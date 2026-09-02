Secure Blockchain Development Corp.: Secure Blockchain Sells Delivery Trust Business

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Secure Blockchain Development Corp. (the "Company" or "Secure Blockchain") (TSXV:ID) further to its news release dated August 18, 2026, today announced the closing of the sale of Delivery Trust, the Company's cybersecurity platform providing secure email communications operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, Identillect Technologies, Inc., to Caryco Tech, Inc. ("Caryco"), an arm's length party, for a purchase price of US$441,507. Up to an additional US$87,913 in proceeds is payable by Caryco to the Company subject to certain ongoing customer revenue metrics over the nine months following closing. On closing, a commission of CDN$63,089 was paid by the Company to Transworld Business Advisors ("Transworld"), who acted as selling agent on behalf of the Company.

Following closing, the Company's operations are focused on enterprise agentic AI through Agentic. The sale follows the Company's August 4, 2026 announcement that Agentic had signed its first commercial customer agreement to design, configure and deploy a secure, customer-controlled enterprise AI agent environment.

Steven Bryson-Haynes, Chief Executive Officer of Secure Blockchain, commented: "Closing this sale completes our exit from the legacy Delivery Trust business and focuses the Company on enterprise AI. With Agentic's first commercial customer already signed, our priority is delivering that engagement and building a repeatable enterprise AI business."

Robert Chisholm, Chief Executive Officer of Secure Blockchain, stated: "We would like to thank Tyler Le, Managing Director of Transworld, and his team for their hard work and guidance throughout this process, and Joseph Cary, President of Caryco, for his dedication to completing this transaction."

About Secure Blockchain Development Corp.

Secure Blockchain Development Corp. (TSXV:ID) is a technology issuer focused on enterprise agentic AI through its wholly owned subsidiary, Agentic Solutions Limited. Agentic develops AI agent products and deploys and operates secure, customer-controlled AI agents for organisations.

Contacts

For investor and corporate enquiries:

Steven Bryson-Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

steven@agenticsol.io

(778) 331-8505

On behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SECURE BLOCKCHAIN DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Steven Bryson-Haynes

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, visit agenticsol.io.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the receipt of payments tied to ongoing customer revenues; and the Company's continued focus on its enterprise AI business.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the performance by the parties of their obligations under the asset purchase agreement. These assumptions may prove incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the possibility that payments tied to ongoing customer revenues are not realized in whole or in part; and the early-stage nature of the Company's enterprise AI commercialization activities.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Secure Blockchain Development Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/secure-blockchain-sells-delivery-trustr-business-1215936