KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding confirms its gradual rebound in Q3 2026 and targets revenue growth in Q4 2026

Paris, 8 October 2026

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group whose ambition is to capitalise on the strong economic development of the Middle East to maximise the growth and value creation of its businesses, announces its unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2026.

The third quarter confirms the rebound that began in the spring at its subsidiary Smart Salem, driven in particular by continued strong demand for Wellness activities. Building on this momentum and with its new subsidiary Klea Pharmaceuticals starting to generate revenue from Q4 2026, Klea Holding is targeting a return to growth in the final quarter of 2026.

Steady recovery in activity since the March 2026 low point

Following the sharp decline in activity in March 2026, Smart Salem's monthly revenue has recorded a steady month-on-month rebound, gradually narrowing the decline compared with 2025.

Accordingly, following a 20% decline at constant exchange rates in H1 2026, revenue was down 15% at constant exchange rates in Q3 2026 and 14% on a reported basis.

At 30 September - €m - unaudited Q3 2025 Q3 2026 Var. 26/25

published Var. 26/25

cst. rate Medical Fitness segment 4.3 3.5 -20% -21% Health & Wellness tests and other segments 0.7 0.9 +38% +36% Other revenues[1] 0.1 0.0 -83% -84% Klea Holding consolidated sales 5.1 4.4 -14% -15%

Launch of Klea Health to further accelerate momentum in Wellness activities

Health Check-ups continued to be the main growth driver in Q3, increasing by 36% at constant exchange rates. For the first time, Wellness activities accounted for more than 20% of consolidated revenue.

Against this favourable backdrop, Klea Holding announced last September the launch of the Klea Health brand. The objective is to better leverage the Group's expertise in prevention, well-being and longevity.

The offering will be progressively expanded as part of a comprehensive approach to preventive health (advanced health check-ups, biomarker analyses, genetic testing, longevity programmes, specialist consultations and solutions dedicated to corporate well-being), leveraging the existing infrastructure and laboratories to create significant operating leverage. From a commercial standpoint, the objective is to capitalise on Smart Salem's existing customer base and thereby generate further leverage.

Growth expected in Q4 2026

Klea Holding expects a return to growth from Q4 2026, driven by initiatives built around three pillars:

The launch of the Klea Health offering, to better leverage the Group's expertise in prevention, well-being and longevity;

offering, to better leverage the Group's expertise in prevention, well-being and longevity; The first revenue from Klea Pharmaceuticals , the subsidiary dedicated to the commercialisation of a portfolio of licensed medicines in the Middle East and Africa, which confirms its ambition to generate more than €2 million in profitable revenue by the end of 2026;

, the subsidiary dedicated to the commercialisation of a portfolio of licensed medicines in the Middle East and Africa, which confirms its ambition to generate more than €2 million in profitable revenue by the end of 2026; The opening of Smart Health, the first digital medical centre in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), which remains subject to final administrative approvals, to capitalise on recognised French expertise in health and well-being.

Against this backdrop, Klea Holding confirms its target of delivering another profitable year in 2026, with net profit at least equivalent to that achieved in 2025, and continues to allocate part of its surplus cash to its share buyback programme.

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group whose ambition is to capitalise on the strong economic development of the Middle East to maximise the growth and value creation of its businesses. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding currently operates through Smart Salem, the first network of digital medical testing centres accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, its Smart Health joint venture dedicated to rolling out digital medical testing centres in Saudi Arabia, and Klea Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary dedicated to the commercialisation of a portfolio of licensed medicines in the Middle East and Africa. Based in Paris, Klea Holding is listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). More information at http://www.kleaholding.com

Investor Relations: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relations: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

[1] Occupational health tests, pre-employment tests, service charges, etc.

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