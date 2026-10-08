Atos International: Eviden recognized among the leaders in KuppingerCole Analysts 2026 Leadership Compass for Identity Governance and Administration

Press Release

Eviden recognized among the leaders in KuppingerCole Analysts 2026 Leadership Compass for Identity Governance and Administration

Recognition highlights Eviden's continued innovation in identity governance, analytics and hybrid deployment flexibility

Paris, France - October 8, 2026 -Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI today announces that it has been recognized among the leaders in the 2026 KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for Identity Governance and Administration. The analyst report recognizes Eviden among the Overall Leaders for Identity Governance and Administration, a category that supports organizations in managing identity lifecycle processes, access governance and identity analytics across increasingly complex environments.

The 2026 KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass evaluates Eviden Identity Governance and Administration, formerly Evidian IGA, and Eviden Orbion Access & Governance, formerly Evidian Orbion Access & Governance. According to the report, Eviden combines broad and mature IGA capabilities with solid innovation capabilities. The report highlights flexible deployment models, integrated analytics, strong and adaptive authentication, a BPMN-based workflow engine, just-in-time provisioning, and governance of human and non-human identities. These capabilities address modern identity governance requirements, including continuous governance across hybrid, cloud and on-premises environments.

Complementing these capabilities, Eviden Orbion Access & Governance includes a GenAI-powered assistant that helps administrators streamline governance and operational tasks through natural language interactions.

Antoine Grenier, global head of cybersecurity products at Eviden, Atos Group, said: "This recognition by KuppingerCole Analysts reflects Eviden's continued focus on helping organizations govern identities and access with consistency, flexibility and control. As enterprises manage expanding digital identity environments, including human and non-human identities, our approach is to support continuous governance across cloud, on-premises and hybrid models while maintaining alignment with customer security and operational requirements."

Nitish Deshpande, Senior Analyst, KuppingerCole Analysts, said: "Eviden demonstrates a broad and mature Identity Governance and Administration offering with solid innovation capabilities. Its portfolio addresses key requirements such as flexible deployment models, integrated analytics, adaptive authentication, workflow automation and governance for both human and non-human identities."

The announcement reflects the growing importance of identity governance as organizations strengthen security, compliance and operational resilience.

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Atos Group's cybersecurity services and products

As a global cybersecurity leader with more than 6,500 experts and 205 cybersecurity patents, Atos Group helps organizations navigate the evolving threat landscape with end-to-end, AI-powered security, enabling their pursuit of digital sovereignty and trust.

Cybersecurity services, delivered under the Atos brand, offer an integrated blend of strategic consulting, solution integration and continuous managed security services - spanning the entire security lifecycle. With a global network of 17 security operations centers (SOCs) processing more than 31 billion security events per day and serving over 2,000 trusted customers, Atos cybersecurity services deliver a proactive, globally informed approach to securing operations. Its teams operate with deep industry expertise across all sectors, ensuring robust data protection, regulatory compliance, and business continuity worldwide.

Cybersecurity products delivered under the Eviden brand consist of a sovereign portfolio built on three complementary areas of expertise: data encryption, identity and access management, and digital identity. Developed and manufactured in Europe, Eviden cybersecurity products comply with the highest European certification standards to safeguard sensitive data, secure digital access and protect the identities across users, systems, and connected devices.

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About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand focused on cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. A trusted partner to public and private sector organizations, Eviden deploys advanced analytics capabilities and helps ensure the robustness, continuity and resilience of its customers' operations. Leveraging more than 2,200 experts and 720 patents, Eviden helps protect people, data and critical infrastructures worldwide, at the convergence of intelligence, sovereignty and trust.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 54,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atosgroup.com | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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