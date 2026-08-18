Secure Blockchain Development Corp.: Secure Blockchain Signs Agreement to Sell Delivery Trust Business

An enterprise AI company of Secure Blockchain Development Corp. • TSXV:ID

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Secure Blockchain Development Corp. (the "Company" or "Secure Blockchain") (TSXV:ID) today announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement dated August 17, 2026, with Caryco Tech, Inc., an arm's length party, to sell Delivery Trust, a cybersecurity platform providing secure email communications operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, Identillect Technologies Inc., for a purchase price of up to US$529,420. The price is inclusive of US$87,913 in payments tied to ongoing customer revenues. On closing, a commission of CDN$63,089 will be payable by the Company to Transworld Business Advisors, who acted as selling agent on behalf of the Company.

The transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in respect to both the transaction and the payment of the finder's fee.

The sale of Delivery Trust follows Secure Blockchain's previously announced initiatives to build an enterprise AI deployment and services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Agentic Solutions Limited.

Steven Bryson-Haynes, CEO of Secure Blockchain, commented: "With our continued focus on the evolution and commercialization of our enterprise AI platform, the sale of Delivery Trust strengthens our balance sheet and focuses our resources on revenue growth in enterprise AI."

About Secure Blockchain Development Corp.

Secure Blockchain Development Corp. (TSXV:ID) is a technology issuer focused on enterprise agentic AI through its wholly owned subsidiary, Agentic Solutions Limited, with complementary blockchain infrastructure and digital asset capabilities.

Contacts

For investor and corporate enquiries:

Steven Bryson-Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

steven@agenticsol.io

+61 0433043933 or 778-331-8508

On behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SECURE BLOCKCHAIN DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Steven Bryson-Haynes

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, visit agenticsol.io.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the anticipated closing of the sale of Delivery Trust; the satisfaction of closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; the receipt of payments tied to ongoing customer revenues; and the Company's continued focus on its enterprise AI business.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the satisfaction of all closing conditions, receipt of the required TSX Venture Exchange approval, and performance by the parties of their obligations under the asset purchase agreement. These assumptions may prove incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the transaction does not close on the anticipated timeline or at all; failure to obtain TSX Venture Exchange approval; counterparty performance and payment risk; the possibility that payments tied to ongoing customer revenues are not realized in whole or in part; and the early-stage nature of the Company's enterprise AI commercialization activities.

There can be no assurance that the sale of Delivery Trust will be completed within the targeted period or at all, or that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will be realized. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Secure Blockchain Development Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/secure-blockchain-signs-agreement-to-sell-delivery-trustr-business-1209036