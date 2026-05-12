Secure Blockchain Development Corp.: Secure Blockchain Deepens Agentic AI Strategy Through Eliza Foundation Development Agreement

Eliza Foundation to develop Agentic Solutions' own SME and mid-market AI agent product designed to complete business tasks, streamline operations and support customer-controlled deployment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Secure Blockchain Development Corp. (the "Company" or "Secure Blockchain") (TSXV:ID), through its wholly owned subsidiary Agentic Solutions Limited ("Agentic"), today announced that Agentic have agreed on the framework and operating model with the Eliza Foundation, under the parties' existing co-development agreement, to develop a white-label SME AI agent product for Agentic.

The product, expected to be commercialized as Agentic SME, is being designed to help small and mid-sized businesses deploy AI agents that complete tasks, automate workflows and streamline operations across sales, administration, finance, customer support ticketing, FAQ response and internal reporting.

The product is intended to make agentic AI practical for businesses that want automation without building a full internal AI team. Initial use cases are expected to include CRM updates, lead qualification, invoice processing, scheduling, document handling, customer support workflows, ticketing, FAQ response and operational task automation.

The development framework contemplates an initial v1 deliverable within 30 days and a final deliverable within three months, creating a near-term pathway from development to commercialization.

Agentic is commercializing technology from the Eliza ecosystem for business customers, turning open-source AI agent infrastructure into practical business products and services. The product is expected to be built on the open-source elizaOS framework and configured for customer-controlled deployment, with Agentic owning the resulting white-label SME product, excluding the underlying open-source framework.

Agentic will continue to evaluate opportunities to stake or otherwise deploy ELIZAOS tokens received by Agentic through the development framework, within the Eliza ecosystem,

Secure Blockchain, through its two operating subsidiaries, will continue to build on blockchain infrastructure opportunities, including Agentic's yield-generating digital asset strategies and commercial focus on enterprise AI agents.

Management Commentary

"This advancement with the Eliza Foundation gives Agentic a clear product path in development of our own AI agent product for SMEs - one that can help businesses complete tasks, automate workflows and streamline operations without needing to build an internal AI team. This is exactly where we believe the market is going: practical AI agents that do real work for businesses."

- Steven Bryson-Haynes, President, Agentic Solutions Limited

"Agentic Solutions is focused on taking AI agent technology into real commercial environments. This product is intended to make agentic AI more accessible to small and mid-sized businesses that want practical automation, not just experimentation."

- Justin Hackett , Board Member, Eliza Foundation

About Secure Blockchain Development Corp.

Secure Blockchain Development Corp. (TSXV:ID) is a technology issuer focused on enterprise agentic AI through its wholly owned subsidiary, Agentic Solutions Limited, with complementary blockchain infrastructure and digital asset yield capabilities.

About Agentic Solutions Limited

Agentic Solutions develops and commercializes AI agent products and services for businesses, with a focus on practical agents that automate workflows, complete tasks and streamline operations across sales, operations, finance, administration, customer support and reporting. Learn more at agenticsol.io.

About Eliza Foundation

Eliza Foundation is the steward of the elizaOS open-source AI agent ecosystem and supports developers and commercial partners building autonomous AI agent infrastructure and applications.

Contacts

For Agentic enquiries: Steven Bryson-Haynes, President, Agentic Solutions Limited | steven@agenticsol.io

For Secure Blockchain enquiries: Todd Sexton, Chief Executive Officer | (949) 468-7878 | todd.sexton@identillect.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of SECURE BLOCKCHAIN DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Todd Sexton, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, visit www.identillect.com or agenticsol.io

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such factors include, but are not limited to: reliance on key personnel; lack of operating history; competitive conditions; de-banking and financial services risk; anti money laundering and corrupt business practices; additional capital; financing risks; global financial conditions; insurance and uninsured risks; cybersecurity risks; changes to bank fees or practices, or payment card networks; audit of tax filings; market for the common shares of the Company; market price of the common shares of the Company; conflicts of interest; internal controls; tariffs and the imposition of other restrictions on trade could adversely affect the Company's business; risk of litigation; pandemics or other health crises; acquisitions and integration; dividend policy; custodial risks; technological vulnerabilities; short history risk; economic and political factors; security breaches; the requirements that accompany being a publicly traded company may put a strain on the Company's resources, divert attention from management, and adversely affect its ability to maintain and attract management and qualified board members; liquidity risk; leverage risk; and share price fluctuations.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, change in management's estimates or opinions, future circumstances or events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: Secure Blockchain Development Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/secure-blockchain-deepens-agentic-ai-strategy-through-eliza-foundatio-1165701