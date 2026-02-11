United Bankers Oyj: Inside information: United Bankers Plc acquires fund management company Fourton Ltd

United Bankers Plc

INSIDE INFORMATION 11 February 2026 at 17:00 EET

Inside information: United Bankers Plc acquires fund management company Fourton Ltd

United Bankers Plc ("United Bankers", the "Company") has today 11 February 2026 agreed to acquire the entire share capital of the fund management company Fourton Ltd ("Fourton"). The transaction is intended to be executed as a share exchange on 25 March 2026 at the earliest, and its completion is subject to certain conditions such as regulatory approval by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, share issuance authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of United Bankers, and the fulfillment of certain customary conditions precedent. All the key and other personnel of Fourton will continue as employees of United Bankers Group after the closing of the transaction.

Fourton is a Finnish fund management company founded in 2003 with four actively managed equity funds. Fourton's specialised expertise focuses particularly on Asian markets and on small and medium-sized enterprises in Central and Southern Europe. According to Fourton's preliminary financial statements for 2025, the company's revenue was EUR 1.3 million and operating profit was EUR 0.4 million. At the end of 2025, the capital of the funds managed by the company totaled EUR 150 million.

The fixed purchase price will be determined on the basis of certain financial figures and is estimated to be approximately EUR 4.2 million. The final amount of the fixed purchase price will be confirmed on the closing date of the transaction. Subject to certain conditions, the sellers may be entitled to an additional purchase price, payable three years after the closing date of the transaction, and the maximum amount of which will be determined on the closing date of the transaction.

The transaction supports the objectives of United Bankers' growth strategy

If completed, the transaction will support United Bankers' growth strategy through, among other things, the expansion of its fund portfolio and expertise, new customers and administrative synergies. Fourton has four investment funds: Fourton Fiesta Plus, Fourton Silkkitie Asia, Fourton Komodo Indonesia and Fourton ESG Dynasty.

"Over the years, we have consistently executed our growth strategy through several successful acquisitions. Our success in these areas is based on careful assessment that ensures not only the realisation of economic added value, but also a strong strategic and cultural fit. The acquisition of Fourton diversifies our expertise, and high-quality products complement our current fund portfolio in an excellent way. Funds investing in the Asian and European equity markets have a unique focus, and their portfolio management relies on the expertise of experienced experts and active stock picking. I believe that Fourton's entrepreneurial personnel will integrate smoothly into the UB team. I warmly welcome them all," says John Ojanperä, CEO of United Bankers.

"This partnership is a logical next step in our growth in a period of increasing regulation. United Bankers' strong distribution network enables the wider distribution of our actively managed funds both in Finland and internationally. At the same time, we can continue to focus on active stock picking in Europe and Asia in the future. The transaction significantly strengthens all areas of our operations. We are proud of our team and the specialised expertise we have built over the long term. United Bankers' strong brand and organisation provide us with excellent conditions to serve our clients even better," says Juuso Mykkänen, Chair of the Board of Fourton Ltd and Portfolio Manager of the Asia funds.

The arrangement is not expected to have a significant impact on United Bankers' business operations or key figures. The Company will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin on 12 February 2026 and provide its guidance for 2026 in connection with it.

Further information:

John Ojanperä, CEO, United Bankers Plc

Email: john.ojanpera@unitedbankers.fi

Phone: +358 40 842 3472, +358 9 25 380 356

Juuso Mykkänen, Chair of the Board, Fourton Ltd

Email: juuso.mykkanen@fourton.fi

Phone: +358 40 553 3226

Investor Relations: ir@unitedbankers.fi

United Bankers in brief:

United Bankers Plc is a Finnish expert on asset management and investment markets, established in 1986. United Bankers Group's business segments include asset and wealth management and capital markets services. In asset and wealth management, the Group specialises in real asset investments. United Bankers Plc is majority-owned by its key personnel, and the Group employs 166 employees (FTE) and 24 tied agents (30 June 2025). In 2024, the United Bankers Group's revenue totalled EUR 62.1 million, and its adjusted operating profit amounted to EUR 23.7 million. The Group's assets under management amount to approximately EUR 4.9 billion (30 June 2025). United Bankers Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Group companies are subject to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority's supervision. For further information on United Bankers Group, please visit unitedbankers.fi.

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.unitedbankers.fi