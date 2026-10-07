DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 07-Oct-2026 / 13:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices DATE: September 30, 2026 The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of Sep 30,2026 are given in the table below Underlying Warrant Underlying Benchmark Maturity Short Code Long Code ISIN asset type type Multiplier maturity settlement Price value UDGFH.V USDC3009260048.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX USDTRY Call 1 48,9744 0,97 UDGFI.V USDC3009260049.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX USDTRY Call 1 48,9744 0,00 UDGFJ.V USDC3009260050.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX USDTRY Call 1 48,9744 0,00 UDGFK.V USDC3009260051.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX USDTRY Call 1 48,9744 0,00 UDGVB.V USDP3009260048.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX USDTRY Put 1 48,9744 0,00 UDGVC.V USDP3009260049.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX USDTRY Put 1 48,9744 0,03 UDGVD.V USDP3009260050.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX USDTRY Put 1 48,9744 1,03 UDGVE.V USDP3009260051.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX USDTRY Put 1 48,9744 2,03 EXGFB.V EUUSXC3009260001.21TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX EURUSD Call 1 1,1354 0,00 EXGFC.V EUUSXC3009260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX EURUSD Call 1 1,1354 0,00 EXGFD.V EUUSXC3009260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX EURUSD Call 1 1,1354 0,00 EXGFE.V EUUSXC3009260001.12TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX EURUSD Call 1 1,1354 0,75 EXGVC.V EUUSXP3009260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX EURUSD Put 1 1,1354 2,18 EXGVD.V EUUSXP3009260001.16TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX EURUSD Put 1 1,1354 1,20 EXGVE.V EUUSXP3009260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX EURUSD Put 1 1,1354 0,72 EXGVF.V EUUSXP3009260001.14TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX EURUSD Put 1 1,1354 0,23 AXGCF.V XAUSXC3009265250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call 0,0002 4.170,84 0,00 ALTIN AXGCG.V XAUSXC3009265000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call 0,0002 4.170,84 0,00 ALTIN AXGCH.V XAUSXC3009264750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call 0,0002 4.170,84 0,00 ALTIN AXGCI.V XAUSXC3009264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call 0,0002 4.170,84 0,00 ALTIN AXGCJ.V XAUSXC3009264250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call 0,0002 4.170,84 0,00 ALTIN AXGCK.V XAUSXC3009264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call 0,0002 4.170,84 1,67 ALTIN AXGSA.V XAUSXP3009264750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put 0,0002 4.170,84 5,67 ALTIN AXGSB.V XAUSXP3009264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put 0,0002 4.170,84 3,22 ALTIN AXGSC.V XAUSXP3009264250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put 0,0002 4.170,84 0,77 ALTIN AXGSD.V XAUSXP3009264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put 0,0002 4.170,84 0,00 ALTIN AXGSE.V XAUSXP3009263750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put 0,0002 60,5600 0,00 ALTIN AGGCK.V AGUSDC3009260085.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call 0,02 60,5633 0,00 GÜMÜS AGGCL.V AGUSDC3009260080.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call 0,02 60,5633 0,00 GÜMÜS AGGCM.V AGUSDC3009260075.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call 0,02 60,5633 0,00 GÜMÜS AGGCN.V AGUSDC3009260070.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call 0,02 60,5633 0,00 GÜMÜS AGGCO.V AGUSDC3009260065.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call 0,02 60,5633 0,00 GÜMÜS AGGCP.V AGUSDC3009260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call 0,02 60,5633 0,55 GÜMÜS AGGCR.V AGUSDC3009260055.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call 0,02 60,5633 5,44 GÜMÜS AGGRS.V AGUSDP3009260080.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put 0,02 60,5633 19,02 GÜMÜS AGGRT.V AGUSDP3009260075.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put 0,02 60,5633 14,13 GÜMÜS AGGRU.V AGUSDP3009260070.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put 0,02 60,5633 9,23 GÜMÜS AGGRV.V AGUSDP3009260065.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put 0,02 60,5633 4,34 GÜMÜS AGGRY.V AGUSDP3009260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put 0,02 60,5633 0,00 GÜMÜS

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on Oct 05,2026

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

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October 07, 2026 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)