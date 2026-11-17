VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Secure Blockchain Development Corp. (the "Company" or "Secure Blockchain") (TSXV:ID) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Agentic Solutions Limited ("Agentic"), has signed an agreement to deploy a secure AI agent service for an Australian industrial engineering and fabrication company serving the mining, oil and gas, industrial and commercial sectors.

The agreement is Agentic's third enterprise customer, following an Australian marine wholesale and distribution company announced on August 4, 2026, and an Australian corporate advisory and financial services firm announced on October 7, 2026. It extends Agentic into heavy industry.

AI for an Engineering Workflow

The initial engagement is focused on sales, estimating, quoting and administration. Agentic will deploy a private AI agent grounded in the information and systems the customer approves, so its people can find what the business already knows and spend more time on the work that needs them. The customer remains in control of how the agent is used.

Engineering and fabrication businesses carry a large amount of commercial and technical information across sales, estimating and administration. The engagement is designed to make that information easier to use, without taking control away from the people who run the work.

"Engineering businesses carry a lot of knowledge across sales, estimating and administration, and too much of it sits in inboxes and documents," said Steven Bryson-Haynes, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Secure Blockchain and President of Agentic Solutions. "This is practical work for an AI agent: working inside the systems a business already uses, and giving time back to the people doing the work."

Starting in One Area of the Business

Each engagement starts in one area of the business. Agentic expects this deployment to grow into more areas of the business, including other departments, as the customer sees the value. Any further work would be agreed separately.

"A third customer, in a third industry, is the repeatable pathway we set out to build," said Mr. Bryson-Haynes.

Active Discussions

Agentic is in active discussions with prospective customers in engineering, resources, finance and accounting, and other sectors.

About Agentic Solutions Limited

Agentic Solutions is an enterprise AI company. It deploys and operates secure AI agents for organisations - practical agents that do real work across sales, operations, finance, customer service and reporting - and develops AI agent products for business. Agentic Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Secure Blockchain Development Corp. Learn more at agenticsol.io.

About Secure Blockchain Development Corp.

Secure Blockchain Development Corp. (TSXV:ID) is a technology issuer focused on enterprise agentic AI through its wholly owned subsidiary, Agentic Solutions Limited. Agentic develops AI agent products and deploys and operates secure, customer-controlled AI agents for organisations.

Contacts

For investor and corporate enquiries:

Steven Bryson-Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

steven@agenticsol.io

778-331-8505

On behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SECURE BLOCKCHAIN DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Steven Bryson-Haynes

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, visit agenticsol.io.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the expected scope, timing and intended capabilities of the deployment; the anticipated benefits of Agentic's AI agent services; the potential for additional work, users, connected systems or future phases; Agentic's commercialization strategy; and the potential for additional customers.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including timely customer access and decisions, suitable infrastructure, technical feasibility, availability and performance of third-party systems and services, and performance by the parties of their obligations. These assumptions may prove incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including implementation delays or technical difficulties; customer and third-party dependencies; cybersecurity, privacy, confidentiality and data-governance risks; limitations, errors or unexpected outputs associated with AI systems; early termination or non-renewal of subscriptions; changes in customer priorities; competition; and the early-stage nature of Agentic's commercialization activities.

There can be no assurance that the deployment will be completed within the targeted period or at all, will perform as intended, or will result in additional work, customers or revenue. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Secure Blockchain Development Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/secure-blockchains-agentic-solutions-signs-engineering-company-expand-1252448