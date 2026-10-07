Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable and platform firmware leader, today announced a collaboration with Arm to enable secure control, management, and platform adaptability for AI infrastructure. Combining Arm AGI CPU server platforms with Lattice FPGAs and AMI firmware creates a solution that provides advanced security, manageability, connectivity, and flexibility for next-generation AI data center infrastructure.

In Arm AGI CPU server platforms, Lattice FPGAs work alongside the CPU and baseboard management controller, with AMI firmware providing platform boot and management capabilities. The Lattice FPGAs act as companion chips providing secure control and management capabilities, enabling platform trust, connectivity, and infrastructure adaptability. Lattice FPGA technology also enables Open Compute Project (OCP)-compliant connectivity between the Host Processor Module (HPM) and Datacenter Secure Control Module (DC-SCM) through the LVDS Tunneling Protocol and Interface (LTPI), an open, standardized interface that simplifies platform integration, enhances interoperability, and supports scalable, modular AI infrastructure.

"AI infrastructure is evolving rapidly, creating greater demand for secure, interoperable control and management at every level of the system," said Mamta Gupta, VP, Business Development, Compute Communications, Lattice Semiconductor. "Together with Arm, we're helping customers accelerate deployment of next-generation computing platforms through secure management, open standards, and a scalable foundation that can evolve with changing customer needs.

"Scaling AI infrastructure requires an ecosystem working across compute, connectivity, management, and security," said Eddie Ramirez, Vice President of Go-to-Market, Cloud AI, Arm. "By working with Lattice to integrate secure management and control, we're expanding the ecosystem around Arm AGI CPU and giving customers more flexibility to build and deploy next-generation AI infrastructure."

See Live Demonstrations at OCP Global Summit 2026

The joint Arm and Lattice server solution will be showcased at OCP Global Summit 2026, October 12-15, at the San Jose Convention Center. Visit Lattice's exhibit at Booth A53 to see an Arm AGI CPU-based server platform utilizing Lattice FPGA technology for secure management and control functions. Attendees can also visit Arm's exhibit in Booth C72 to learn more about the growing Arm ecosystem and their technologies enabling next-generation AI infrastructure.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Lattice's smart, secure data center solutions

Learn more about Arm AGI CPU server platform

Learn more about Lattice's participation at OCP Global Summit 2026

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable and platform firmware leader. We solve customer challenges from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Compute, Communications, Industrial, and Embedded markets. With the addition of AMI's industry-leading, silicon-neutral platform firmware and infrastructure manageability solutions, Lattice now delivers the industry's most complete secure management and control platform for cloud and AI data center infrastructure. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world. For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com and follow us via LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, WeChat, and Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com