Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi"), today announced that it has joined Anthropic, PBC's ("Anthropic") "Critical Infrastructure Defense Program," launched on October 8, 2026, as a founding partner. The program is aimed at strengthening cyber defense for critical infrastructure, including control systems supporting power, water, manufacturing, and transportation services.

Infrastructure systems that underpin society and the economy cannot tolerate prolonged downtime, making it difficult to implement certain security measures, such as system shutdowns for patch deployment. At the same time, advances in AI are significantly shortening the time between vulnerability disclosure and exploitation, creating an urgent need to redesign systems based on the assumption that cyberattacks will occur.

The program seeks to strengthen cybersecurity through rapid vulnerability detection and remediation by integrating Anthropic's advanced AI models, Claude, into the products and services of trusted system integrators and cybersecurity providers serving critical infrastructure operators. Hitachi will contribute to the program by participating in working groups and sharing its expertise in Operational Technology (OT) for critical infrastructure environments.

Since entering into a strategic partnership with Anthropic in May 2026*1, Hitachi has continued to expand its collaboration with Anthropic. In June, Hitachi joined Anthropic's "Project Glasswing," *2 a collaborative initiative designed to safeguard the world's most critical software and advance cybersecurity practices, and in July announced the acceleration of critical infrastructure security validation processes through the program*3. In September, Hitachi launched HMAX Cyber, an operational resilience service supporting business continuity in the AI era*4

Drawing on insights gained through participation in the program and discussions with fellow members, Hitachi will further enhance HMAX Cyber and strengthen the cybersecurity capabilities of OT products, including industrial control systems. As a company supporting mission-critical social infrastructure, Hitachi will continue working closely with customers and partners to advance cyber defense capabilities and contribute to the realization of safe, secure, and resilient social infrastructure.

*1 Press Release issued on May 19, 2026 Hitachi announces strategic partnership with Anthropic to strengthen "Lumada 3.0" through frontier AI *2 Press Release issued on June 5, 2026 Hitachi joins Anthropic's "Project Glasswing" an AI-powered security program *3 Press Release issued on July 28, 2026 Hitachi accelerates critical infrastructure security validation processes with Claude Mythos Preview through Anthropic's Project Glasswing *4 Press Releases issued on September 3, 2026 Hitachi launches HMAX Cyber, an operational resilience service supporting business continuity in the AI era

Comment from Hiroaki Koiwa, Head of Cyber CoE, AI Software Services Business Unit, Hitachi, Ltd.

"Amid the rapid evolution of AI and the increasing sophistication and speed of cyber threats, ensuring cybersecurity in OT environments that support social infrastructure has become one of the highest priorities facing society today. Hitachi combines expertise cultivated through operations in sectors such as railways and energy with advanced AI technologies and offers HMAX Cyber, including support delivered through its FDE (Forward Deployed Engineer) teams, to help customers strengthen business continuity. Through participation in this program, we look forward to collaborating with Anthropic and fellow members to further enhance cyber resilience for critical infrastructure."

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About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance.

Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors Digital Systems Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges.

Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

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Hitachi, Ltd

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