Capitolis Named Winner of World's Best FX Solution for Client Service at the Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2026

Fourth consecutive year Capitolis has been recognized at the Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitolis, the financial technology company, today announced it has been named winner of World's Best FX Solution for Client Service at the Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2026. The recognition marks the fourth consecutive year Capitolis has been honored at the Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards.

Capitolis' Portfolio Optimization solutions enable banks and buyside market participants to meaningfully reduce the financial resource consumption of their trading portfolios. Through its rapidly expanding network of leading financial institutions, Capitolis partners with its clients to deliver innovative approaches to some of the industry's most complex FX optimization challenges.

"This award reflects what our clients tell us matters most, which is service that is responsive, transparent, and built around their needs," said Kate Weston, Co-Head of Portfolio Optimization at Capitolis. "We are honored that Euromoney has recognized Capitolis for a fourth consecutive year. That consistency is a credit to our clients, who push us to keep raising the bar, and to the team at Capitolis who delivers for them every day."

Capitolis continues to build on a period of rapid growth demonstrated by its recently announced $120 million Series E financing round at a $1.9 billion valuation. The financing will support Capitolis' acquisition of eSecLending, adding securities lending to its financial resource optimization platform and expanding access to a network of institutional asset owners, further strengthening the foundation for future innovation.

About Capitolis

Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks - and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world-class venture capital firms, including 9Yards Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Canapi Ventures, Index Ventures, S Capital, Sequoia Capital and Spark Capital, as well as leading global banks and financial institutions including Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Standard Chartered, State Street, Tradeweb Markets and UBS.

Founded in 2017, Capitolis has been named to Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies 2026, Inc.'s Best in Business, and CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies lists. Capitolis has also earned Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Fast Company World's Most Innovative Companies, GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards and Euromoney FX Awards honors, along with Best Place to Work recognition from American Banker and Crain's New York Business.

Contacts

Michael Guerrera

Sloane

mguerrera@sloanepr.com



Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com