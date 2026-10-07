

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA (PUMG.DE, PUM.DE) said ANTA Sports Products Limited is its new largest shareholder following the successful completion of the acquisition of the 29.06% stake previously held by Artémis SAS. The ANTA Group completed its acquisition of a 29.06% stake in PUMA SE from Artémis SAS, the investment company of the Pinault family, for 1.51 billion euros in cash. PUMA will continue to operate as an independently managed company.



ANTA Sports will seek adequate representation on PUMA's Supervisory Board. The Group currently has no plans to make a takeover offer for PUMA.



At closing on Frankfurt Exchange, PUMA shares were trading at 22.55 euros.



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