Klea Pharmaceuticals partners with Al Mamorah Group, one of Iraq's leading pharmaceutical distributors, and expects to exceed EUR 2 million in revenue in 2026.

Paris, 26 November 2026

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group whose ambition is to capitalise on the strong economic development of the Middle East to maximise the growth and value creation of its businesses, announces the signing of a strategic distribution agreement between its subsidiary Klea Pharmaceuticals and Al Mamorah Group, one of Iraq's leading pharmaceutical distributors.

Following its commercial launch in the United Arab Emirates in partnership with Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), this agreement marks a major milestone in Klea Pharmaceuticals' regional expansion strategy and reinforces Klea Holding's ambition to build a leading pharmaceutical platform across the Middle East and Africa.

Iraq: a USD 3.86 billion pharmaceutical market with strong growth potential

With a population of approximately 47 million inhabitants, Iraq represents one of the most significant pharmaceutical growth opportunities in the Middle East.

The Iraqi pharmaceutical market reached USD 3.86 billion in 2025, combining private-sector sales and public-sector tender awards. The private pharmaceutical market accounted for USD 2.8 billion, with annual growth of 16.3%. This growth is supported by favourable demographic dynamics, the development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for innovative treatments and the country's significant reliance on internationally manufactured pharmaceutical products.

These structural drivers offer attractive long-term commercial opportunities for Klea Pharmaceuticals across both private and institutional healthcare segments.

A strategic partnership with one of Iraq's leading pharmaceutical distributors

With approximately two decades of experience, Al Mamorah Group has established itself as a major player in the Iraqi pharmaceutical sector, with an extensive commercial, operational and logistical infrastructure.

Headquartered in Baghdad, Al Mamorah Group benefits from:

More than 700 employees supporting its nationwide operations;

Over 3,000 customers across its distribution network;

More than 480 healthcare facilities served;

Nationwide coverage across all 19 Iraqi provinces;

Advanced pharmaceutical warehousing, temperature-controlled logistics and cold-chain capabilities;

Established relationships with international pharmaceutical companies;

Dedicated regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, sales, marketing and market access capabilities;

Extensive experience in both private-sector distribution and public-sector procurement.

Through this agreement, Klea Pharmaceuticals will leverage Al Mamorah's established infrastructure, local expertise and commercial network to accelerate the introduction and development of its pharmaceutical and healthcare portfolio in Iraq, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

The partnership combines Klea Pharmaceuticals' expertise in international pharmaceutical licensing, portfolio development and commercial strategy with Al Mamorah's strong local execution capabilities.

A scalable and capital-efficient regional expansion strategy

The signing of this agreement demonstrates Klea Pharmaceuticals' ability to replicate its business model across multiple markets by partnering with established local distributors. This approach enables the Company to benefit from existing commercial and distribution infrastructure while limiting the capital expenditure required to enter new markets.

The expansion into Iraq represents an important step towards:

Accelerating the geographical expansion of Klea Pharmaceuticals;

Diversifying its revenue streams beyond the United Arab Emirates;

Maximising the commercial potential of its existing and future product portfolio;

Strengthening its attractiveness as a regional licensing partner for international pharmaceutical manufacturers;

Supporting sustainable growth through a scalable and capital-efficient operating model.

The agreement is fully aligned with Klea Holding's long-term strategy of developing its healthcare activities in high-potential Middle Eastern markets and supports Klea Pharmaceuticals' previously announced ambition to achieve annual revenues exceeding AED 200 million (more than EUR 50 million) by 2032.

Based on the agreements signed, Klea Pharmaceuticals expects to exceed its target of more than EUR 2 million in profitable revenue in 2026.

Imad Khalfi, Chief Commercial Officer of Klea Pharmaceuticals, commented: "Our expansion into Iraq represents an important milestone in the development of Klea Pharmaceuticals. With a pharmaceutical market approaching USD 4 billion and sustained growth in the private sector, Iraq offers significant opportunities for our existing and future product portfolio. Partnering with an established organisation such as Al Mamorah Group, which combines nationwide coverage, extensive distribution infrastructure and strong local market expertise, provides us with a solid foundation to accelerate our commercial development. Following our launch in the United Arab Emirates, this agreement further demonstrates our ability to replicate our business model across the region. Our ambition is to build a leading pharmaceutical platform in the Middle East and Africa, improving patient access to high-quality healthcare products while generating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and partners."

About Klea Pharmaceuticals

Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Klea Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company specialising in the licensing, registration, marketing and commercialisation of pharmaceutical products, medical devices and consumer healthcare solutions across the Middle East and Africa.

A subsidiary of Klea Holding, the Company combines international pharmaceutical expertise, strategic manufacturing partnerships and local commercial capabilities to improve access to high-quality healthcare products.

www.kleapharma.com

About Al Mamorah Group

Al Mamorah Group is a leading Iraqi pharmaceutical distribution company with approximately two decades of experience in the healthcare sector.

Through its nationwide distribution network, established logistics infrastructure and dedicated commercial and regulatory teams, the Group provides comprehensive market access and distribution solutions to international pharmaceutical companies operating in Iraq.

www.almamorah.iq

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group whose ambition is to capitalise on the strong economic development of the Middle East to maximise the growth and value creation of its businesses. Through its identity, "scaling industries of the future", Klea Holding currently operates through Smart Salem, the first network of digital medical testing centres accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, its Smart Health joint venture dedicated to deploying digital medical testing centres in Saudi Arabia, and Klea Pharmaceuticals, its subsidiary dedicated to marketing a portfolio of licensed medicines in the Middle East and Africa. Based in Paris, Klea Holding is listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). More information at www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relations: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relations: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

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