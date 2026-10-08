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WKN: A403SC | ISIN: GB00BSB7BS06 | Ticker-Symbol: 0PD0
Frankfurt
08.10.26 | 08:55
5,150 Euro
+0,98 % +0,050
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PINEWOOD TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PINEWOOD TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,55009:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOEXTRAX
BIOEXTRAX AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOEXTRAX AB0,2070,00 %
KING GLOBAL CRITICAL MINERALS INC0,2720,00 %
KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB0,045+2,48 %
NORTHERN OCEAN LTD0,5720,00 %
PINEWOOD TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC5,150+0,98 %
TECHSTEP ASA0,288-7,99 %
TORO CORP4,5400,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.