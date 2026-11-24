Press Release

For Immediate Distribution

SinterCast is expecting an initial investment by Daimler Truck AG for a strategic minority shareholding

Planned commercial agreement with Daimler Truck AG subsidiary Atlantis Foundries for CGI production

Partnership includes opportunities for joint development of advanced process control and AI-based predictive technologies

[Stuttgart and Stockholm, 24 November 2026] - SinterCast is expecting Daimler Truck AG to be invested as a minority shareholder to support future cooperation for high-volume Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) series production at Atlantis Foundries, a subsidiary of Daimler Truck. Located in South Africa, Atlantis Foundries is the largest supplier of heavy-duty commercial vehicle cylinder blocks to the Group. The proposed partnership will further strengthen SinterCast's position as the world's leading provider of CGI process control technology, accelerate growth in series production volumes and recurring revenue, and support the development of advanced process control solutions that will create new opportunities for long-term strategic growth.

Under the proposed investment, Daimler Truck AG is planning to subscribe newly issued SinterCast shares representing a minority ownership stake following the direct share issue. Daimler Truck AG would also receive warrants providing the opportunity to increase its ownership. The investment proceeds would provide SinterCast with additional resources to finance operational growth and strategic acquisitions, supporting the company's long-term expansion.

The proposed investment is directly linked to a contemplated commercial agreement between SinterCast and Atlantis Foundries. The agreement would establish Atlantis as a SinterCast licensee, with the installation of a first SinterCast System 4000 Plus in early 2027. The contemplated commercial agreement represents an important step toward reaching SinterCast's announced eight million Engine Equivalent milestone by 2031. Besides this current agreement SinterCast is dedicated to continue existing cooperation with other commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Beyond the commercial agreement, Daimler Truck AG and SinterCast have identified opportunities for deeper technological collaboration. The proposed agreement includes the joint development of advanced AI-based predictive process control technology, combining the SinterCast metallurgical and software expertise with production data and operating experience from Atlantis Foundries. The collaboration is intended to improve process transparency, production efficiency and manufacturing reliability, while creating opportunities for further development of the SinterCast technology portfolio.

"The combination of SinterCast's process expertise and Atlantis Foundries' industrial capabilities creates an exciting platform for innovation. We look forward to developing next-generation solutions together and unlocking new opportunities for both companies," said Dr Michael Salmen, Head of Manufacturing Engineering Global Powersystems, Daimler Truck AG.

"This proposed partnership represents an important step for the future growth of SinterCast. Daimler Truck's interest in becoming a long-term strategic shareholder, combined with the contemplated commercial agreement at Atlantis Foundries, demonstrates the strategic value of our technology and is a critical element of reaching our eight million engine equivalent milestone by 2031," said Dr Vítor Anjos, President & CEO of SinterCast. "The commercial agreement would expand our CGI production footprint and strengthen our recurring revenue base, while the proposed investment would provide additional financial resources to accelerate our organic and inorganic growth strategy. Equally important is Daimler Truck's interest in working with us on next generation process control technologies. By combining our expertise in CGI process control with the industrial experience and production capabilities of Atlantis Foundries, we see opportunities to develop new solutions that can create value for both companies and support the long-term growth of SinterCast. We believe this partnership can become a pivotal opportunity for the next phase of the SinterCast development."

The Board of Directors considers that the combination of a strategic industrial investor, a long-term commercial relationship for high-volume CGI series production, and opportunities for further technology development offers significant potential benefits for SinterCast and its shareholders. The Board has therefore proposed that the shareholders approve the directed issue of shares and warrants at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 18 December 2026. The proposed transaction remains subject to shareholder approval and other applicable conditions.

For more information:

Maximilian Splittgerber

Media Engagement & Content Impact

E-mail: maximilian.splittgerber@daimlertruck.com Dr Vítor Anjos

President & CEO

SinterCast AB

Mobile: +46 764 924 633

E-mail: vitor.anjos@sintercast.com

This information is information that SinterCast AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:15 CET on 24 November 2026.

SinterCast® is the world's leading provider of licensed process control technology for the reliable high-volume production of Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) at foundries worldwide. Stronger, stiffer and more durable than conventional iron, CGI enables smaller, lighter and more fuel-efficient engines for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and industrial power applications. SinterCast-CGI contributes to reducing CO2 emissions by approximately eleven million tonnes annually. SinterCast technology is used in approximately two-thirds of global CGI production, serving the world's leading OEMs. More than 90% of the SinterCast revenue is recurring, primarily from production fees based on CGI volumes, sampling consumables and software licences. With installations in 13 countries and more than three decades of experience, SinterCast combines sustainable manufacturing solutions for the global foundry and automotive industries with a proven and scalable business model. SinterCast is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (SINT). For more information: www.sintercast.com.

Daimler Truck is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, operating 35 main locations and employing roughly 100,000 people worldwide. With 130 years of heritage - dating back to the invention of the first trucks and buses - Daimler Truck is committed to a clear purpose: For all who keep the world moving. Together with its global partners, the company is shaping the future of transportation with the ambition to be the industry's leading truck and bus manufacturer. Daimler Truck focuses on delivering sustainable, regulation compliant transport solutions that enable our customers to succeed in their respective markets. The company operates through four key segments: Trucks North America (Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses), Mercedes Benz Trucks (including BharatBenz), Daimler Buses (Mercedes Benz and Setra) and Daimler Truck Financial Services. Daimler Truck's portfolio includes light-, medium-, and heavy- duty trucks for long haul, distribution, construction, vocational and defense applications. In the bus segment, the company offers city buses, school buses, coaches and bus chassis. In addition to vehicle sales, Daimler Truck also offers financing products, after-sales services, digital and connectivity solutions.

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