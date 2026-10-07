United Bankers Oyj: United Bankers strengthens its international growth resources - Timo Ronkainen to lead international operations

United Bankers Plc

PRESS RELEASE 7 October 2026 at 14.30 EEST

United Bankers strengthens its international growth resources - Timo Ronkainen to lead international operations

As part of United Bankers Plc's current strategy, the management team has decided to increase focus on international growth by strengthening its resources. Therefore, Timo Ronkainen, a member of company's management team, will take responsibility for leading United Bankers' international operations as of 1 January 2027. United Bankers' international operations currently consist of UB Asset Management Ltd Swedish Branch and the Helsinki-based international business development team led by Dick Ehrnrooth. The company's international operations are supported by a network of local partners in key markets.

United Bankers' international team has been strengthened by the recruitment of Eva von Sydow, who joined UB Asset Management Swedish Branch on 14 September 2026. She will report to Timo Ronkainen. Eva von Sydow has extensive experience in asset management sales across Europe, particularly in Sweden and French-speaking markets. Eva von Sydow brings 24 years of experience from First Sentier Investors, as well as experience at SEB, and has spent 28 years of her career working outside her home country, Sweden. Throughout her career, she has built strong relationships with institutional and retail clients across European markets. She will focus on building a profitable client base and developing existing client relationships in cooperation with the rest of the team. Eva von Sydow is based at United Bankers' Stockholm office.

"As an entrepreneurial spirit, Eva is an excellent addition to our international team. She brings long and profound experience in the international asset management business, as well as an impressive track record of building deep client relationships and extensive networks. We believe her connections will create valuable new opportunities for us. I warmly welcome her to the team," says John Ojanperä, CEO of United Bankers.

In addition to Eva von Sydow, Christina Rehnberg will join the international team on 1 January 2027. Christina has worked as United Bankers' Head of ESG and Impact since the beginning of 2026 during Seela Sinisalo's parental leave. Prior to joining United Bankers, Christina Rehnberg spent 13 years in London focused on responsible investment strategies in alternative assets and real estate. Her background and experience as an impact investing specialist working with international institutional investors complement the team's expertise exceptionally well.

As part of the reorganisation of international business, Timo Ronkainen will step down from the position of CEO of UB Fund Management Company Ltd. Patrik Wickström, who currently serves as the CEO of Fondita Fund Management Company Ltd, will start as the CEO of UB Fund Management Company as of 1 January 2027.

John Ojanperä, CEO of United Bankers, explains the evolution: "We have set ambitious growth targets for the next few years. This development emphasises the importance of international operations for our future growth. For several years now, we have been striving to promote sales of our spearhead products not only in the Nordic countries, but also in the rest of Europe, especially in the German-speaking region, France and the Benelux countries. I believe that a breakthrough is near. The management's focus is now even stronger than ever on promoting international sales, and we want to ensure that there are sufficient resources for growth."

Timo Ronkainen will start in his new role with enthusiasm and confidence. "We have the ability to differentiate ourselves in the international market with investment products that support the transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy. Our solutions have been very well received by our key target groups, i.e. institutional investors and family offices. In Europe, we are particularly known as a significant forest asset manager with a strong track record of building stable, high-performing forest portfolios for investors. Expertise built around the value chain of forests and the forest sector, as well as renewable energy, will continue to be our key focus areas in international markets," says Timo Ronkainen.

Further information:

John Ojanperä, CEO, United Bankers Plc

Email: john.ojanpera@unitedbankers.fi

Telephone: +358 40 842 3472

Timo Ronkainen, CEO, UB Fund Management Company Ltd

Email: timo.ronkainen@unitedbankers.fi

Telephone: +358 50 66 891

Investor Relations: ir@unitedbankers.fi



United Bankers in brief:

United Bankers Plc is a Finnish expert on wealth management and investment markets, established in 1986. United Bankers Group's business segments include wealth management and capital markets services. In asset management, the Group specialises in real asset investments. United Bankers Plc is majority-owned by its key personnel, and the Group has 178 employees (FTE) and 26 agents (30 June 2026). In 2025, the United Bankers Group's revenue totalled EUR 57.1 million, and its adjusted operating profit amounted to EUR 16.7 million. The Group's assets under management amount to approximately EUR 5.8 billion (30 June 2026). United Bankers Plc's shares are listed on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Group companies are subject to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority's supervision. For further information on United Bankers Group, please visit unitedbankers.fi.

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