SinterCast AB: SinterCast Series Production up 19% Year-on-Year in Third Quarter 2026

Press Release

For immediate release

Third-quarter series production increases 19% year-on-year, to an annualised 3.25 million Engine Equivalents

September reaches highest monthly production level in 25 months, corresponding to an annualised 3.8 million Engine Equivalents

Sampling Cup shipments increase 80% year-on-year in third quarter, reflecting increased foundry activity across the customer base

[Stockholm, 7 October 2026] - SinterCast series production continued its positive recovery in existing programmes during the third quarter, increasing 19% year-on-year to an annualised 3.25 million Engine Equivalents. The strong third-quarter performance builds on the recovery established during the first half of the year and confirms the return to year-on-year growth. The positive momentum strengthened toward the end of the quarter, with September recording the highest monthly production level over the last 25 months, corresponding to an annualised production rate of 3.8 million Engine Equivalents. Sampling Cup shipments also developed strongly during the quarter, increasing 80% compared with the third quarter of 2025. Sampling Cup sales are directly tied to CGI production volume, making this increase a reliable indicator of growing foundry activity and a direct driver of recurring revenue.

"The 19% year-on-year increase in the third quarter marks another important step in our return to sustained growth in existing programmes. Particularly encouraging is the momentum toward the end of the quarter, with September reaching our highest monthly production level in more than two years. These improvements reflect the ramp of existing programmes and the growing order book we have seen among the major commercial vehicle OEMs as market demand recovers. The 80% increase in Sampling Cup shipments confirms that the activity is translating into real production across our customer base. The combination of recovering market demand, new programme launches, and new business opportunities, including promising field trials gives us strong confidence in the continued growth of our series production," said Dr Vítor Anjos, President & CEO of SinterCast.

For more information:

Dr Vítor Anjos

President & CEO

SinterCast AB

Mobile: +46 764 924 633

E-mail: vitor.anjos@sintercast.com

SinterCast® is the world's leading supplier of process control technology for the reliable high-volume production of Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI). Stronger, stiffer and more durable than conventional iron, CGI enables the development of smaller, lighter and more fuel- efficient engines in passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and industrial power applications. The use of SinterCast-CGI currently contributes to the reduction of approximately ten million tonnes of CO2 per year. With 59 installations in 13 countries, SinterCast provides sustainable solutions for manufacturing and transportation to the global foundry and automotive industries. SinterCast is a publicly traded company, quoted on the Small Cap segment of the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange (SINT). For more information: www.sintercast.com

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