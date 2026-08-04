Secure Blockchain Development Corp.: Secure Blockchain's Agentic Solutions Signs First Enterprise AI Customer

First paid deployment puts secure AI agents to work with live company data

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Secure Blockchain Development Corp. (the "Company" or "Secure Blockchain") (TSXV:ID) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Agentic Solutions Limited ("Agentic"), has signed its first commercial customer agreement to design, configure and deploy a secure enterprise AI agent environment for an Australian marine wholesale and distribution company.

An enterprise AI company of Secure Blockchain Development Corp. • TSXV: ID

The agreement is Agentic's first paid enterprise AI engagement - the move from capability building into commercial customer delivery, and the first commercial contract under the enterprise AI strategy the Company set out with its acquisition of Agentic in April 2026.

Agentic will configure and deploy a private, customer-controlled AI agent environment grounded in approved company data and operating context. By integrating agents securely with live business systems such as ERP and CRM platforms, the deployment can help teams manage inventory, identify sales opportunities, respond to customers, generate reports and coordinate everyday workflows.

The deployment is designed to move beyond general-purpose chatbots by working with current operational data and within customer-defined permissions. Its value can grow as authorised data sources, workflows and human feedback are added-creating an expandable agent environment shaped around how the customer actually operates.

Management views the engagement as an important early commercial validation of Agentic's deployment expertise and services model, and a foundation for a repeatable approach to enterprise delivery.

"This is the milestone we have been building toward: Agentic Solutions' first commercial enterprise AI customer," said Steven Bryson-Haynes, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Secure Blockchain and President of Agentic Solutions. "Every business is now asking how to put AI to work safely with its own data. Our role is to make that practical - selecting and configuring the right agent technology, grounding it in approved company knowledge and connecting it securely to the systems the business already runs on, so it can take on real operational work."

"The initial contract is deliberately focused, but the model is designed to expand as value is proven. Our goal is to deliver a strong first deployment, earn the opportunity to grow with this customer and establish a repeatable pathway for bringing secure enterprise AI into other businesses."

Built to Grow With the Business

Agentic's value lies in delivery know-how: understanding the customer's operations, configuring the agents, grounding them in approved knowledge, connecting them to live systems, establishing permissions and workflows, and supporting adoption - turning leading open-source and licensed AI agent technology into a secure, usable business capability.

The deployment can begin with a focused, high-value business role or workflow. As the customer adds data, systems and feedback, it can expand into a coordinated network of agents supporting inventory, sales, customer service, procurement, reporting and workflow coordination.

A Repeatable Commercial Model

The agreement follows Secure Blockchain's April 2026 acquisition of Agentic and the Company's previously announced initiatives to build an enterprise AI deployment and services business. Management believes this first engagement provides a valuable opportunity to validate Agentic's delivery model in a live operating business and to strengthen its delivery approach for future enterprise customers. Agentic continues to advance discussions with additional prospective enterprise customers.

The initial engagement will establish the customer's secure agent environment, grounded company knowledge base, user experience and agreed system connections, together with guided discovery, training and handover. Any future expansion will be scoped and agreed separately.

About Agentic Solutions Limited

Agentic Solutions is an enterprise AI company. It deploys and operates secure AI agents for organisations - practical agents that do real work across sales, operations, finance, customer service and reporting - and develops AI agent products for business. Its deployment work includes selecting and configuring agent technology, grounding agents in approved company data, connecting them to live systems, designing permissions and workflows, and helping teams adopt and expand the capability over time. Agentic Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Secure Blockchain Development Corp. Learn more at agenticsol.io.

About Secure Blockchain Development Corp.

Secure Blockchain Development Corp. (TSXV:ID) is a technology issuer focused on enterprise agentic AI through its wholly owned subsidiary, Agentic Solutions Limited, with complementary blockchain infrastructure and digital asset capabilities. The Company's Delivery Trust platform provides blockchain-embedded email encryption for secure, high-integrity operations across industries.

Contacts

For investor and corporate enquiries:

Steven Bryson-Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

steven@agenticsol.io

On behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SECURE BLOCKCHAIN DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Steven Bryson-Haynes

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, visit identillect.com or agenticsol.io.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the expected scope, completion and intended capabilities of the initial deployment; the anticipated benefits of Agentic's enterprise AI deployment services; the ability of the initial engagement to serve as a reference deployment or repeatable model; Agentic's commercialization strategy; and the potential for future integrations, expanded workflows, additional customer work or further enterprise deployments.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including timely customer access and decisions, suitable infrastructure, technical feasibility, availability and performance of third-party systems and services, successful testing and acceptance, and performance by the parties of their obligations. These assumptions may prove incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including implementation delays or technical difficulties; customer and third-party dependencies; cybersecurity, privacy, confidentiality and data-governance risks; limitations, errors or unexpected outputs associated with AI systems; failure to meet customer requirements or acceptance criteria; changes in customer priorities; competition; the early-stage nature of Agentic's commercialization activities; and the possibility that anticipated benefits, future work or additional customers do not arise.

There can be no assurance that the initial deployment will be completed within the targeted period or at all, will perform as intended, will produce the anticipated benefits, or will result in additional work, customers or revenue. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Secure Blockchain Development Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/secure-blockchains-agentic-solutions-signs-first-enterprise-ai-custom-1199631