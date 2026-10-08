Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2026.
TSX welcomed 28 new issuers in September 2026, compared with 14 in the previous month and 29 in September 2025. The new listings were 27 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in September 2026 decreased 36% compared to the previous month, but were up 263% compared to September 2025. The total number of financings in September 2026 was 53, compared with 29 the previous month and 55 in September 2025.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
There were five new issuers on TSXV in September 2026, compared with three in the previous month and three in September 2025. The new listings were three mining companies, one financial services company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in September 2026 increased 69% compared to the previous month, and were up 60% compared to September 2026. There were 88 financings in September 2026, compared with 77 in the previous month and 119 in September 2025.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|September 2026
|August 2026
|September 2025
|Issuers Listed
|2296
|2275
|1,976
|New Issuers Listed
|28
|14
|29
|IPOs
|27
|12
|27
|Graduates from TSXV
|1
|3
|1
|Issues Listed
|2,953
|2,930
|2,630
|IPO Financings Raised
|$139,734,076
|$356,716,460
|$59,050,000
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$3,942,203,252
|$5,571,740,370
|$735,357,479
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$776,006,697
|$3,468,750
|$543,680,650
|Total Financings Raised
|$4,857,944,025
|$5,931,925,580
|$1,338,088,129
|Total Number of Financings
|53
|29
|55
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$7,046,648,640,029
|$7,253,321,243,857
|$5,962,344,835,101
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|270
|225
|+20.0
|IPOs
|230
|203
|+13.3
|Graduates from TSXV
|19
|7
|+171.4
|IPO Financings Raised
|$2,793,238,974
|$1,532,755,260
|+82.2
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$19,499,634,913
|$5,828,747,507
|+234.5
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,463,146,557
|$3,979,404,333
|-63.2
|Total Financings Raised
|$23,756,020,444
|$11,340,907,100
|+109.5
|Total Number of Financings
|442
|423
|+4.5
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$7,046,648,640,029
|$5,962,344,835,101
|+18.2
TSX Venture Exchange**
|September 2026
|August 2026
|September 2025
|Issuers Listed
|1,704
|1,706
|1,795
|New Issuers Listed
|5
|3
|3
|IPOs
|0
|1
|1
|Graduates to TSX
|1
|3
|1
|Issues Listed
|1,760
|1,760
|1,860
|IPO Financings Raised
|$0
|$500,000
|$500,000
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$237,591,376
|$53,291,379
|$123,899,190
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$767,167,449
|$540,904,315
|$505,554,235
|Total Financings Raised
|$1,004,758,825
|$594,695,694
|$629,953,425
|Total Number of Financings
|88
|77
|119
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$132,590,780,228
|$142,429,746,905
|$131,725,663,502
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|36
|27
|+33.3
|IPOs
|11
|6
|+83.3
|Graduates to TSX
|19
|7
|+171.4
|IPO Financings Raised
|$24,159,272
|$13,734,685
|+75.9
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$2,146,093,763
|$1,080,336,575
|+98.7
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$7,000,449,034
|$4,364,785,594
|+60.4
|Total Financings Raised
|$9,170,702,069
|$5,458,856,854
|+68.0
|Total Number of Financings
|1,032
|950
|+8.6
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$132,590,780,228
|$131,725,663,502
|+0.7
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2026:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|BMO Strategic Autocallable Income US Large Cap ETF
|ZACU
|CI Munro International Growth Equity Fund
|CMIG
|Corton Rosenberg Global Macro Fund
|ROSY
|Corton Theta Alpha Fund
|TPUT
|Global X 1-10 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|GCIG
|Global X 3-10 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
|TMTX
|Global X Artificial Intelligence Memory Index ETF
|DRAM
|Global X Asia Semiconductor Index ETF
|ACHP
|Global X Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|AGGX
|Global X Korea KOSPI 200 Index ETF
|KORX
|Global X S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|CNDC
|Manulife All-Equity ETF Portfolio
|MEQP
|Manulife All-Fixed Income ETF Portfolio
|MBND
|Manulife Corporate Bond Fund
|CORB
|Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF - USD
|IDUV.U
|Middlefield Alternative Global Fixed Income Fund
|MAGF
|Middlefield Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Fund
|MGFI
|NBI SmartData Enhanced Yield U.S. Equity Fund
|NSUY
|NBI SmartData International Equity Covered Call Fund
|NICC
|NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Covered Call Fund
|NUCC
|NBI Target 2032 Investment Grade Bond Fund
|NTGG
|NBI Ultra Short-Term Fixed Income Fund
|NUST
|Ninepoint Enhanced Aerospace and Defense HighShares ETF
|EDHI
|Ninepoint Enhanced U.S. Equity HighShares ETF
|USHI
|Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.
|SCZ
|TD Q International Dividend ETF
|TQID
|Vanguard Global Core-Plus Bond ETF
|VCOR
|Westcourt Hamilton Yield Portfolio ETF
|WHYP
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Alex Metals Corp.
|ALX
|Crown Capital Partners Inc.
|CRWN
|Green Canada Uranium Corp.
|GCUC
|NAIA Relief Inc.
|NAIA
|Stardust Metal Corp.
|ZIGY
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, TMX Australia Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, Vienna and Sydney. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
For more information, please contact:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
catherine.kee@tmx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317996