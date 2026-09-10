KLEA HOLDING: Klea Pharmaceuticals secures its first order and reaffirms its ambitions for strong and profitable growth

Paris, 10 September 2026

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group whose ambition is to capitalise on the strong economic growth in the Middle East to maximise growth and value creation across its businesses, confirms the commercial launch of Klea Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary dedicated to marketing a portfolio of licensed medicines in the Middle East and Africa.

The first order has been received from the distribution partner in the United Arab Emirates, and the company is now expanding its presence to Bahrain and Qatar, whilst strengthening its management and sales teams.

Completion of the transfer of ownership, first order from the United Arab Emirates and regional expansion

In accordance with the timetable announced on 11 June 2026, Klea Pharmaceuticals has completed the transfer to its own operational structure of the portfolio of 57 medicines registered with the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) and listed under both the Dubai Drug Code (DDC) and the HAAD Code (Abu Dhabi), enabling it to access both public and private markets.

Shortly afterwards, an initial order was received from Alphamed, the pharmaceutical distribution division of Al Khayyat Investments (AKI). This order is expected to be delivered and recognised as revenue before the end of the year.

Klea Pharmaceuticals is expanding its platform across the rest of the Gulf, drawing on its UAE dossiers to shorten registration times in Bahrain and Qatar.

Confirmation of financial targets

Against this favourable backdrop, Klea Pharmaceuticals confirms that it is targeting turnover of more than 8.5 million AED (more than 2 million euros) from 2026 onwards, with a gradual ramp-up driven by geographical expansion, to reach more than 200 million AED (more than 50 million euros) by 2032.

Based on this business plan, Klea Pharmaceutics is expected to generate positive EBITDA from 2026 onwards and will therefore have an earnings-enhancing impact on Klea Holding's financial statements.

Two appointments to lead the next phase

Furthermore, Klea Pharmaceuticals has announced the appointment of Imad Khalfi as Chief Commercial Officer and Abbas Deesawala as Chief Strategy Officer to help shape its commercial strategy.

Imad Khalfi, Chief Commercial Officer

With over fifteen years' experience leading commercial operations in the MENA region, Africa and APAC, Imad Khalfi joined Klea Pharmaceuticals and spearheaded the company's expansion in the UAE, overseeing the establishment of its regulatory framework, scientific office, distribution partnership with AKI and the recruitment of staff.

He was previously OTC Director at Cooper Pharma, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the Africa and Middle East region, a group with a turnover of more than 320 million dollars.

His role at Klea Pharmaceuticals is to apply this model on a country-by-country basis. The approach is that of a platform: a regulatory dossier is drawn up once in the United Arab Emirates and then adapted for neighbouring markets to shorten registration times, with a deliberate choice made, market by market, between two entry strategies.

Abbas S. Deesawala, Chief Strategy Officer

Abbas S. Deesawala has thirteen years' experience in pharmaceutical strategy, business development and mergers and acquisitions across the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. He previously held the position of Director & Head of Global Business Development & Licensing at a major regional pharmaceutical group, where he oversaw portfolio and therapeutic area strategy, pipeline development and a team dedicated to M&A operations. He has also held senior management roles in strategy and portfolio management at Alvogen APAC in Taipei, Cipla South Africa and within Cipla's global emerging markets division in Mumbai.

A graduate of the University of Warwick with an MSc in Biotechnology & Business Management, he will, as Chief Strategy Officer, oversee portfolio strategy, in-licensing and corporate development. In particular, he will support the company's transition to an integrated development and manufacturing model in India, serving the Middle Eastern and African markets.

These appointments round off a management team that has also welcomed Omar Mamou, former UAE Market Access Manager at Bausch Health UAE (Medpharma), as Country Manager for the United Arab Emirates.

Klea Pharmaceuticals has also completed the recruitment of its sales force. The team is responsible for managing the hospital division, key accounts and medical outreach across the Emirates, and has been recruited entirely from pharmaceutical companies already established in the Emirati market.

"Yesterday, we set out a strategy; today, we are rolling it out. The transfer of the portfolio is underway; the first orders have entered the distribution network and our sales force on the ground will be operational this autumn. Our ambition extends far beyond the UAE market alone. The authorisations obtained in the UAE form the regulatory and commercial foundation for structured expansion across the Middle East and Africa. At the same time, the agreements currently being finalised will enrich our portfolio with high-potential products. Our ambition is clear: to make Klea Pharmaceuticals an integrated, regional and scalable pharmaceutical platform." says Imad Khalfi

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group whose ambition is to capitalise on the strong economic growth in the Middle East to maximise the growth and value creation of its businesses. Klea Holding, through its 'scaling industries of the future' identity, currently operates via Smart Salem, the leading network of digital medical testing centres accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates; its joint venture Smart Health, dedicated to the roll-out of digital medical testing centres in Saudi Arabia; and Klea Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary dedicated to the commercialisation of a portfolio of licensed medicines in the Middle East and Africa. Based in Paris, Klea Holding is listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relations: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relations: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

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