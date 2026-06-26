United Bankers Oyj: The acquisition of Fondita Fund Management Company Ltd has been confirmed - the Board of Directors of United Bankers Plc has resolved on a directed share issue to complete the acquisition

United Bankers Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 June 2026 at 14.30 EEST

The acquisition of Fondita Fund Management Company Ltd has been confirmed - the Board of Directors of United Bankers Plc has resolved on a directed share issue to complete the acquisition

On 22 May 2026, United Bankers Plc ("United Bankers") announced that it had agreed to acquire the majority (96.25%) of the shares in Fondita Fund Management Company Ltd ("Fondita"). In accordance with the objectives of the acquisition, also those minority shareholders of Fondita who were not among the original sellers at the signing date have acceded to the share purchase agreement between United Bankers and the shareholders of Fondita. Thus, the entire share capital of Fondita is acquired in the transaction. All required regulatory approvals have also been received and the other conditions for closing of the transaction have been fulfilled. As a result, the acquisition has been completed today, 26 June 2026 (the "Closing").

The purchase price is paid in part through a directed share issue of new United Bankers shares and partly with a cash consideration of approximately EUR 10.5 million.

Directed share issue to the sellers

The Board of Directors of United Bankers has today, 26 June 2026, resolved to issue 61,539 new shares in United Bankers in deviation from the shareholders pre-emptive subscription right to certain shareholders of Fondita as payment of the proportion of the purchase price to be paid in shares. The subscribers in the directed share issue are the key personnel of Fondita and their controlled entities: Marcus Björksten, Kenneth Blomqvist, Jan-Anton Enestam, FVK Invest Ab, Jonatan Gröndahl, Janna Haahtela, Honu Oy, Fredrik von Knorring, Patrik Wickström, and Erik Wikström.

The resolution to issue new shares is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 20 March 2026. The subscription price for the new shares will be paid as contribution in kind, at a value of approximately EUR 19.37 per share, as calculated in accordance with the terms and conditions of the acquisition based on the volume-weighted average price of the United Bankers share during the period from 24 March 2026 to 22 June 2026. The directed share issue is carried out as part of an arrangement that supports United Bankers' growth strategic objectives, so there is a weighty financial reason for the company to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights.

In addition, the sellers may be entitled, subject to certain conditions agreed in the share purchase agreement, to receive an additional earn-out purchase price of up to EUR 3.0 million in total, which will be paid two years after the Closing of the transaction. The possible earn-out purchase price shall be paid partly in shares and partly in cash.

The new shares issued and subscribed for in the share issue represent in aggregate approximately 0.55 per cent of shares and votes in United Bankers after the registration of the new shares. Following the share issue, the total number of shares issued by United Bankers is 11,188,105 shares.

The subscribers of the new shares have committed to transfer restrictions concerning the new shares subscribed for in the directed share issue, as agreed upon in the share purchase agreement. The transfer restrictions will remain in force for five years from the Closing and will be reduced by 20 per cent annually.

After the Closing, United Bankers holds 100 per cent of all shares and votes in Fondita.

"During the first half of the year, we have decisively advanced our growth strategy, and the completion of the Fondita acquisition is a great conclusion to our efforts in the spring. Fondita's employees bring with them new expertise focusing on small caps and sector funds. The quality of our product range and the level of our expertise are now very high. We also have a very similar value base, which emphasises customer orientation and the long-term commitment of key personnel. Our merger will make us even stronger," says John Ojanperä, CEO of United Bankers.

The new shares of United Bankers will be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about 2 July 2026. Trading in the new shares on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd is expected to commence on or about 6 July 2026.

For further information, please contact:

John Ojanperä, CEO, United Bankers Plc

Email: john.ojanpera@unitedbankers.fi

Telephone: +358 40 842 3472, +358 9 25 380 356

Nina Rosenlew, General Counsel, United Bankers Plc

Email: nina.rosenlew@unitedbankers.fi

Telephone: +358 40 522 6519, +358 9 25 380 261

Investor Relations: ir@unitedbankers.fi



United Bankers in brief:

United Bankers Plc is a Finnish expert on asset management and investment markets, established in 1986. United Bankers Group's business segments include asset and wealth management and capital markets services. In asset and wealth management, the Group specialises in real asset investments. United Bankers Plc is majority-owned by its key personnel, and the Group employs 165 employees (FTE) and 26 tied agents (31 December 2025). In 2025, the United Bankers Group's revenue totalled EUR 57.1 million, and its adjusted operating profit amounted to EUR 16.7 million. The Group's assets under management amount to approximately EUR 5.2 billion (31 December 2025). United Bankers Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Group companies are subject to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority's supervision. For further information on United Bankers Group, please visit unitedbankers.fi.

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