United Bankers Oyj: United Bankers launches a megatrend-focused fund - successful Pasi Havia named as Portfolio Manager

PRESS RELEASE 15 January 2026 at 10.00 EET

United Bankers launches a megatrend-focused fund - successful Pasi Havia named as Portfolio Manager

United Bankers is expanding its fund selection and establishing a new international equity fund. The UB Megatrends (AIF) fund invests in companies that benefit from global, long-term megatrends and operate in growing industries. The fund is managed by UB Fund Management Company Ltd.

UB Megatrends fund's investment strategy is not limited by geography, sector, or company size. The fund's portfolio is purposefully more concentrated than is typical, and under normal circumstances invests in approximately 10-20 companies. The fund seeks to identify the strongest winners of megatrends. Its growth-oriented strategy requires a long investment horizon, and the fund does not track a benchmark index in its investment activities.

Pasi Havia has been appointed as Portfolio Manager of the UB Megatrends fund, and will join United Bankers today, 15 January 2026. Havia is a respected and widely recognised investment professional with a strong background in stock picking and quantitative investment strategies. He previously served as a partner at Helsinki Capital Partners, where he was responsible for the portfolio management of the HCP Focus and HCP Quant funds.

Havia also has over ten years of experience in the IT sector, having held roles such as Chief Technology Officer, software designer, and software architect at companies including Nokia, Microcell, and MyOrigo. During his career, Havia was ranked the world's best portfolio manager in Citywire's statistics for the Global Growth Equity Funds category, out of more than 500 portfolio managers. He is also known as an investment author and an active participant in market discussions.

"The greatest investment opportunities arise when the world changes permanently. Megatrends shape capital flows, technological development, and business models for years ahead. At the same time, they determine which companies will succeed and which will fall behind. The UB Megatrends fund seeks out companies that don't just adapt to change but stand at its center and benefit from it financially. The goal is to invest in a select number of the very best companies that are building the future and creating long-term shareholder value", says Pasi Havia.

United Bankers in brief:

United Bankers Plc is a Finnish expert on wealth management and investment markets, established in 1986. United Bankers Group's business segments include wealth management and capital markets services. In asset management, the Group specialises in real asset investments. United Bankers Plc is majority-owned by its key personnel and the Group employs 166 employees (FTE) and 24 agents (30 June 2025). In 2024, the United Bankers Group's revenue totalled EUR 62.1 million and its adjusted operating profit amounted to EUR 23.7 million. The Group's assets under management amount to approximately EUR 4.9 billion (30 June 2025). United Bankers Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Group companies are subject to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority's supervision. For further information on United Bankers Group, please visit unitedbankers.fi.

