DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions 17-Nov-2026 / 09:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Daily Share Buyback Transactions DATE: November 16, 2026 Within the scope of the share buyback program initiated pursuant to the resolution of our Bank's Board of Directors dated November 3, 2026, our Bank repurchased GARAN shares with atotal nominal value of TL 1,885,000 on Borsa Istanbul on November 16, 2026, at prices ranging from TL 148.70 to TL 150.00 per share, with a weighted average price of TL 149.5367 per share. The total consideration for these transactions amounted to TL 281,876,608.20 and the repurchased shares represent 0.04488% of our Bank's share capital. As of 16 November 2026, the total nominal value of the shares repurchased under the share buyback program amounts to TL 13,144,918, representing 0.3130% of the Company's share capital. Code of Share Transaction Nominal Value of Shares Ratio To Transaction Price Privileges, If Any, Subject to Buy-back Date Subject to Transaction (TRY) Capital (%) (TRY / Unit) Associated With These Shares GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 04.11.2026 2.474.579 0.05892 137.385 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 05.11.2026 2.686.000 0.06395 140.781 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 06.11.2026 3.464.211 0.08248 141.966 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 09.11.2026 2.635.128 0.06274 147.883 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 16.11.2026 1.885.000 0.04488 149.536 -

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

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ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 449977 EQS News ID: 2436626 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 17, 2026 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)