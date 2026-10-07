Secure Blockchain Development Corp.: Secure Blockchain's Agentic Solutions Signs Financial Services Firm, Expanding Enterprise AI Into Corporate Finance

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Secure Blockchain Development Corp. (the "Company" or "Secure Blockchain") (TSXV:ID) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Agentic Solutions Limited ("Agentic"), has signed a subscription agreement to deploy a secure, hosted AI agent service for an Australian corporate advisory and financial services firm. The firm operates under an Australian Financial Services Licence authorisation and advises listed and private companies on capital raising, corporate strategy and growth across sectors including technology, resources, health and defence.

The agreement is Agentic's second enterprise customer, following an Australian marine wholesale and distribution company announced on August 4, 2026, and extends Agentic into financial services, one of the most information-intensive and compliance-sensitive sectors. It is structured as a recurring monthly subscription under a master subscription agreement, designed to expand as the firm connects more of its people and systems.

Secure AI for Financial Services

Agentic will deploy a private, secure AI agent grounded in the firm's own information, giving its advisers faster access to what the firm knows and more time for high-value client work. The service is built for a sector where confidentiality is critical: the agent works only within the systems and information the firm has approved.

"Financial services is one of the clearest opportunities for AI agents. Advisory firms run on what they know and how quickly they can act on it, and they need that capability without compromising control of sensitive information," said Steven Bryson-Haynes, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Secure Blockchain and President of Agentic Solutions. "This firm is getting an agent that knows its business, works securely within approved limits and gives time back to the people doing the high-value work."

"Signing a financial services firm shows the same secure agent platform working in a very different industry from our first customer, on a recurring subscription model. That is the repeatable pathway we set out to build."

First Customer Expanding

Agentic's first enterprise customer, the Australian marine wholesale and distribution company announced on August 4, 2026, has completed its initial deployment phase and is expanding its use of the platform. The customer has moved to a recurring monthly service arrangement and has engaged Agentic for additional work, including adding team members, connecting further business tools and systems, and new capabilities and enhancements for its enterprise AI agent.

"Our first customer is the proof of the model," said Mr. Bryson-Haynes. "They started with a focused deployment, saw the value, and are now growing with us on a recurring basis. That land-and-expand pattern is exactly what we are building the business on."

A Recurring, Expandable Model

The initial deployment focuses on the firm's principal. Future phases may connect additional team members and business systems, subject to separate agreement. Agentic is in active discussions with prospective customers in financial services and in other sectors, including engineering and infrastructure.

About Agentic Solutions Limited

Agentic Solutions is an enterprise AI company. It deploys and operates secure AI agents for organisations - practical agents that do real work across sales, operations, finance, customer service and reporting - and develops AI agent products for business. Agentic Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Secure Blockchain Development Corp. Learn more at agenticsol.io.

About Secure Blockchain Development Corp.

Secure Blockchain Development Corp. (TSXV:ID) is a technology issuer focused on enterprise agentic AI through its wholly owned subsidiary, Agentic Solutions Limited. Agentic develops AI agent products and deploys and operates secure, customer-controlled AI agents for organisations.

Contacts

For investor and corporate enquiries:

Steven Bryson-Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

steven@agenticsol.io

778-331-8505

On behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SECURE BLOCKCHAIN DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Steven Bryson-Haynes

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, visit agenticsol.io.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the expected scope, timing and intended capabilities of the deployment; the anticipated benefits of Agentic's AI agent services; the recurring nature of subscription revenue; the potential for additional users, connected systems or future phases; Agentic's commercialization strategy; and the potential for additional customers.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including timely customer access and decisions, suitable infrastructure, technical feasibility, availability and performance of third-party systems and services, and performance by the parties of their obligations. These assumptions may prove incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including implementation delays or technical difficulties; customer and third-party dependencies; cybersecurity, privacy, confidentiality and data-governance risks; limitations, errors or unexpected outputs associated with AI systems; early termination or non-renewal of subscriptions; changes in customer priorities; competition; and the early-stage nature of Agentic's commercialization activities.

There can be no assurance that the deployment will be completed within the targeted period or at all, will perform as intended, or will result in additional work, customers or revenue. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Secure Blockchain Development Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/secure-blockchains-agentic-solutions-signs-financial-services-firm-ex-1233732