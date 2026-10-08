Assessment identifies a production-ready platform with indicative $5M-$12M base valuation range

Ningbo, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HXHX) ("Haoxin" or the "Company") today announced that it is evaluating a potential acquisition of advanced AI logistics technology assets from LogiAgent as part of its strategy to expand technology capabilities, diversify revenue opportunities and strengthen its cold-chain logistics platform.

The proposed transaction under evaluation centers on a working, multi-tenant AI logistics platform with twelve production-ready modules, live hardware telematics, cold-chain compliance functionality and a native field application.

Valuation and Strategic Rationale

An August 2026 technology-asset valuation report places LogiAgent's indicative base-case equity value at $5 million to $12 million, with a working point estimate of approximately $7 million to $9 million contingent on pilot-stage commercial evidence. The report expressly excludes current financial information and describes its figures as indicative, scenario-based estimates rather than a formal independent valuation, fairness opinion or forecast.

Haoxin's strategic assessment identifies a potential acquisition range of approximately $7 million to $10 million, with a possible structure weighted toward Haoxin equity and milestone-based earn-outs, subject to further due diligence, negotiation, approvals and definitive agreements.

Potential entry into international door-to-door cold-chain and pharmaceutical cold-chain services.

Potential margin expansion through AI-enabled quoting, documentation, predictive cold-chain intelligence and customer self-service.

Potential cost reductions in quoting, dispatch and back-office workflows.

Potential technology differentiation through a proprietary AI operating layer integrated with Haoxin's existing fleet and telematics infrastructure.

Leadership Commentary

"We are evaluating whether this technology can materially accelerate Haoxin's transformation into a more intelligent, data-driven logistics platform," said a spokesperson for Haoxin. "The platform is already built across key operating workflows, which may allow us to pursue new services and efficiencies without a multi-year development cycle."

Next Steps

Haoxin is continuing due diligence. No definitive agreement has been reached, and there can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed.

About LogiAgent

LogiAgent is a multi-tenant, model-agnostic AI logistics orchestration platform spanning freight forwarding, cold chain, customs, dispatch and fleet operations. Its twelve production-ready AI modules are supported by real-hardware GPS telematics, pharma-grade cold-chain functionality, a native parcel-tracking engine and an offline-first iOS field application. The platform supports English, Simplified Chinese, Vietnamese and Spanish.

About Haoxin Holdings Limited

Haoxin Holdings Limited is a provider of temperature-controlled truckload service and urban delivery services in China. The Company mainly provides transportation services with its large and medium-sized temperature-controlled logistics transportation vehicles. It also provides urban delivery services with medium-sized vans to customers who have short-distance, intra-city delivery needs. The goods the Company takes charge of transporting focus on factory logistics, which include electronic devices, chemicals, fruit, food, and commercial goods. The Company's transportation network covers 30 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions in China. The Company has been recognized and accredited by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing as a 3A-Grade transportation service provider. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ir.haoxinholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives and expectations concerning expansion into North America; the identification, evaluation and potential acquisition of a U.S. logistics or trucking business; the Company's due diligence process; the negotiation and execution of a letter of intent or definitive acquisition agreement; the availability and terms of financing; the receipt of any required approvals; the timing, structure, terms and completion of any potential transaction; the Company's ability to integrate an acquired business; and the anticipated strategic, operational, financial or other benefits of any potential acquisition. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "aim," "seek," "potential," "anticipate" and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the Company may determine not to proceed with the potential acquisition; that due diligence may identify material liabilities, operating, financial, legal, regulatory, tax, safety, insurance, customer, employee, fleet or other issues; that the Company and the seller may be unable to agree on valuation, structure or other transaction terms; that a letter of intent or definitive agreement may not be executed; that required financing or approvals may not be available or obtained on acceptable terms or at all; that the transaction, if agreed, may be delayed, modified or terminated; that the Company may incur significant transaction costs regardless of whether a transaction is completed; that an acquisition may require additional working capital or financing and could result in dilution or increased indebtedness; that key customers, drivers, employees or managers of an acquired business may not be retained; that expected synergies, efficiencies, growth, revenue, profitability or other benefits may not be realized; that the Company may encounter integration, compliance or operational challenges in the U.S. market; and changes in market, economic, financing, regulatory, competitive or other conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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