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WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
07.10.26 | 08:15
2,220 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2002,62015:33
Dow Jones News
07.10.2026 14:51 Uhr
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
07-Oct-2026 / 13:14 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
 
DATE: September 30, 2026 

The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of 
Sep 30,2026 are given in the table below 

                              Underlying Warrant      Underlying Benchmark  Maturity 
Short Code  Long Code            ISIN     asset type type  Multiplier maturity settlement  Price 
                                             value 
 
 
UDGFH.V    USDC3009260048.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN08XXX USDTRY   Call  1     48,9744        0,97 
 
UDGFI.V    USDC3009260049.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN08XXX USDTRY   Call  1     48,9744        0,00 
 
UDGFJ.V    USDC3009260050.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN08XXX USDTRY   Call  1     48,9744        0,00 
 
UDGFK.V    USDC3009260051.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN08XXX USDTRY   Call  1     48,9744        0,00 
 
UDGVB.V    USDP3009260048.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN08XXX USDTRY   Put   1     48,9744        0,00 
 
UDGVC.V    USDP3009260049.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN08XXX USDTRY   Put   1     48,9744        0,03 
 
UDGVD.V    USDP3009260050.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN08XXX USDTRY   Put   1     48,9744        1,03 
 
UDGVE.V    USDP3009260051.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN08XXX USDTRY   Put   1     48,9744        2,03 
 
EXGFB.V    EUUSXC3009260001.21TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX EURUSD   Call  1     1,1354        0,00 
 
EXGFC.V    EUUSXC3009260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX EURUSD   Call  1     1,1354        0,00 
 
EXGFD.V    EUUSXC3009260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX EURUSD   Call  1     1,1354        0,00 
 
EXGFE.V    EUUSXC3009260001.12TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX EURUSD   Call  1     1,1354        0,75 
 
EXGVC.V    EUUSXP3009260001.18TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX EURUSD   Put   1     1,1354        2,18 
 
EXGVD.V    EUUSXP3009260001.16TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX EURUSD   Put   1     1,1354        1,20 
 
EXGVE.V    EUUSXP3009260001.15TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX EURUSD   Put   1     1,1354        0,72 
 
EXGVF.V    EUUSXP3009260001.14TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN08XXX EURUSD   Put   1     1,1354        0,23 
 
AXGCF.V    XAUSXC3009265250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call  0,0002   4.170,84       0,00 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGCG.V    XAUSXC3009265000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call  0,0002   4.170,84       0,00 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGCH.V    XAUSXC3009264750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call  0,0002   4.170,84       0,00 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGCI.V    XAUSXC3009264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call  0,0002   4.170,84       0,00 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGCJ.V    XAUSXC3009264250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call  0,0002   4.170,84       0,00 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGCK.V    XAUSXC3009264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call  0,0002   4.170,84       1,67 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGSA.V    XAUSXP3009264750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put   0,0002   4.170,84       5,67 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGSB.V    XAUSXP3009264500.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put   0,0002   4.170,84       3,22 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGSC.V    XAUSXP3009264250.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put   0,0002   4.170,84       0,77 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGSD.V    XAUSXP3009264000.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put   0,0002   4.170,84       0,00 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AXGSE.V    XAUSXP3009263750.00TGB00.0002NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put   0,0002   60,5600        0,00 
                              ALTIN 
 
 
AGGCK.V    AGUSDC3009260085.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call  0,02    60,5633        0,00 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGCL.V    AGUSDC3009260080.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call  0,02    60,5633        0,00 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGCM.V    AGUSDC3009260075.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call  0,02    60,5633        0,00 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGCN.V    AGUSDC3009260070.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call  0,02    60,5633        0,00 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGCO.V    AGUSDC3009260065.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call  0,02    60,5633        0,00 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGCP.V    AGUSDC3009260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call  0,02    60,5633        0,55 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGCR.V    AGUSDC3009260055.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Call  0,02    60,5633        5,44 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGRS.V    AGUSDP3009260080.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put   0,02    60,5633        19,02 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGRT.V    AGUSDP3009260075.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put   0,02    60,5633        14,13 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGRU.V    AGUSDP3009260070.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put   0,02    60,5633        9,23 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGRV.V    AGUSDP3009260065.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put   0,02    60,5633        4,34 
                              GÜMÜS 
 
 
AGGRY.V    AGUSDP3009260060.00TGB0000.02NA TRWGRAN07XXX FLEXO ONS Put   0,02    60,5633        0,00 
                              GÜMÜS

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on Oct 05,2026

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 445724 
EQS News ID:  2411946 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2411946&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2026 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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