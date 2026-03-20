United Bankers Oyj: Resolutions of United Bankers Plc's Annual General Meeting and the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors

United Bankers Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 March 2026 at 15.15 EET

Resolutions of United Bankers Plc's Annual General Meeting and the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors

United Bankers Plc's Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki on 20 March 2026. The meeting approved the financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period 1 January - 31 December 2025. The Annual General Meeting approved the Remuneration Report and the Remuneration Policy for governing bodies.

Distribution of dividend

The Annual General Meeting confirmed in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal a distribution of dividend a total of EUR 1.16 per share, with the first instalment of EUR 0.58 per share paid in March and the second instalment of EUR 0.58 per share paid in October. The record date for the first dividend instalment is 24 March 2026, and the payment date is 31 March 2026. The record date for the second dividend instalment is 25 September 2026, and the payment date is 2 October 2026.

Board of Directors

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed as eight (8). Patrick Anderson, Elisabeth Dreijer von Sydow, Rasmus Finnilä, Rainer Häggblom, Lennart Robertsson and Eero Suomela continue as members of the Board of Directors, and Antje Biber and Katherine Ireland were elected as new members of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the annual remuneration of the Chair of the Board of Directors at EUR 40,000, the Chair of the Audit Committee at EUR 35,000, and other members of the Board of Directors at EUR 30,000, except for such Board member who is employed by a United Bankers' subsidiary company, and who shall not receive any remuneration for their Board work. The remuneration covers the entire term and committee work. Travel expenses are reimbursed in accordance with the company's travel policy.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that if the Board has a full-time Chair of the Board, their remuneration may consist of the Board remuneration as well as employment-related compensation in accordance with the Company's remuneration policy for governing bodies. The independent members of the Company's Board of Directors resolve on any employment-based remuneration of a full-time Chair of the Board, and it may consist of a fixed salary and other benefits.

Auditor

Oy Tuokko Ltd, a firm of authorised public accountants, was re-elected as the auditor, with Juha-Matti Heino as the principal auditor. The auditor's fee will be paid according to an invoice accepted by the Company.

Authorisation to decide on the repurchase of own shares

The Annual General Meeting granted the Board of Directors the authority to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 150,000 own shares of the Company with the Company's unrestricted equity. The authorisation also includes the right to accept the Company's own shares as pledge.

The authorisation is effective until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until 30 June 2027, and it cancels the authorisation granted by the previous Annual General Meeting to repurchase own shares to the extent it has not been used.

Authorisation to decide on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares

The Annual General Meeting granted the Board of Directors the authority to decide on the issuance of a maximum of 1,000,000 new shares in the Company, on the transfer of treasury shares held by the Company and on the issue of special rights entitling to shares.

The issuance of shares and the granting of special rights entitling to shares may also take place in derogation of shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights (directed share issue) within the limits set by the Finnish Companies Act. The authorisation may be used to develop the Company's capital structure, finance or carry out acquisitions or other arrangements related to the Company's business, finance investments, implement the Company's share-based incentive schemes and/or for any other purposes as resolved upon by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors may also resolve a share issue without consideration to the Company itself.

The authorisation is effective until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than 30 June 2027, and it cancels the authorisation granted by the previous Annual General Meeting to decide on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares to the extent it has not been used.

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available on United Bankers Plc's website at https://unitedbankers.fi/en/united-bankers-group/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting/ no later than 3 April 2026.

Decisions of the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors held its constitutive meeting after the Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2026. Patrick Anderson was elected as Chair of the Board of Directors and Lennart Robertsson as Vice-Chair.

Eero Suomela was elected Chair of the Audit Committee and Patrick Anderson and Katherine Ireland as members. Patrick Anderson was elected Chair of the Remuneration Committee and Elisabeth Dreijer von Sydow and Lennart Robertsson as members.

Elisabeth Dreijer von Sydow, Katherine Ireland, Lennart Robertsson and Eero Suomela are independent of both the Company and the major shareholders.

Additional information:

John Ojanperä, CEO, United Bankers Plc

Email: john.ojanpera@unitedbankers.fi

Telephone: +358 40 842 3472, +358 9 25 380 356

Investor Relations: ir@unitedbankers.fi

United Bankers in brief:

United Bankers Plc is a Finnish expert on asset management and investment markets, established in 1986. United Bankers Group's business segments include asset and wealth management and capital markets services. In asset and wealth management, the Group specialises in real asset investments. United Bankers Plc is majority-owned by its key personnel, and the Group employs 165 employees (FTE) and 26 tied agents (31 December 2025). In 2025, the United Bankers Group's revenue totalled EUR 57.1 million, and its adjusted operating profit amounted to EUR 16.7 million. The Group's assets under management amount to approximately EUR 5.2 billion (31 December 2025). United Bankers Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Group companies are subject to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority's supervision. For further information on United Bankers Group, please visit unitedbankers.fi.

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

unitedbankers.fi