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WKN: A2P2HK | ISIN: FR0013505062 | Ticker-Symbol: TNM2
Frankfurt
08.10.26 | 09:13
0,074 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VANTIVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VANTIVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0730,07621:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2026 20:34 Uhr
261 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Vantiva Announces Leadership and Governance Changes

Press Release

Vantiva Announces Leadership and Governance Changes

Tim O'Loughlin steps down as Chief Executive Officer and Director; Chief Financial Officer Lars Ihlen appointed Interim CEO

Paris (France) - October 8, 2026 - The Vantiva Board of Directors today announces that Tim O'Loughlin has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer and Director for personal reasons, effective immediately.

The Board will start the search for a permanent CEO as soon as practicable. Tim will serve as an advisor to the Company.

The Board has appointed Lars Ihlen as Interim CEO. He will also continue in his role as CFO. Lars has served as CFO for the past 15 years, first at Technicolor Connected Home and then at Vantiva. He has also previously served as Vantiva's Interim CEO.

"The Board thanks Tim for his two years of leadership as CEO, during which he refocused the Company and streamlined its operations to strengthen performance," said Katleen Vandeweyer, Chairwoman of the Board. "I am confident in Lars' ability to lead the Company through this transition. Together with the executive leadership team and the Board, he remains fully committed to driving Vantiva forward for the benefit of all our customers and stakeholders."

Separately, as part of a planned reduction in the size of the Board with the Company's pending move to Euronext Growth, Tony Werner is stepping down from his role on the Board of Directors. Tony will serve as a technical advisor to the Company.

###

About Vantiva

Pushing the limits

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and digital home care solutions that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 1% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Vantiva Investor Relations Image 7 for Vantiva

investor.relations@vantiva.com vantiva.press@image7.fr

Attachment

  • EN -PR TIM resignation Draft KV

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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