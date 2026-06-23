Secure Blockchain Development Corp.: Secure Blockchain Appoints Former Polygon Executive Steven Bryson-Haynes as CEO to Drive Enterprise AI Commercialization

Appointment positions a proven blockchain-sector dealmaker to lead the Company from platform development to revenue; Todd Sexton to continue leading the Delivery Trust encryption business

POWAY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Secure Blockchain Development Corp. (the "Company" or "Secure Blockchain") (TSXV:ID) today announced the appointment of Steven Bryson-Haynes as Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective June 23, 2026, placing a technology investment banker and former Polygon growth executive at the helm as the Company continues the execution of its strategy to commercialize its intellectual property suite. Mr. Bryson-Haynes, currently President of the Company's wholly owned AI subsidiary, Agentic Solutions Limited ("Agentic"), succeeds Todd Sexton, who will continue to lead the Company's Delivery Trust blockchain-embedded email encryption business. Mr. Sexton also stepped down from the Board of Secure Blockchain, remaining as the Chief Executive Officer and a board member of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Identillect Technologies, Inc.

The appointment marks a deliberate step in the Company's evolution into an enterprise AI business. With Agentic's core platform advancing toward commercial readiness, the Board has aligned leadership of the listed company with the executive who has been building its AI products and commercial pipeline - and whose career has centred on financing and scaling high-growth technology companies.

Mr. Bryson-Haynes brings more than a decade of international experience across technology investment banking, venture capital and operating leadership in the blockchain and emerging-technology sectors. He began his career advising and financing high-growth technology companies - leading capital raises, cross-border M&A and corporate development - before taking senior growth roles at the forefront of the blockchain industry. As Head of Consumer Investments at Polygon Ventures and Global Head of Business Development at Polygon Labs, he led global teams with budgets in the tens of millions of dollars and closed over 1,000 deals across consumer and entertainment verticals, helping scale one of the world's leading blockchain ecosystems. He most recently served as Head of Investment & Partnerships at Merit Circle/Beam. The Board believes his track record of driving growth and executing large-scale transactions positions the Company to accelerate its commercial expansion.

From Platform Development to Commercialization

Development of the Company's Agentic SME platform - a white-label product that lets small and mid-sized businesses deploy AI agents to automate workflows across sales, finance, customer support and reporting - is progressing on schedule under the Company's development agreement with the Eliza Foundation, which contemplates an initial deliverable within 30 days and a commercial-ready product within three months.

Commercial interest is building ahead of launch. The Company is in active discussions with operators across the mining, legal services, IT services and wholesale distribution sectors evaluating the platform for uses ranging from operational optimisation and predictive maintenance to document review, compliance workflows and supply-chain intelligence. These discussions reflect growing demand for practical, enterprise-grade agentic AI as the Company moves toward broader commercial rollout.

As part of the Eliza Foundation agreement, Agentic has also received ELIZAOS tokens, which support the Company's longer-term treasury strategy alongside its core enterprise AI focus.

"This is an inflection point for the Company," said Steven Bryson-Haynes, incoming CEO. "We've built real enterprise AI capability through Agentic, and my mandate is clear: turn that capability into commercial revenue. I believe agentic AI is one of the defining enterprise opportunities of this decade, and we intend to lead it."

"Steven and the Agentic team are the right leadership for this next phase of commercial expansion," said Todd Sexton, outgoing CEO. "I'm proud of how far the Company has come, and I'll continue to drive our Delivery Trust business within the group."

Further details regarding the Company's strategic priorities will be provided in due course.

About Agentic Solutions Limited

Agentic Solutions develops and commercializes AI agent products and services for businesses, with a focus on practical agents that automate workflows, complete tasks and streamline operations across sales, operations, finance, administration, customer support and reporting. Learn more at agenticsol.io.

About Secure Blockchain Development Corp.

Secure Blockchain Development Corp. (TSXV:ID) is a technology issuer focused on enterprise agentic AI through its wholly owned subsidiary, Agentic Solutions Limited, with complementary blockchain infrastructure and digital asset capabilities. The Company's Delivery Trust platform provides blockchain-embedded email encryption for secure, high-integrity operations across industries.

Contacts

For investor and corporate enquiries: Steven Bryson-Haynes, Chief Executive Officer | steven@agenticsol.io

For Delivery Trust / Identillect enquiries: Todd Sexton | (949) 468-7878 | todd.sexton@identillect.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SECURE BLOCKCHAIN DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Steven Bryson-Haynes

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, visit www.identillect.com or agenticsol.io

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "plans", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the leadership transition and its expected benefits; the Company's strategic focus on, and acceleration of, enterprise agentic AI; the development, timing, commercial readiness and commercialization of the Agentic SME platform, including the 30-day and three-month delivery milestones contemplated by the Eliza Foundation agreement; the status and outcome of discussions with prospective customers; the receipt and treasury treatment of ELIZAOS tokens; and the receipt of any required regulatory or stock exchange approvals.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to: reliance on key personnel and management transition risk; lack of operating history and early-stage, pre-revenue operations; the risk that products under development are not completed, commercialized or adopted on the timelines anticipated or at all; the risk that discussions with prospective customers do not result in binding agreements or revenue; competitive conditions; the need for additional capital and financing risks; digital asset volatility, custody and regulatory risk; conflicts of interest; regulatory and stock exchange approval risk; and share price fluctuations.

Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Secure Blockchain Development Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/secure-blockchain-appoints-former-polygon-executive-steven-bryson-hay-1180592