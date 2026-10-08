

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on October 6, 2026, driven by catalysts such as achieving new regulatory milestones.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)



AbbVie is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes treatments for rare diseases, particularly in immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.



The company's stock reached a new 52-week high of $274.94 on Wednesday.



AbbVie also reported receiving two Breakthrough Therapy designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Temab-A (ABBV-400) in colorectal cancer (CRC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The drug is an investigational c-Met protein-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) combined with a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (Top1i) payload, currently being evaluated for treating various solid tumors.



Financial results for the third quarter are scheduled for release on October 30, 2026.



HealthStream Inc. (HSTM)



HealthStream provides various clinical workforce solutions through its certified Enterprise Clinical Workforce Platform (ECWP), in addition to offering platforms to manage Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ECP).



On Wednesday, the company saw shares rise over 2% to $32.42, a new 52-week high.



For the second quarter of this year, the company earned revenues of $83.7 million, reflecting a 12.5% growth from the previous year. This resulted in a profit of $6.7 million, up 23% from the same period in 2025.



Accordingly, the company estimates that the full year of 2026 may yield revenues in the range of $327 million to $332 million.



Organon & Co. (OGN)



Organon functions as a healthcare company offering over 70 therapeutic products that primarily address women's health issues, including biosimilars and medical devices.



Shares reached a 52-week high of $13.79 on Wednesday.



The company recently announced the FDA acceptance of a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for the MIUDELLA hormone-free intra-uterine device. Following a revies, the FDA may provide a decision in the second quarter of 2027.



Results from a new real-world analysis of VTAMA, a 1% tapinarof cream, in treating atopic dermatitis will be presented at the 2026 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference.



This Day In History:



On October 7, 1939, neurologist Dr. Harvey Williams Cushing passed away. In 1902, Cushing performed the first brain surgery in the U.S. and pioneered several techniques to improve the treatment of neurological trauma. His storied accomplishments include promoting the use of X-rays for diagnosis prior to surgery, the use of saline to irrigate wounds during surgical procedures and establishing the field of endocrinology by identifying the function of the pituitary gland. He also proposed the continuous monitoring of blood pressure during operations, and the correlation of this to increased intracranial pressure.



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