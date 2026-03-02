United Bankers Oyj: Saxdor Yachts, supported by United Bankers, has been sold to Malibu Boats for approximately EUR 150 million - significant additional purchase price possible

United Bankers Plc

PRESS RELEASE 2 March 2026 at 13.45 EET

Saxdor Yachts, supported by United Bankers, has been sold to Malibu Boats for approximately EUR 150 million - significant additional purchase price possible

United Bankers' Private Investment Office, together with its clients, has been involved in building the success story of the Finnish boat manufacturer Saxdor. Today, Malibu Boats Inc., a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats and marine services, announced that it has acquired the Finnish company Saxdor Yachts for approximately EUR 150 million (USD 175 million). In addition, Saxdor's shareholders may receive an additional consideration of up to EUR 72 million (USD 84 million) if the agreed operational and financial growth targets are met in 2026-2028. The acquisition is a significant milestone for Saxdor and its early-stage financiers.

In 2019, United Bankers' Private Investment Office (PIO) assembled a client syndicate to fund the establishment and growth of Saxdor. The PIO syndicate has been a significant owner in the company since its inception.

The acquisition demonstrates the ability of United Bankers' Private Investment Office to identify companies with high growth potential at an early stage and support their international success. Saxdor's development is an example of active investing and goal-oriented shareholder value building.

"Saxdor has been an exceptional growth story from the very beginning. The company has combined visionary product development, strong execution and international ambition in a way that is rarely seen in such a young organisation. At United Bankers, we have been proud to support Saxdor from its earliest steps. Malibu Boats' acquisition confirms what we already recognised back in 2019: Saxdor was always destined to become a global success," says Daniel Nyman, Head of Private Investment Office at United Bankers.

Founded in 2019 in Helsinki, Saxdor Yachts has quickly become one of Europe's most dynamic premium motorboat brands. The company was founded by Sakari Mattila, an experienced boat entrepreneur who is known as the founder and designer of several internationally successful boat brands. Saxdor is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has production facilities in both Finland and Poland. Since its inception, Saxdor has manufactured and delivered more than 2,000 boats worldwide and built an organisation of more than 800 employees for its design and production operations.

United Bankers in brief:

United Bankers Plc is a Finnish expert on asset management and investment markets, established in 1986. United Bankers Group's business segments include asset and wealth management and capital markets services. In asset and wealth management, the Group specialises in real asset investments. United Bankers Plc is majority-owned by its key personnel, and the Group employs 165 employees (FTE) and 26 tied agents (31 December 2025). In 2025, the United Bankers Group's revenue totalled EUR 57.1 million, and its adjusted operating profit amounted to EUR 16.7 million. The Group's assets under management amount to approximately EUR 5.2 billion (31 December 2025). United Bankers Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Group companies are subject to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority's supervision. For further information on United Bankers Group, please visit unitedbankers.fi.

