Das Instrument 0PD0 GB00BSB7BS06 PINEWOOD TECH.GR. LS 1,0 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.10.2026The instrument 0PD0 GB00BSB7BS06 PINEWOOD TECH.GR. LS 1,0 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.10.2026Das Instrument 85X0 SE0016276752 BIOEXTRAX AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.10.2026The instrument 85X0 SE0016276752 BIOEXTRAX AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.10.2026Das Instrument IBI0 US45107P1012 IBIDEN CO.UNSP.ADR/4 O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.10.2026The instrument IBI0 US45107P1012 IBIDEN CO.UNSP.ADR/4 O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.10.2026Das Instrument B1T0 NO0012916131 TECHSTEP NK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.10.2026The instrument B1T0 NO0012916131 TECHSTEP NK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.10.2026Das Instrument 6FN SE0007280326 KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.10.2026The instrument 6FN SE0007280326 KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.10.2026Das Instrument 5LM0 CA49549V3048 KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.10.2026The instrument 5LM0 CA49549V3048 KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.10.2026Das Instrument D0Y MHY8900D1085 TORO CORP. DL -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.10.2026The instrument D0Y MHY8900D1085 TORO CORP. DL -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.10.2026Das Instrument KI50 US49726J1088 KIOXIA H.CORP.UN.ADR 1/10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.10.2026The instrument KI50 US49726J1088 KIOXIA H.CORP.UN.ADR 1/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.10.2026Das Instrument 4JO BMG6682J1036 NORTHERN OCEAN LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.10.2026The instrument 4JO BMG6682J1036 NORTHERN OCEAN LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2026