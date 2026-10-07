10x Genomics, Inc.: 10x Genomics Announces New Collaboration to Advance Single Cell and Spatial Applications Across Solid Tumors and Blood Cancers

Multi-project collaboration with Fred Hutch Cancer Center spans biomarker discovery in bladder cancer and a single cell approach to residual disease detection in acute myeloid leukemia

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), the life science technology leader focused on accelerating science and advancing human health, today announced a multi-project research collaboration with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Fred Hutch), one of the nation's leading cancer research institutions, to advance the use of single cell and spatial technologies in both solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.

The collaboration marks 10x's first clinical research initiative to extend beyond solid tumors into blood cancers, and builds on 10x's work to generate evidence for the clinical potential of its single cell and spatial products in oncology diagnostics.

The first project intends to use 10x's Flex Apex and Xenium platforms, with plans to expand to the Atera platform, to investigate tumor samples from patients with advanced bladder cancer treated with antibody-drug conjugates, immune checkpoint inhibitors and other therapies. The goal is to correlate drug target expression and tumor microenvironment features with treatment response and clinical outcomes. From there, the 10x and Fred Hutch teams will explore biomarkers that could one day help inform therapy selection for oncologists and their patients.

The second project intends to use the Flex Apex platform to investigate residual disease detection in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Monitoring for residual leukemic cells after treatment is a critical part of guiding care for patients with AML, but today, it relies on a patchwork of separate technologies. 10x and Fred Hutch plan to investigate whether single cell analysis can improve and expand upon the current gold-standard methods.

Lawrence Fong, MD, will lead the collaboration for Fred Hutch. "This project will help us better characterize the cellular and molecular responses to cancer treatments. We look forward to seeing how the results of this research could help guide treatment decisions for people with cancer," said Fong, who is the scientific director of Fred Hutch's Integrated Immunotherapy Research Center and cares for patients with prostate, bladder and kidney cancers. Fong is also the Bezos Family Distinguished Scholar in Immunotherapy at Fred Hutch.

"Across cancer care, we have more effective therapies than ever, and too little insight into which patient will actually benefit from which one," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "Single cell and spatial biology let us look directly at the biology that drives treatment response, whether it's in a tumor or in the blood, and we believe that's the missing foundation for precision oncology. We're excited to work with Fred Hutch on this research."

This collaboration builds on 10x's announced collaborations with leading hospitals and institutes, and, together with 10x's planned CLIA-certified laboratory, builds the scientific and operational foundation for potential future diagnostic applications in oncology and autoimmune disease. As part of this effort, 10x and Fred Hutch also plan to build a framework for future clinical reporting, defining how single cell and spatial features could support treatment planning in patients with cancer.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

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