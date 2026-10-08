Toshiba's ELERA Self Service successfully deployed across Okay, Okay City, Spar Colruyt Group and Bio-Planet stores in Belgium

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions today announced the successful deployment of its ELERA Self Service solution across 144 Colruyt Group stores: Okay, Okay City, Spar Colruyt Group and Bio-Planet. Today, 454 self-checkout systems have already been installed year-to-date across 150 stores. The project continues to expand, with an additional 51 stores planned in 2026 and further rollout in 2027.

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Toshiba's ELERA Self Service successfully deployed across Okay, Okay City, Spar Colruyt Group and Bio-Planet stores in Belgium.

The deployment was designed to support a fast, intuitive, and customer-friendly checkout experience, while maintaining the personal interaction that remains important within the convenience retail environment. Across the stores, employees remain present near the self-checkout area to assist customers whenever needed, helping ensure accessibility and ease of use for every shopper.

To support the rollout, Toshiba deployed a complete self-checkout setup consisting of the Toshiba TCx 810, Toshiba BV420 printer, Datalogic 9600i scanner scale and Datalogic GD4500 handheld scanner. The solution was implemented with an open, modular approach, allowing customers to move through checkout quickly and naturally while maintaining a welcoming store environment.

The rollout demonstrates how retailers can introduce self-checkout technology in a way that balances operational efficiency with customer experience.

Kris Vanbellingen from Colruyt Group: "In 2024, we started rolling out self-checkout at Okay, Okay City, Spar Colruyt Group and Bio-Planet. Together with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, we have already installed self-checkout systems in more than 100 stores today. We are doing this to enable customers to scan and pay for their purchases quickly and conveniently themselves, as we see that customers particularly appreciate this option for smaller shopping trips. Together with Toshiba, we chose to implement the system in a way that reflects our own approach: there are no exit gates, based on our trust in our customers. A host is always present in the checkout zone to assist customers whenever needed. Service and the customer experience remain at the heart of everything we do at Colruyt Group. We also believe it is important to emphasize that customers can always choose between self-checkout and the traditional staffed checkout system."

By combining intuitive software, reliable retail hardware and employee support on the shop floor, the solution helps reduce waiting times while preserving the service-oriented experience customers have come to expect from the Colruyt Group.

"Together with Colruyt Group, we are showing how self-checkout can be implemented in a way that supports efficiency, choice and customer experience. This rollout is a strong example of how technology can enhance store operations while keeping people and service at the center," said Hiddo Hilboezen, General Manager Benelux at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions.

The project further highlights Toshiba's continued focus on delivering flexible, scalable and retail hardened commerce solutions that help retailers modernize store operations while keeping the customer experience at the center of the journey.

About Colruyt

Colruyt Group is a Belgian family-owned company with more than 40 retail formats, webshops and services. What started in 1928 with the son of a local baker has grown, over three generations, into a publicly listed retail group employing more than 30,000 colleagues. Through our values-driven expertise in food retail and our ambitions in preventive health, we aim to make a positive contribution to society.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers' ever-changing needs.

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Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Contact Colruyt Group:

Press Office Colruyt Group

+32 479 72 29 10

press@colruytgroup.com

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (BENELUX)

Valérie de Haan

Marketing Manager BENELUX

valerie.dehaan@toshibagcs.com