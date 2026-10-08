

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) has announced commitments valued at $1 billion over the next five years to strengthen U.S. scientific research and development in areas including quantum computing, healthcare and energy security.



The announcement was made at the 'Science: A New Golden Age' event in Washington, D.C., bringing together U.S. officials, industry leaders and members of the scientific community to discuss public-private collaboration in scientific research.



NVIDIA said the commitment will support superintelligence for science and quantum computing through investments in U.S. higher-education research institutions, efforts to advance American quantum leadership and support for cloud service providers serving U.S. government missions.



The company is also collaborating on several Phase 2 Genesis Mission projects covering quantum computing, fusion, accelerator design and microelectronics. NVIDIA has worked with U.S. national laboratories for more than two decades. Last year, it announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy on the Genesis Mission, including work to build the department's largest scientific research supercomputer at Argonne National Laboratory. The company is also supporting seven new systems at Argonne and Los Alamos National Laboratories.



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