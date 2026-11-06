SinterCast AB: European OEM orders SinterCast technology for new global CGI engine platform

Press Release

For Immediate Distribution

SinterCast System 4000 Plus to be installed at OEM's captive foundry before year-end

Start of series production before year-end for the new 13-litre engine programme for commercial vehicles

Combined with previously announced volumes for the same global engine programme at SinterCast-licensed foundries, the total order represents an increase of more than 20% on the current SinterCast production volume



[Stockholm, 6 November 2026] - A leading European truck manufacturer and SinterCast have entered into an agreement to license the SinterCast Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) technology for the new-generation 13-litre engine platform to be produced at their captive foundry in northern Europe. The agreement follows a period of close technical collaboration between the OEM and SinterCast engineering teams to establish a robust series-production process for the CGI cylinder block of the new engine platform. A SinterCast System 4000 Plus is targeted for installation and commissioning in November 2026 with production starting before year-end. Together with previously announced volumes at other SinterCast-licensed foundries, the combined production from this engine programme is expected to increase the current SinterCast series production by more than 20% at full production.



"The captive foundry team and the SinterCast team have worked closely over recent months to develop and validate a bespoke world-class process control solution for the CGI cylinder block of the new 13-litre engine platform. The technology licence agreement and the order for the System 4000 Plus represent the successful outcome of this collaboration and provides a strong foundation for the start of series production," said Dr Vítor Anjos, President & CEO of SinterCast. "The System 4000 Plus will be integrated with the foundry's existing SinterCast Ladle Tracker® system, enabling a robust CGI process control with enhanced traceability. The new 13-litre engine programme, first announced on 5 May 2026 for North America and subsequently for the global engine platform on 12 May, is another example of the continued adoption of CGI for demanding applications in the global commercial vehicle sector, providing improved fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions. The programme will strengthen our recurring revenue base, with a rapid ramp expected following the installation. This new volume, combined with previously announced volumes at other SinterCast-licensed foundries for the same global engine programme, represents more than 20% growth in our current series production, to be phased in during 2027 and 2028. This is an important contribution to our target to reach the eight million Engine Equivalents by 2031."

For more information:

Dr Vítor Anjos

President & CEO

SinterCast AB

Mobile: +46 764 924 633

E-mail: vitor.anjos@sintercast.com

This information contains information that SinterCast AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:30 CET on 6 November 2026.

SinterCast® is the world's leading provider of licensed process control technology for the reliable high-volume production of Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) at foundries worldwide. Stronger, stiffer and more durable than conventional iron, CGI enables smaller, lighter and more fuel-efficient engines for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and industrial power applications. SinterCast-CGI contributes to reducing CO2 emissions by approximately eleven million tonnes annually. SinterCast technology is used in approximately two-thirds of global CGI production, serving the world's leading OEMs. More than 90% of the SinterCast revenue is recurring, primarily from production fees based on CGI volumes, sampling consumables and software licences. With installations in 13 countries and more than three decades of experience, SinterCast combines sustainable manufacturing solutions for the global foundry and automotive industries with a proven and scalable business model. SinterCast is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (SINT). For more information: www.sintercast.com.

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