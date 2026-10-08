Talkdesk, Inc: Talkdesk unifies Villeroy & Boch's global customer service operations

Premium ceramics manufacturer unifies customer operations across its Dining & Lifestyle and Bathroom & Wellness divisions to deliver seamless, personalized experiences worldwide

PALO ALTO, Calif. and METTLACH, Germany, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk, Inc. today announced that Villeroy & Boch has deployed Talkdesk across its international operations. The implementation brings the company's Dining & Lifestyle and Bathroom & Wellness divisions onto a unified, cloud-based customer experience (CX) platform.

Customer experience automation (CXA) uses AI, machine learning, and data-driven workflows to automate customer interactions at every stage of the customer journey. Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation lets Villeroy & Boch manage high-volume service interactions by automating key touchpoints while keeping the experience human-centered.

"Trust is the foundation of every customer relationship, and trust is built by daily interactions - personal contact and specific help for certain needs. Talkdesk helps us do that by providing a stable and intuitive system so our agents can really concentrate on talking with people; getting the human touch into it," said Claudia Pauli, Lead, B2C Service Teams, Bathroom & Wellness, Villeroy & Boch. "Talkdesk has a clear vision that fits with our approach: we want to integrate AI more into daily work to support our employees in doing their jobs."

Intelligent call routing ensures customers connect with the right resource based on context such as intent, history, or priority. By implementing intelligent prioritization and routing , Villeroy & Boch can reduce wait times and unnecessary transfers, improve first-contact resolution (FCR) rates, and deliver more consistent experiences across channels.

Talkdesk for Salesforce allows Villeroy & Boch to integrate its contact center with its customer relationship management (CRM) system. Giving agents full contact center functionality inside Salesforce helps them personalize every customer interaction seamlessly, without toggling between systems.

Before the rollout, customer service representatives handled account lookups and activity logging manually. With Talkdesk for Salesforce , incoming calls now trigger an instant profile pop-up on the agent's screen. Call details and notes auto-save directly to the customer's Salesforce record when the interaction ends, saving valuable seconds on every call.

"With Talkdesk fully integrated into Salesforce, our teams worldwide can respond to customers faster and more personally than ever before," continued Pauli. "Every call is automatically logged and linked to the right customer profile, meaning less time is spent on administration and more time can be spent on what really matters: the customer. This is what a modern, premium customer experience looks like."

"Customer experience automation allows enterprise service teams to spend less time on system navigation and more time doing what they do best: helping customers. Villeroy & Boch is leading this change, successfully streamlining operations and boosting customer satisfaction," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk. "As companies integrate AI more deeply into their strategies, they're finding it strengthens customer loyalty and retention by pairing personalization with operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences."

About Talkdesk CXA

Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation (CXA) automates the entire customer lifecycle - from the initial conversation to the back-end resolution. The platform leverages customer data across enterprise systems to provide AI agents with the context needed to resolve complex requests with human-like precision. Talkdesk CXA is a self-improving system that uncovers new ways to automate as it works, ensuring the AI workforce becomes more accurate and effective with each customer moment.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk automates the world's most complex customer journeys. By resolving customer requests from start to finish, AI agents enable a hybrid workforce where human expertise is reserved for the moments that matter most. Backed by deep industry expertise and trusted by global leaders like Canon , United Rentals , Sysco, and Kimberly-Clark, Talkdesk sets the standard for Customer Experience Automation (CXA) .

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

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