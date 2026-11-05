Recognition caps standout year alongside ThetaRay's Top 10 (#8) ranking in the 2026 Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance50 (FCC50) and category win for Explainable AI.

ThetaRay, a global leader in AI-native financial crime compliance infrastructure, has been named The World's Best Software Provider for AML and Sanctions Screening at the 2026 Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards. Evaluated by Euromoney's editorial and research team, ThetaRay was recognized for technology excellence, verifiable performance, and advancing the modern transaction banking value chain.

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The recognition reinforces ThetaRay's standing as foundational compliance infrastructure for global institutions, closely following Chartis Research ranking ThetaRay #8 globally in the Financial Crime and Compliance50 (FCC50) 2026 report and naming the company a Category Winner for Explainable AI.

"Our customers operate on the front lines against illicit networks exploiting the speed and scale of modern payment rails, which means defensive technology must meet and outpace them in real time," said Brad Levy, CEO of ThetaRay. "Being recognized by Euromoney alongside our top-tier ranking by Chartis confirms our role as essential compliance AI infrastructure that meets the highest global regulatory standards."

"As financial crime risks become increasingly complex and interconnected, banks need to move beyond fragmented compliance solutions and towards a more integrated, intelligence-driven approach," said Luis Pinedo, Chief Strategic Customers Officer at ThetaRay. "ThetaRay delivers the transparent AI financial institutions need to catch real crime embedded into an effective control framework without disrupting the customer experience."

ThetaRay's platform functions as an intelligent infrastructure layer embedded directly into core banking architecture without requiring disruptive rip-and-replace deployments. Leveraging advanced patented machine learning algorithms and agentic AI, the platform delivers:

End-to-End Risk Visibility: Continuous transaction monitoring, sanctions screening, and customer due diligence across high-volume, multi-jurisdiction operations, enabling autonomous multi-agent systems to assist triage and ongoing operational review.

Explainable AI Decisioning: Full transparency into algorithmic scoring, ensuring compliance teams and regulators understand every anomaly flagged or cleared across the entire investigation lifecycle.

Seamless Scalability: Proven global deployments at tier-one banks, payment service providers (PSPs), and global fintechs across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

The company's accelerating market adoption follows a pivotal 2026. Under the leadership of CEO Brad Levy, appointed in January 2026, ThetaRay introduced Ray, its agentic investigations platform.

These honors cap a standout year of industry recognition for ThetaRay, including selection for CNBC's World's Top FinTech Companies, Silver in the 2026 Datos Insights Fraud AML Impact Awards, Best RegTech Solution at Finovate, and inclusion on both the FinCrimeTech50 and the Harrington Starr Influence List.

Read Euromoney's feature on ThetaRay's recognition here and explore the full list of 2026 Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards winners here.

To learn more about how ThetaRay's AI risk decisioning infrastructure powers global anti-money laundering, sanctions screening, and KYC, visit www.thetaray.com.

About ThetaRay

ThetaRay provides the end-to-end financial crime risk decisioning infrastructure for enterprises that refuse to trade compliance for business growth. Powered by advanced machine learning, ThetaRay integrates across the full customer lifecycle, from sanctions screening and customer due diligence to transaction monitoring. Its agentic AI investigator, Ray, functions as a universal intelligence layer, cross-checking complex data to turn every alert into audit-ready case files in seconds. Trusted by global banks, fintechs, and PSPs, including Santander, ClearBank, Payoneer and Mashreq Bank, ThetaRay is recognized on CNBC World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list for empowering enterprises to automate compliance, eliminate friction, and scale safely. Learn how ThetaRay is transforming financial crime compliance at thetaray.com.

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