of the vein field, covers a ~350 m by 150 m footprint of poorly exposed veins. Samples from vein material returned up to 19.5 g/t Au with 273 g/t Ag and 3.8 g/t Au with 554 g/t Ag. A strong gold-in-soil anomaly, coincident with the footprint of the known veins, extends approximately 600 meters to the northwest (Figure 1). This Danneburg northwest extension area represents a priority target for follow-up exploration.

Gold Note North: Most of the historical gold production in the Kennedy district was from the Gold Note mine (Figure 2). The mine was centered on a series of high-angle, broadly east-west striking quartz veins traced for over 350 m. Previously reported selective samples of waste material from mine dumps returned grades up to 40.4 g/t Au with 232 g/t Ag and 11.1 g/t Au with 1,020 g/t Ag. The known veins at Gold Note are spatially coincident with a strong gold-in-soil anomaly that extends approximately 1 km north to the Chromo, Hidden Treasure and Varrell vein targets. This entire trend is considered prospective for north-striking vein-systems similar to the northeastern vein field and represents a priority target area for follow-up exploration.

Lamberson Area: The Lamberson target is centered on the historical Lamberson Mine, 1.3 km south of the Gold Note mine (Figure 2). The target includes widespread zones of intense pyrite and propylitic alteration exposed along the Lamberson Canyon (see May 7th, 2026 news release). This broad zone of hydrothermal alteration with local high-grade Au mineralization (e.g., 32.2 g/t Au at the Lamberson Mine) is spatially coincident with a strong gold (~500 by 600 m) and multi-element (e.g., Mo-Cu-Bi-Sb) soil anomaly. This target area has seen limited historical exploration and represents a priority target for follow-up exploration.

Continued Target Refinement

A direct current induced polarization (DCIP) geophysical survey is currently being planned. The DCIP survey will be designed to characterize and detect subsurface sulfide mineralization associated with the main mineralized corridors (e.g., Northeastern Vein Field and Gold Note to Lamberson areas). Result from the DCIP survey together with soil and rock geochemistry, recently completed geological mapping and drone-based magnetics will inform target selection for potential inaugural drill testing.

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

Soil samples were prepared and analyzed at the ALS Global analytical laboratories in Twin Falls, Idaho and North Vancouver, BC. ALS Global is registered to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation for laboratory procedures.

Soil samples were dried onsite before being shipped to the ALS Global laboratory. The samples were screened to -180 microns (SCR-41), analyzed using an aqua regia digestion (GEO-AuAR01) followed by a trace detection ICP-MS finish (method AuMe-TL43) on a 25-gram aliquot.

No standards or blanks were inserted by Silver47 with the soil samples. ALS routinely inserts certified standards, blanks and pulp duplicates into the analytical stream. The standards, blanks and duplicate samples used by ALS are considered appropriate and the results are acceptable.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P. Geo., the CEO of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Rock sample results referenced in this news release are selective in nature and may not be representative of mineralization across the Kennedy Project. Historical mining and exploration information is provided for geological context and target-generation purposes and has not been independently verified by the Company except as expressly stated.

About Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration Corp is a mineral exploration company, focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. The Company is creating a leading high-grade US-focused silver developer with a combined resource totaling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz at 333 g/t AgEq Indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 Exploration is anchored in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Reports and other filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The Company trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA and OTCQX under the ticker symbol AAGAF.

For more information about the Company, please visit silver-47.com and see the Technical Reports filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Follow us on social media for the latest updates:

X: @Silver47co

LinkedIn: Silver47

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Galen McNamara

CEO & Director

For investor relations

References

Silver47 Exploration Corp. news release dated May 7, 2026, titled "Silver47 Reports New High-Grade Rock Sample Results from the Expanded Kennedy Gold-Silver Project, Nevada," available on the Company's website at www.silver-47.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "target", "plan", "potential", "could" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation statements relating to interpretation of soil and rock geochemistry, geological mapping, drone magnetics and planned DCIP surveys; target ranking and selection; potential inaugural drilling; the results from work performed to date; the estimation of mineral resources; the realization of mineral resource estimates; the interpretation of technical information regarding mineral properties referenced herein; the anticipated advancement of the Company's mineral properties and project portfolios, including but not limited to the current and proposed drilling programs referenced herein, including the timing, scope and execution thereof; exploration expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits; underground exploration potential; costs and timing of future exploration; the completion and timing of future development studies; exploration prospects of mineral properties; requirements for additional capital; the future price of metals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; the timing and possible outcome of pending regulatory matters; future growth potential of mineral properties; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation: that historical information is reliable; that future exploration activities will proceed as currently anticipated; that permits, equipment, personnel and contractors will be available on commercially reasonable terms; and that current commodity prices, labour availability, cost and regulatory frameworks will remain consistent with management's expectations. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that historical data may prove to be inaccurate or unverifiable; that exploration results may not support further work or drilling; that exploration activities may be delayed, restricted or not carried out as planned; that permits may be delayed or revoked; the risk that adverse conditions may arise at mineral properties; the price of silver and other metals remaining at levels that render mineral properties economic; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance operations; and the ability to realize on any mineral resource and reserve estimates; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration programs; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in exchange rates; the business objectives of the Company; whether mineralization can be defined and, if so, whether any project can be permitted for development; the uncertainty that any mineralization encountered on adjacent properties continues on to any of the Company's properties; the uncertainty that geological and/or geophysical and/or any trends, interpretations, or conclusions related to adjacent properties have relevance to any of the Company's properties; the uncertainty that the exploration season can be extended; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the consequences and implications of the historical mining activities on the environment and whether such matters affect the potential exploration and/or development of any mining operation on the Company's properties; the implications of claims from First Nations, Tribes, Tribal Councils, Tribal Governments, Alaska Native Corporations, Alaska Native Regional or Village Corporations and land claims settlements on the Company's projects; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, conclusions of economic evaluations; meeting various expected cost estimates; benefits of certain technology usage; future prices of metals; possible variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; title to properties; operational, technical and geological risks inherent in mineral exploration; changes in capital markets, economic conditions, regulatory developments and stakeholder relations; the other risks set out in the Company's public disclosure record under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing risks and uncertainties.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317767